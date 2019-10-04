Intel (INTC) Shareholder Capital Advisors Decreased Stake as Share Value Declined; Cheniere Energy (LNG) Market Value Rose While 3G Capital Partners LP Trimmed Position

3G Capital Partners Lp decreased its stake in Cheniere Energy Inc (LNG) by 36.61% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. 3G Capital Partners Lp sold 396,426 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.09% . The hedge fund held 686,549 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $46.99M, down from 1.08M at the end of the previous reported quarter. 3G Capital Partners Lp who had been investing in Cheniere Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $15.74 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.50% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $62.01. About 295,496 shares traded. Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEMKT:LNG) has risen 1.80% since October 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.80% the S&P500. Some Historical LNG News: 30/04/2018 – Cheniere Energy Presenting at Conference May 14; 07/03/2018 – CHENIERE WILL ADD MORE PIPELINE REDUNDANCY FOR RELIABILITY: CEO; 09/05/2018 – Cheniere Sabine Pass LNG Tanker Tracker for May 9 (Table); 22/05/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Cheniere Corpus Christi’s Ba3 Rating; Outlook Changed To Positive From Stable; 22/05/2018 – MOODY’S AFFIRMS CHENIERE CORPUS CHRISTI’S Ba3 RATING; OUTLOOK C; 04/05/2018 – Cheniere Energy Inc. Raises Stake in Cheniere Energy Partners LP Holdings to 91.9%; 23/04/2018 – PHMSA: Consent Agreement and Order: Cheniere Energy for Sabine Pass Liquefaction, LLC; 25/05/2018 – SABINE PASS LNG GETS FERC APPROVAL TO ADD FEED GAS TO TRAIN 5; 05/03/2018 – CHENIERE & GAIL CELEBRATE COMMENCEMENT OF 20-YEAR LNG CONTRACT; 04/05/2018 – CHENIERE ENERGY INC SEES FY 2018 DISTRIBUTABLE CASH FLOW $0.35 BLN TO $0.55 BLN

Capital Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Intel Corp (INTC) by 35.47% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital Advisors Inc sold 39,935 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.41% . The institutional investor held 72,653 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.48M, down from 112,588 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital Advisors Inc who had been investing in Intel Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $224.62 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.35% or $0.68 during the last trading session, reaching $50.71. About 4.73 million shares traded. Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) has risen 6.00% since October 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.00% the S&P500. Some Historical INTC News: 26/04/2018 – INTEL CORP INTC.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $3.57, REV VIEW $65.15 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 26/04/2018 – INTEL CORP – QTRLY REVENUE WAS $16.1 BILLION VS $14.8 BLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 29/05/2018 – S&PGR Rmvs Intel ‘A-1+’ Shrt-Trm Rtg Frm WatchNeg; Rtgs Affmd; 21/05/2018 – Intel, Google, Microsoft Disclose New Spectre/Meltdown Variant — MarketWatch; 21/03/2018 – Intel Editorial: One Simple Truth about Artificial Intelligence in Healthcare: It’s Already Here; 26/04/2018 – After-hours buzz: AMZN, INTC, SBUX & more; 06/03/2018 – Tom Hearden: $INTC for $ON rumor circulating; 15/05/2018 – FOX Teams with Ericsson, Intel, AT&T to Deliver 4K over 5G at 2018 U.S. Open; 13/03/2018 – Trump eyes tariffs on up to $60 bln Chinese goods; tech, telecoms, apparel targeted; 08/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE – COMPANIES INCLUDING AMAZON, INTEL AND AIRBUS VIE TO TAKE PART IN DRONE TESTS THAT U.S. WILL ANNOUNCE WEDNESDAY

More notable recent Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) news were published by: Bizjournals.com which released: “5 things to know in Texas energy this week – Houston Business Journal” on December 17, 2018, also Businesswire.com with their article: “Cheniere Announces Timing of Second Quarter 2019 Earnings Release and Conference Call – Business Wire” published on July 18, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “Cheniere and EOG Resources Announce Long-Term Gas Supply Agreements – Business Wire” on September 16, 2019. More interesting news about Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “7 Well-Positioned Oil Stocks in Todayâ€™s Trading Environment – Yahoo Finance” published on September 04, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Cheniere Corpus Christi Stage III and Apache Sign Long-Term Gas Supply Agreement Indexed to Global LNG Prices – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 03, 2019.

Analysts await Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $0.20 EPS, down 23.08% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.26 per share. LNG’s profit will be $50.77 million for 77.51 P/E if the $0.20 EPS becomes a reality. After $-0.44 actual EPS reported by Cheniere Energy, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -145.45% EPS growth.

Analysts await Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.24 earnings per share, down 11.43% or $0.16 from last year’s $1.4 per share. INTC’s profit will be $5.49 billion for 10.22 P/E if the $1.24 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.06 actual earnings per share reported by Intel Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 16.98% EPS growth.

