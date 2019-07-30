Intel (INTC) Shareholder Bnp Paribas Investment Partners Sa Has Cut Its Stake by $1.20 Million; Whittier Trust Co Raised Its Goldman Sachs Group Com (GS) Holding by $547,979

Bnp Paribas Investment Partners Sa decreased its stake in Intel Corp (INTC) by 3.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bnp Paribas Investment Partners Sa sold 22,678 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.61% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 706,512 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $37.94 million, down from 729,190 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bnp Paribas Investment Partners Sa who had been investing in Intel Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $235.09 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.78% or $0.92 during the last trading session, reaching $52.51. About 21.90M shares traded. Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) has declined 16.90% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.33% the S&P500. Some Historical INTC News: 09/03/2018 – Intel, Facing Threat, Considers Deals That Could Include Bid for Broadcom — 4th Update; 26/04/2018 – INTEL SEES 2Q REV. $16.3B +/- $500M, EST. $15.6B; 20/03/2018 – CRN Exclusive: Intel VP Poulin On Partner Opportunities For AI In The Data Center And Optane’s Multibillion-Dollar Potential; 02/04/2018 – A Bloomberg report said Apple would ditch Intel chips for an in-house model on Mac computers; 23/05/2018 – Institut Curie Names Intel Lead Partner to Implement High-Performance Computing and Artificial Intelligence in Accelerating; 05/03/2018 – McAfee Recognized on CRN’s 2018 Security 100 List; 12/03/2018 – Broadcom Gives Notice, and Street Debates Potential Intel Take-Out — Barron’s Blog; 15/03/2018 – ASETEK A/S ASETEK.OL – ASETEK ANNOUNCES ONGOING COLLABORATION WITH INTEL ON LIQUID COOLING FOR SERVERS AND DATACENTERS; 08/05/2018 – Techmeme: Source: Qualcomm is exploring whether to shutter or sell its server chip business, a sector that Intel dominates (Ian; 18/04/2018 – Intel Giving Up On Augmented-reality Glasses, Wearables — MarketWatch

Whittier Trust Co increased its stake in Goldman Sachs Group Inc Com (GS) by 5.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Whittier Trust Co bought 2,869 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.88% with the market. The institutional investor held 56,866 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.92 million, up from 53,997 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Whittier Trust Co who had been investing in Goldman Sachs Group Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $79.94 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.82% or $1.82 during the last trading session, reaching $220.32. About 1.34 million shares traded. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) has declined 19.48% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.91% the S&P500. Some Historical GS News: 18/05/2018 – GOLDMAN SACHS REMOVES ENEL FROM CONVICTION LIST FOLLOWING 5-STAR/LEAGUE PARTIES’ NEW ENERGY POLICY PLANS; 20/03/2018 – GOLDMAN SACHS RAISES U.K. 2018 GAS PRICE F/C 15% TO $6.13/MMBTU; 23/05/2018 – Halozyme at Goldman Sachs Global Health Care Conference Jun 12; 20/04/2018 – Goldman charts uncertainty around US midterm elections; 15/05/2018 – Aberdeen, Goldman Are Picking Up Bargains in EM as Others Flee; 29/05/2018 – In Search for Dip Repurchasers, Goldman Points to Apple, Biogen; 07/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – EXCLUSIVE: NASCAR owners explore sale; 09/03/2018 – New York Post: Goldman Sachs CEO Lloyd Blankfein is reportedly prepping his exit; 30/05/2018 – BRIGHTVIEW HOLDINGS INC SAYS GOLDMAN SACHS & CO. LLC, J.P. MORGAN, KKR, UBS INVESTMENT BANK ARE AMONG UNDERWRITERS TO IPO; 30/04/2018 – Fidelity Contrafund Adds Goldman Sachs, Exits Qualcomm

Bnp Paribas Investment Partners Sa, which manages about $11.95B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Invitation Homes Inc by 13,949 shares to 193,270 shares, valued at $4.70 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Texas Instrs Inc (NASDAQ:TXN) by 56,247 shares in the quarter, for a total of 235,861 shares, and has risen its stake in Cf Inds Hldgs Inc (NYSE:CF).

Since January 30, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $79,056 activity.

Analysts await Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.18 EPS, down 15.71% or $0.22 from last year’s $1.4 per share. INTC’s profit will be $5.28 billion for 11.13 P/E if the $1.18 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.06 actual EPS reported by Intel Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 11.32% EPS growth.

