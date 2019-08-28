Intel (INTC) Shareholder Atlanta Capital Group Has Raised Position; Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management Holding in Phillips 66 (PSX) Cut by $6.31 Million

Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Phillips 66 (PSX) by 86.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management Llc sold 66,382 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.67% . The institutional investor held 10,760 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.02 million, down from 77,142 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Phillips 66 for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $42.67 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.64% or $0.61 during the last trading session, reaching $95.12. About 244,137 shares traded. Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) has declined 16.04% since August 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.04% the S&P500. Some Historical PSX News: 26/04/2018 – Skinny and sweet: U.S. refiner earnings depend on the oil diet; 09/05/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 CEO GREG GARLAND SPEAKS IN MEDIA ROUNDTABLE; 13/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 JV BORGER TEXAS REFINERY RESTARTING GASOLINE UNITS, HYDROTREATER; 17/04/2018 – Phillips 66 Presenting at Conference May 17; 11/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 BORGER REFINERY MAY RESTART GASOLINE UNITS, HYDROTREATER EARLY NEXT WEEK; 27/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 EXPECTS FINAL INVESTMENT DECISION ON ETHANE CRACKER IN LATE 2019 -CEO; 27/04/2018 – Phillips 66 1Q Transportation Adjusted Net Income $136 Million; 06/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 JV BORGER TEXAS REFINERY TO COMPLETE UNIT RESTARTS NEXT WEEK; 27/04/2018 – Phillips 66: Midstream 1Q Net Income $233 Million; 08/03/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 ALLIANCE LOUISIANA REFINERY BEGINS REFORMER, HYDROTREATER OVERHAUL

Atlanta Capital Group increased its stake in Intel Corp (INTC) by 6.12% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Atlanta Capital Group bought 6,160 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.41% . The institutional investor held 106,815 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.74 million, up from 100,655 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Atlanta Capital Group who had been investing in Intel Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $202.69 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.58% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $45.53. About 2.53 million shares traded. Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) has risen 6.00% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.00% the S&P500. Some Historical INTC News: 13/03/2018 – The Dow Jones industrial average rose more than 150 points with Intel leading the gains; 17/04/2018 – Ionic Delivers Preview Release Of Secure Files Hardened With Intel® Data Guard At RSA Conference; 15/05/2018 – ON24 Names Ian Halifax Chief Financial Officer as Company Accelerates Growth; 04/05/2018 – ARIAS INTEL IN PACT WITH SEED-TO-SALE SOFTWARE PROVIDER; 19/03/2018 – CRN Exclusive: Intel VP Moreno On Ramping Up Efforts Around IoT, Data Center And AI For Partners; 08/05/2018 – INTEL TO POWER ANDROID-BASED IN-VEHICLE INFOTAINMENT FOR VOLVO; 27/03/2018 – CONNECTIONS™: The Premier Connected Home Conference Features Google Keynote and Special Intel Session on User lnterfaces for Multimodal Connected Devices; 26/04/2018 – INTEL CORP – KELLER WILL OFFICIALLY START IN HIS NEW ROLE AT CO ON APRIL 30; 07/04/2018 – Hard OCP: Intel’s Discrete GPU, “Arctic Sound,” Will Have Gaming Variant; 22/03/2018 – Six Companies Join the Auto-ISAC: Allison Transmission, Autoliv, Calsonic Kansei, Hitachi, Intel and Navistar

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.86 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.14, from 1 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 61 investors sold INTC shares while 733 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 541 raised stakes. 2.84 billion shares or 4.15% less from 2.96 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Wendell David Assocs has 0.46% invested in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) for 54,842 shares. Orleans Capital Management La has 1.77% invested in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) for 43,065 shares. 13,020 were accumulated by Miller Mngmt Limited Partnership. Spectrum Grp Inc Inc owns 32,971 shares. Cullinan Associate reported 357,065 shares. Partnervest Advisory Service Limited Liability has 0.33% invested in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) for 14,954 shares. Jolley Asset Llc reported 3.42% in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). 43,613 are owned by Carderock Management Incorporated. Mraz Amerine & Assoc reported 0.16% in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). First Allied Advisory Ser holds 0.38% in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) or 206,840 shares. Fairview Capital Investment Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 940,929 shares or 2.7% of the stock. Winfield Associate holds 0.09% in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) or 3,266 shares. Dorsey & Whitney Tru Co Limited stated it has 105,046 shares or 0.88% of all its holdings. 47,650 were reported by Annex Advisory Ltd Liability Co. American Bank holds 0.07% in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) or 4,265 shares.

Atlanta Capital Group, which manages about $1.02 billion and $746.25 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Blackrock Inc (NYSE:BLK) by 7,710 shares to 616 shares, valued at $263,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 4,025 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 39,328 shares, and cut its stake in Amgen Inc (NASDAQ:AMGN).

Since May 28, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $165,816 activity.

Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management Llc, which manages about $175.20 million and $190.29 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Orion Engineered Carbons (NYSE:OEC) by 26,379 shares to 40,229 shares, valued at $764,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Carnival Corp New F (NYSE:CCL) by 6,075 shares in the quarter, for a total of 37,857 shares, and has risen its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.12, from 1.09 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 39 investors sold PSX shares while 350 reduced holdings. 111 funds opened positions while 358 raised stakes. 305.73 million shares or 2.08% less from 312.21 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First National Bank stated it has 3,849 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Moreover, Todd Asset Management Ltd Liability Corporation has 0.88% invested in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) for 325,879 shares. Suntrust Banks Inc has invested 0.04% in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX). Dupont Cap Mgmt reported 0.14% stake. Perella Weinberg Capital Mgmt Limited Partnership holds 0.24% or 52,922 shares in its portfolio. First Natl holds 0.4% of its portfolio in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) for 41,823 shares. First Business Service has invested 0.06% in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX). Caprock Group Inc accumulated 7,281 shares or 0.13% of the stock. 7,368 are held by Verition Fund Lc. Aull And Monroe Inv Mngmt holds 10,527 shares or 0.54% of its portfolio. Axa has 239,311 shares for 0.09% of their portfolio. Bokf Na reported 75,253 shares. Caxton Assocs Limited Partnership reported 0.21% of its portfolio in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX). Dana Inv Advisors Incorporated reported 3,284 shares stake. 2,456 were reported by Focused Wealth Management.