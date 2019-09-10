Intel (INTC) Shareholder Aull & Monroe Investment Management Has Cut Its Holding by $392,200; Diversified Trust Co Position In Microsoft (MSFT) Was Boosted

Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp decreased its stake in Intel Corp (INTC) by 7.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp sold 7,400 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.41% . The institutional investor held 94,152 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.06 million, down from 101,552 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp who had been investing in Intel Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $212.96 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.08% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $51.63. About 14.02 million shares traded. Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) has risen 6.00% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.00% the S&P500. Some Historical INTC News: 11/04/2018 – Australian Gov: WIPO PUBLISHES PATENT OF INTEL FOR “BACKSIDE SOURCE/DRAIN REPLACEMENT FOR SEMICONDUCTOR DEVICES WITH; 26/04/2018 – INTEL CORP – QTRLY MODEM/ADJACENCIES GROWTH OF 4% YOY; 26/04/2018 – After watching $AMZN and $INTC surge after hours, $MSFT gets in on the action; 25/05/2018 – U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission Investigating Age-Discrimination Claims Against Intel; 10/05/2018 – INTEL CORP – LAUNCHED OFFER TO EXCHANGE NEW REGISTERED NOTES FOR OUTSTANDING UNREGISTERED NOTES THAT IT ISSUED IN DECEMBER 2017 IN A PRIVATE PLACEMENT; 27/04/2018 – HousePrmCommIntl: Intel Committee Publishes Russia Report; 26/04/2018 – INTEL CORP – CEO SAYS COUNTING ON LEADERS TO RESOLVE US-CHINA ISSUES-CONF CALL; 10/04/2018 – Fortanix Presenting on Protecting Containerized Apps With Runtime Encryption at 2018 RSA Conference; Demonstrating New Capabilities With Partners Intel and Equinix on Expo Floor; 27/04/2018 – Intel CFO Sees Growing ‘Needs for Data’ (Video); 02/04/2018 – Taiwan Semi: Intel’s Apple Pain Could Be Its Gain — Barron’s Blog

Diversified Trust Co increased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 37.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Diversified Trust Co bought 6,104 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 22,479 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.65M, up from 16,375 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Diversified Trust Co who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 1.75% or $2.4 during the last trading session, reaching $135.12. About 20.40M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 12/04/2018 – OleumTech® Introduces New General Purpose Wireless Sensor Network Platform for Non-Hazardous Locations; 22/05/2018 – Conduent to Host Analyst Day on June 8, 2018; 07/05/2018 – MSFT: DJI is teaming up with Microsoft for new Azure solutions #msbuild; 18/04/2018 – SystemsUp Achieves Five Microsoft Gold Competencies; 04/04/2018 – The Morning Download: Microsoft Collaboration Tools Gain Share Amid Shift to Cloud; 21/05/2018 – The Morning Download: Microsoft Azure Cloud Wins Intelligence Agency Deal; 30/05/2018 – Penske Truck Leasing Expands Into North Houston; 24/04/2018 – Argentine Energy Company Goes Paperless with Xplore XSLATE B10 Fully Rugged Tablets; 14/03/2018 – eXp Realty Adds Top Agents Across Country; 25/04/2018 – Microsoft Bond Trading 5x Average; Clients Net Sellers

Analysts await Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.24 EPS, down 11.43% or $0.16 from last year’s $1.4 per share. INTC’s profit will be $5.11B for 10.41 P/E if the $1.24 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.06 actual EPS reported by Intel Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 16.98% EPS growth.

Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp, which manages about $265.33M and $186.64 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cummins Inc (NYSE:CMI) by 5,210 shares to 11,410 shares, valued at $1.80M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

More notable recent Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “3 Reasons Why Intel Stock Remains An Interesting Contrarian Buy – Nasdaq” on June 18, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Intel Stock Still Has a Little Room for Growth Left – Yahoo Finance” published on September 09, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Intel (INTC) 4th Quarter Earnings: What to Expect – Nasdaq” on January 24, 2019. More interesting news about Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “How Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) Could Add Value To Your Portfolio – Yahoo Finance” published on August 29, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Intel (INTC) Beats Q2 Earnings and Revenue Estimates – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 25, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.86 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.14, from 1 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 61 investors sold INTC shares while 733 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 541 raised stakes. 2.84 billion shares or 4.15% less from 2.96 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Warren Averett Asset Mgmt Ltd Company holds 10,274 shares or 0.09% of its portfolio. Cohen Management Inc accumulated 48,986 shares. Michigan-based Exchange Capital Mgmt has invested 0.81% in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). Fin Mgmt Professionals holds 0.05% or 2,303 shares. Gladius Mgmt Ltd Partnership invested in 0% or 102,044 shares. Gsa Cap Prns Ltd Liability Partnership holds 0.04% or 7,435 shares. Community Fin Grp Inc Limited Liability Com owns 1.18% invested in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) for 64,770 shares. Bokf Na invested in 468,557 shares or 0.6% of the stock. Punch And Assocs Management invested 0.08% in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). Lord Abbett And Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 4.19 million shares. Ashmore Wealth reported 2.55M shares. 95,493 were accumulated by Spinnaker Tru. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman holds 176,955 shares or 1.54% of its portfolio. Assetmark Inc invested in 0.18% or 360,850 shares. Gilman Hill Asset Limited Company stated it has 0.33% of its portfolio in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mig Cap Ltd Liability Company owns 5,441 shares. The Ontario – Canada-based Mackenzie Fincl has invested 1.28% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Ionic Mngmt has 3,540 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. 431,562 were reported by Levin Capital Strategies Limited Partnership. Newfocus Fincl Grp Ltd Liability Corporation reported 3.69% stake. Aureus Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Corp stated it has 1.33% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Convergence Inv Ptnrs Ltd Llc holds 75,360 shares. Maverick Ltd owns 3.49 million shares for 5.46% of their portfolio. Homrich And Berg invested in 74,481 shares. Sprucegrove Invest Mngmt Limited holds 61,321 shares or 0.48% of its portfolio. 104,651 are held by Oxbow Advsrs Ltd Liability Co. Optimum Invest holds 1.61% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 41,540 shares. Triangle Secs Wealth Mgmt invested 0.93% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Td Asset Incorporated holds 10.91M shares. Atwood & Palmer holds 0.15% or 8,695 shares in its portfolio.

Diversified Trust Co, which manages about $2.05 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ubs Ag Jersey Brh (MLPI) by 427,455 shares to 1.52 million shares, valued at $34.54M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 2,604 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 64,729 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Inc (IEMG).