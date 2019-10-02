Intel (INTC) Shareholder Bowling Portfolio Management Has Cut Stake by $651,561 as Market Value Declined; Sio Capital Management Holds Position in Glaxosmithkline Plc (GSK)

Sio Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Glaxosmithkline Plc (GSK) by 44.85% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sio Capital Management Llc bought 117,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.15% . The institutional investor held 379,500 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $15.19 million, up from 262,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sio Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Glaxosmithkline Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $106.98 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.87% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $42.31. About 1.80 million shares traded. GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) has risen 0.49% since October 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.49% the S&P500. Some Historical GSK News: 24/04/2018 – GlaxoSmithKline and Innoviva: Trelegy Ellipta Can Now Be Used by U.S. Physicians to Treat Broader Population of COPD Patients With Airflow Limitation; 30/05/2018 – CLOUD PHARMACEUTICALS FORMS DRUG DESIGN PACT WITH GSK; 21/05/2018 – GLAXOSMITHKLINE – VIIV HEALTHCARE RECEIVES EU MARKETING AUTHORISATION FOR JULUCA FIRST 2-DRUG REGIMEN, ONCE-DAILY, SINGLE-PILL FOR TREATMENT OF HIV; 29/05/2018 – GlaxoSmithKline Files Application to Japanese Regulator For Trelegy Ellipta; 26/03/2018 – SYNGENE, GSK PACT FOR DRUG DISCOVERY IN MANY THERAPEUTIC AREAS; 11/05/2018 – INDIA’S GLAXOSMITHKLINE CONSUMER HEALTHCARE LTD GLSM.NS – MARCH QTR PROFIT 2.12 BLN RUPEES VS PROFIT OF 1.76 BLN RUPEES LAST YEAR; 23/03/2018 – GSK pulls out of $20 bln race for Pfizer assets; 23/03/2018 – GSK pullout puts sale of Pfizer consumer health unit in doubt; 11/04/2018 – GSK’S OUTLOOK TO NEGATIVE FROM STABLE BY FITCH; 27/03/2018 – NOVARTIS SAYS FOUR OF THE 11 DIRECTORS OF THE JOINT JV BOARD ARE APPOINTED BY NOVARTIS. THEYWILL STEP DOWN IN CONNECTION WITH THE COMPLETION OF THE TRANSACTION

Bowling Portfolio Management Llc decreased its stake in Intel Corp (INTC) by 9.42% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bowling Portfolio Management Llc sold 13,863 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.41% . The institutional investor held 133,372 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.39M, down from 147,235 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management Llc who had been investing in Intel Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $224.87 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.49% or $0.77 during the last trading session, reaching $50.76. About 16.03 million shares traded. Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) has risen 6.00% since October 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.00% the S&P500. Some Historical INTC News: 12/03/2018 – Katrina Pierson: BREAKING REPORT: House Intel Committee Finds “No Evidence” of Trump-Russia Collusion. #DUH #MAGA; 02/04/2018 – BNO News: Apple plans to start using its own chips in Mac computers, replacing those of Intel, sources tell Bloomberg;; 27/04/2018 – Four U.S. tech companies â€” Amazon, Microsoft, Intel and Google â€” were among the top 10 employers for approved H-1B applications in FY 2017, according to a new study; 15/03/2018 – SlashGear: Intel details Meltdown and Spectre-proof processors; 12/03/2018 – House Intel Republicans find ‘no evidence’ of Trump-Russia collusion; 26/04/2018 – INTEL CORP – INTEL IS RAISING ITS FULL-YEAR REVENUE AND EARNINGS OUTLOOK; 02/04/2018 – Apple plans to replace Intel chips in Macs with its own from 2020-Bbg; 29/05/2018 – News 12 CT: Business Briefs: Starbucks, Pret A Manger, Intel; 09/03/2018 – Intel Has Considered Broadcom Bid If Qualcomm Deal Goes Through: Report — MarketWatch; 03/04/2018 – Apple Said Planning Move From Intel For Mac Chips From 2020 (Video)

Sio Capital Management Llc, which manages about $116.75M and $414.77 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mei Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:MEIP) by 846,547 shares to 1.51M shares, valued at $3.78M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.8 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.06, from 0.86 in 2019Q1.

Bowling Portfolio Management Llc, which manages about $492.89 million and $611.42 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Pra Health Sciences Inc by 11,128 shares to 19,439 shares, valued at $1.93 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

