Intel (INTC) Shareholder Cambridge Advisors Has Lowered Position by $320,279; Angiodynamics (ANGO) Share Price Declined While Ubs Global Asset Management Americas Has Increased Holding by $229.50 Million

Ubs Global Asset Management Americas Inc increased its stake in Angiodynamics Inc (ANGO) by 91.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ubs Global Asset Management Americas Inc bought 10,040 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.23% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 21,038 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $480.93 million, up from 10,998 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ubs Global Asset Management Americas Inc who had been investing in Angiodynamics Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $762.93M market cap company. The stock increased 0.69% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $20.5. About 221,018 shares traded or 9.23% up from the average. AngioDynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGO) has declined 0.56% since July 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.99% the S&P500. Some Historical ANGO News: 14/05/2018 – Broadfin Adds Adamas Pharma, Exits Endo, Cuts AngioDynamics: 13F; 29/03/2018 – ANGIODYNAMICS 3Q ADJ EPS 25C, EST. 19C; 29/03/2018 – ANGIODYNAMICS INC – SEES 2018 ADJ EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.70 TO $0.74; 14/05/2018 – Fidelity Management & Research Exits Position in AngioDynamics; 29/03/2018 – ANGIODYNAMICS 3Q REV. $83.9M, EST. $84.8M; 26/03/2018 – AngioDynamics Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 07/05/2018 – AngioDynamics at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference Tomorrow; 21/04/2018 – DJ AngioDynamics Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ANGO); 29/03/2018 – AngioDynamics 3Q Adj EPS 25c; 29/03/2018 – ANGIODYNAMICS INC ANGO.O SEES FY 2018 SALES $345 MLN TO $350 MLN

Cambridge Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Intel Corp (INTC) by 11.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cambridge Advisors Inc sold 6,043 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.61% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 46,462 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.50 million, down from 52,505 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cambridge Advisors Inc who had been investing in Intel Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $213.78 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.15% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $47.75. About 17.85 million shares traded. Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) has declined 16.90% since July 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.33% the S&P500. Some Historical INTC News: 02/05/2018 – Franklin Templeton – Technology Adds Intel, Exits FleetCor; 09/03/2018 – Intel downplays report of interest in Broadcom; 08/03/2018 – ModusLink Corporation Receives lntel’s Preferred Quality Supplier Award; 17/05/2018 – FTC: 20181163: TPG Partners VII, L.P.; Intel Corporation; 10/05/2018 – Intel Editorial: The U.S. Needs a National Strategy on Artificial Intelligence; 26/04/2018 – Intel 1Q Net $4.5B; 16/05/2018 – MACRON TO MEET ZUCKERBERG, MICROSOFT’S NADELLA, INTEL’S KRZANICH, IBM’S ROMETTY TO SET UP DIALOGUE, EXPECTS INVESTMENTS AND JOB ANNOUCEMENTS – ELYSEE; 26/04/2018 – Intel 1Q EPS 93c; 22/05/2018 – Intel Finds Another Chip Exploit, Says Fix Is in Place (Correct); 26/04/2018 – INTEL CORP INTC.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $3.57, REV VIEW $65.15 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S

Ubs Global Asset Management Americas Inc, which manages about $134828.93 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Roper Technologies Inc (NYSE:ROP) by 1,705 shares to 346,310 shares, valued at $118.43 billion in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard Intl Equity Index Fd (VT) by 8,120 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1,324 shares, and cut its stake in Td Ameritrade Holding Corp (NYSE:AMTD).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.31 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.32, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 7 investors sold ANGO shares while 57 reduced holdings. 24 funds opened positions while 60 raised stakes. 36.11 million shares or 1.86% less from 36.79 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 3,206 are owned by Ameritas Investment Partners. Goldman Sachs Group Inc holds 187,535 shares. Canada Pension Plan Invest Board owns 0% invested in AngioDynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGO) for 1,191 shares. Citigroup stated it has 0% in AngioDynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGO). Strs Ohio invested in 0% or 34,200 shares. Segall Bryant & Hamill Lc holds 823,883 shares. Axa holds 174,900 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D holds 0.01% of its portfolio in AngioDynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGO) for 65,000 shares. Bridgeway Mgmt Inc reported 0.05% of its portfolio in AngioDynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGO). Gamco Investors Et Al has invested 0% in AngioDynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGO). Rothschild & Asset Mgmt Us Inc reported 92,902 shares. Grp Incorporated One Trading Lp reported 1,200 shares. Renaissance Ltd invested 0.01% in AngioDynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGO). Prelude Mngmt Limited Liability Company holds 0% or 606 shares. Pinebridge Invs Limited Partnership holds 0% or 1,984 shares.

Since January 25, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 5 sales for $352,535 activity.

