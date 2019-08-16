Intel (INTC) Shareholder Buckingham Asset Management Lifted Stake; Cypress Capital Management Wy Stake in Southern Co (SO) Has Raised by $950,997 as Shares Rose

Cypress Capital Management Llc Wy increased its stake in Southern Co (SO) by 804.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cypress Capital Management Llc Wy bought 18,647 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.01% . The institutional investor held 20,965 shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.08 million, up from 2,318 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cypress Capital Management Llc Wy who had been investing in Southern Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $60.24B market cap company. The stock increased 1.00% or $0.57 during the last trading session, reaching $57.63. About 5.48M shares traded or 25.33% up from the average. The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) has risen 17.30% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.30% the S&P500. Some Historical SO News: 11/05/2018 – RadioResource: Southern Co.’s Bryant Elected Chairman of UTC; 09/04/2018 – MEDIA-Southern Co nears sale of one-third stake in its solar portfolio – Bloomberg; 02/05/2018 – Southern Co 1Q Adj EPS 88c; 16/04/2018 – SOUTHERN CO SO.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $46 FROM $43; 12/04/2018 – EPRI Announces Changes to Board of Directors; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Dividend Growth Adds Southern Co, Buys More Apple; 02/05/2018 – SOUTHERN EXPLORING THIRD PARTY TAX EQUITY FINANCING FOR WIND; 21/05/2018 – Southern Slims Downs After Bets on Big Projects Fail to Pay Off; 17/04/2018 – SOUTHERN: ART P. BEATTIE ANNOUNCED HIS PLANS TO RETIRE AS CFO; 05/04/2018 – Georgia Power celebrates Earth Month this April

Buckingham Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Intel Corp (INTC) by 14.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Buckingham Asset Management Llc bought 10,950 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.41% . The institutional investor held 87,771 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.71M, up from 76,821 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Buckingham Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Intel Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $202.45 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.37% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $45.7. About 21.99 million shares traded. Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) has risen 6.00% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.00% the S&P500. Some Historical INTC News: 20/03/2018 – CRN Exclusive: Intel VP Poulin On Partner Opportunities For AI In The Data Center And Optane’s Multibillion-Dollar Potential; 02/04/2018 – BNO News: Apple plans to start using its own chips in Mac computers, replacing those from Intel, sources tell Bloomberg;; 02/04/2018 – Mark Gurman: Breaking now on @technology: Apple plans to start moving from Intel chips to its own custom Mac chips as early as; 13/03/2018 – The Dow Jones industrial average rose more than 150 points with Intel leading the gains; 10/03/2018 – Patently Apple: Intel Considers Bid for Qualcomm as Fears grow that Apple may have Sway over the Broadcom Bid; 17/05/2018 – MOBILEYE SAYS TO START SUPPLYING AUTOMAKER WITH SELF-DRIVING SYSTEMS STARTING IN 2021; 23/05/2018 – Institut Curie Names Intel Lead Partner to Implement High-Performance Computing and Artificial Intelligence in Accelerating; 02/04/2018 – DDN Named Datacenter Platform Partner of the Year at Intel Technology Partner Awards, Recognizing its Market Leadership at; 16/05/2018 – Intel’s Intriguing Future For Memory Chips — Barron’s Blog; 11/05/2018 – AT&T’s Quest for Trump Intel on High-Stakes Merger Led to Blowup

Buckingham Asset Management Llc, which manages about $6.11B and $793.37 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (IJS) by 61,597 shares to 38,821 shares, valued at $5.73 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard Whitehall Fds Inc (VYM) by 3,678 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 11,321 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VBR).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.86 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.14, from 1 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 61 investors sold INTC shares while 733 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 541 raised stakes. 2.84 billion shares or 4.15% less from 2.96 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. California-based Private Wealth Prns Ltd has invested 0.48% in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). Investec Asset Mngmt North America holds 0.28% or 55,721 shares in its portfolio. The Pennsylvania-based Susquehanna Gru Ltd Liability Partnership has invested 0% in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). Violich Capital stated it has 20,946 shares or 0.29% of all its holdings. Court Place Advisors Limited Liability holds 2.85% or 131,536 shares. Shelter Mutual Insurance holds 158,250 shares. Moreover, Bridgewater Associates Lp has 0.1% invested in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0.17% invested in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) for 49,755 shares. Ballentine Prns Ltd Liability owns 30,164 shares. The California-based Hennessy Advisors Inc has invested 0.24% in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). Montag A Associates accumulated 0.66% or 131,812 shares. Mercer Capital Advisers accumulated 0.85% or 23,674 shares. Natixis Lp holds 0.31% or 656,585 shares in its portfolio. Texas-based United Svcs Automobile Association has invested 0.47% in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). Delta Management Ltd Llc has invested 2.57% in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.33, from 0.96 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 46 investors sold SO shares while 272 reduced holdings. 104 funds opened positions while 306 raised stakes. 572.43 million shares or 0.47% more from 569.74 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. New York State Teachers Retirement Sys holds 0.19% or 1.45 million shares in its portfolio. Atria Invs holds 14,546 shares. Cipher Ltd Partnership invested in 150,359 shares. Chemung Canal holds 62,907 shares or 0.77% of its portfolio. Hsbc Hldgs Public Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.11% of its portfolio in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) for 1.19 million shares. Jefferies Grp stated it has 0.08% of its portfolio in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO). Glenmede Na holds 0.01% of its portfolio in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) for 49,884 shares. Csat Invest Advisory LP reported 0.48% of its portfolio in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO). Td Cap Management Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0% of its portfolio in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO). Allsquare Wealth Mgmt Ltd Liability Company stated it has 0.04% in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO). Cornerstone Advisors Inc reported 0.01% of its portfolio in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO). Hennessy Advsr holds 899,200 shares. Vident Inv Advisory Ltd stated it has 13,839 shares. Carroll Fincl Associate reported 26,915 shares or 0.13% of all its holdings. Phocas Fincl Corp invested 0.02% in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO).

Cypress Capital Management Llc Wy, which manages about $92.50M and $74.86M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLF) by 40,375 shares to 2,250 shares, valued at $58,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

