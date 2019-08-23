Intel (INTC) Shareholder Cambridge Advisors Has Trimmed Its Stake as Stock Declined; As Acadia Healthcare (ACHC) Shares Declined, Shareholder Courage Capital Management Has Trimmed Its Position

Courage Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Acadia Healthcare (ACHC) by 28.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Courage Capital Management Llc sold 80,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.33% . The hedge fund held 200,000 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.86 million, down from 280,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Courage Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Acadia Healthcare for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.42B market cap company. It closed at $27.33 lastly. It is down 25.89% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.89% the S&P500. Some Historical ACHC News: 23/03/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Notifies Investors of an Investigation Concerning Possible Violations of Federal Securities Laws by Acadia; 01/05/2018 – Acadia Healthcare 1Q Rev $742.2M; 09/04/2018 – Bar Harbor: NEIGHBORHOOD MEETING – PUD-2017-02 ACADIA APARTMENTS; 19/03/2018 – Robbins Arroyo LLP: Acadia Healthcare Company (ACHC) Misled Shareholders According to a Recently Filed Class Action; 26/03/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of an Investigation Concerning Possible Violations of Federal Securities Laws by Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (ACHC); 15/05/2018 – Acadia Health Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 15/05/2018 – Shanda Adds Alarm.com, Exits Acadia Health, Cuts KKR: 13F; 08/03/2018 TIMING: ACADIA HEALTHCARE SETS LENDER CALL 12PM ET VIA BOFAML; 01/05/2018 – ACADIA HEALTH 1Q ADJ EPS CONT OPS 52C, EST. 48C; 01/05/2018 – Acadia Healthcare Reports First Quarter Revenue of $742.2 Million, EPS of $0.58 and Adjusted EPS of $0.52

Cambridge Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Intel Corp (INTC) by 11.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cambridge Advisors Inc sold 6,043 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.41% . The institutional investor held 46,462 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.50 million, down from 52,505 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cambridge Advisors Inc who had been investing in Intel Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $207.24 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.78% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $46.78. About 19.79M shares traded. Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) has risen 6.00% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.00% the S&P500. Some Historical INTC News: 03/04/2018 – Acer Announces Nitro 5 Gaming Laptop with the Latest Intel Core i+ Processors; 26/04/2018 – Intel’s Profit, Revenue Increase; 07/03/2018 – KLA-Tencor Receives Intel’s Preferred Quality Supplier Award; 26/04/2018 – INTEL CORP – QTRLY DATA CENTER GROUP REVENUE $5.2 BILLION, UP 24%; 21/05/2018 – MEDIA ALERT: Cognitive Systems EVP to Speak on the Intel Panel at CONNECTIONS™; 18/04/2018 – FogHorn to Showcase IIoT Edge to Cloud Machine Learning with Google and Intel at Hannover Messe 2018; 29/05/2018 – [24]7.ai Appoints Former Intel Executive as new CFO; 15/03/2018 – Sen. Rich Burr: Joint Statement: Senate Intel Committee Leaders on Russian Nerve Agent Attack on British Soil; 17/04/2018 – Portland Bus Jrn: Intel unveils new threat security technology; 09/05/2018 – Major technology and aerospace companies including Amazon.com, Apple, Intel, Qualcomm and Airbus are vying to take part in a new slate of drone tests the United States is set to announce on Wednesday

Analysts await Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.18 EPS, down 15.71% or $0.22 from last year’s $1.4 per share. INTC’s profit will be $5.23 billion for 9.91 P/E if the $1.18 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.06 actual EPS reported by Intel Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 11.32% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.86 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.14, from 1 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 61 investors sold INTC shares while 733 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 541 raised stakes. 2.84 billion shares or 4.15% less from 2.96 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. South State Corporation holds 186,693 shares or 1.03% of its portfolio. Northwest Inv Counselors Ltd Llc stated it has 1.27% of its portfolio in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). Natl Bank Of Hawaii owns 113,310 shares or 0.46% of their US portfolio. Curbstone Fincl Mngmt Corporation reported 74,604 shares. Japan-based Nomura Asset Mngmt Comm Limited has invested 1.32% in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). Mycio Wealth Partners Llc accumulated 24,523 shares or 0.11% of the stock. Cadinha And Comm Ltd Co reported 115,040 shares. Country Club Trust Na invested in 2.22% or 351,264 shares. Longer Invs Inc has 2.48% invested in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). Moreover, Boothbay Fund Limited Liability Company has 0.06% invested in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). 141,869 are owned by Intersect Cap Ltd. Corda Invest Ltd Liability Company has 209,650 shares. Destination Wealth Mgmt reported 20,771 shares. Thrivent For Lutherans has invested 0.04% in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). Underhill Limited Company accumulated 334,750 shares.

