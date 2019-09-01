Intel (INTC) Shareholder Baldwin Brothers Has Boosted Its Stake by $315,933 as Stock Value Declined; Rice Hall James & Associates Has Boosted Neurocrine Biosciences (NBIX) Stake by $2.64 Million; Market Valuation Rose

Rice Hall James & Associates Llc increased its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences Inc (NBIX) by 68.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rice Hall James & Associates Llc bought 29,983 shares as the company’s stock rose 29.28% . The institutional investor held 73,724 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.50M, up from 43,741 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates Llc who had been investing in Neurocrine Biosciences Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.04B market cap company. The stock increased 1.42% or $1.39 during the last trading session, reaching $99.42. About 531,657 shares traded. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) has declined 2.64% since September 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.64% the S&P500. Some Historical NBIX News: 18/04/2018 – Neurocrine Biosciences to Present New Data from INGREZZA® at the 2018 American Academy of Neurology Annual Meeting; 30/04/2018 – Neurocrine 1Q Loss/Shr 47c; 16/03/2018 – $NBIX has raised the price of Ingrezza 40mg capsule by 9% effective 3/15/18, meanwhile $TEVA Austedo has surpassed on TRx. [h/t Cowen & ISI]; 19/04/2018 – Neurocrine Bio Presenting at Conference Apr 25; 27/04/2018 – ABBVIE PRESENTS INVESTIGATIONAL DATA FOR ELAGOLIX AT 2018 ACOG; 13/03/2018 – ABBVIE ELAGOLIX STUDY MET PRIMARY ENDPOINT; 10/04/2018 – ABBVIE INC – BASED ON ABBVIE’S REVIEW OF DATA, COMPANY REMAINS CONFIDENT IN NDA AND CONTINUES TO WORK WITH FDA TO BRING ELAGOLIX TO PATIENTS; 30/04/2018 – Neurocrine 1Q Loss $41.8M; 30/04/2018 – NEUROCRINE BIO 1Q LOSS/SHR 47C, EST. LOSS/SHR 30C; 14/05/2018 – Neurocrine Bio at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow

Baldwin Brothers Inc increased its stake in Intel Corp (INTC) by 121.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Baldwin Brothers Inc bought 5,961 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.41% . The institutional investor held 10,859 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $583,000, up from 4,898 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc who had been investing in Intel Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $205.19B market cap company. The stock increased 1.15% or $0.54 during the last trading session, reaching $47.41. About 16.92M shares traded. Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) has risen 6.00% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.00% the S&P500. Some Historical INTC News: 09/03/2018 – Intel, Facing Threat, Considers Deals That Could Include Bid for Broadcom — 4th Update; 11/04/2018 – DOJ’s Rosenstein shows House Intel Committee the document that sparked FBI’s Russia probe; 18/04/2018 – Exclusive: Intel Plans to Shut Down Smart Glasses Group; 26/04/2018 – INTEL CORP – CO EXPECTS FULL YEAR TAX RATE OF 13 PERCENT, ONE POINT LOWER THAN PRIOR ESTIAMTE – CFO, CONF CALL; 26/04/2018 – INTEL CORP – KELLER JOINS INTEL FROM TESLA; 15/05/2018 – Intel wants to expand its production operations in Israel, with the government saying the U.S. chipmaker would invest about $5 billion; 26/04/2018 – INTEL’S JIM KELLER PREVIOUSLY WITH TESLA; 09/05/2018 – Tech Radar: Intel graphics cards could see a CES 2019 unveiling; 09/03/2018 – Intel Working With Advisors on Evaluating Broadcom, Other Possible; 11/05/2018 – Intel Presenting at Bank of America Conference Jun 6

Investors sentiment increased to 1.44 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.45, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 37 investors sold NBIX shares while 71 reduced holdings. 45 funds opened positions while 110 raised stakes. 101.77 million shares or 17.27% more from 86.79 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Citadel Advsr Ltd Liability reported 50,790 shares. 9,995 are owned by Hsbc Holdg Public Ltd Co. Pub Employees Retirement Sys Of Ohio invested 0.02% in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX). State Common Retirement Fund invested 0.03% in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX). Jennison Limited Liability Corp, New York-based fund reported 408,978 shares. Jane Street Group Incorporated Ltd Llc accumulated 0% or 3,737 shares. Royal National Bank & Trust Of Canada holds 24,054 shares. Jefferies Group Inc Limited Liability Company has 0% invested in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) for 2,557 shares. Gsa Cap Partners Llp invested 0.06% of its portfolio in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX). California State Teachers Retirement System has invested 0.03% in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX). Brown Advisory invested in 375,387 shares or 0.09% of the stock. Northern Corp accumulated 0.01% or 446,701 shares. 38,996 are held by Nordea Invest Management. Tobam owns 3,139 shares. Brinker Cap reported 0.03% stake.

Rice Hall James & Associates Llc, which manages about $1.51B and $3.11B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Brooks Automation Inc (NASDAQ:BRKS) by 33,775 shares to 569,323 shares, valued at $16.70M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Box Inc by 37,956 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 520,386 shares, and cut its stake in Five Below Inc (NASDAQ:FIVE).

