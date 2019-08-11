Intel (INTC) Shareholder Alpha Cubed Investments Has Cut Stake by $899,410; As Weingarten Rlty Invs (WRI) Share Price Declined, Shelton Capital Management Decreased Stake

Alpha Cubed Investments Llc decreased its stake in Intel Corp (INTC) by 4.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alpha Cubed Investments Llc sold 16,970 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.41% . The institutional investor held 398,973 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $21.43M, down from 415,943 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments Llc who had been investing in Intel Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $203.69 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.52% or $1.19 during the last trading session, reaching $45.98. About 24.98M shares traded or 9.82% up from the average. Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) has risen 6.00% since August 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.00% the S&P500. Some Historical INTC News: 02/04/2018 – BNO News: Apple plans to start using own its chips in Mac computers, replacing those of Intel, sources tell Bloomberg;; 08/05/2018 – Techmeme: Source: Qualcomm is exploring whether to shutter or sell its server chip business, a sector that Intel dominates (Ian; 09/04/2018 – Hard OCP: Intel Rumors – Kaby Lake-X – Skylake-X and Cascade Lake; 26/04/2018 – Tesla’s Autopilot Hit With More Turmoil as Leader Departs for Intel; 09/05/2018 – Major technology companies like; 09/03/2018 – INTEL CORP INTC.O CONSIDERS POSSIBLE BID FOR BROADCOM – WSJ, CITING; 05/04/2018 – igolgi Announces iGoCast OTT Broadcast Platform at NAB 2018; 02/04/2018 – A Bloomberg report said Apple would ditch Intel chips for an in-house model on Mac computers; 26/04/2018 – INTEL CORP – QTRLY INTERNET OF THINGS GROUP REVENUE $840 MILLION, UP 17%; 02/04/2018 – Chipmakers Fall Most in Two Years as Apple Ditches Intel Chips

Shelton Capital Management decreased its stake in Weingarten Rlty Invs (WRI) by 97.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Shelton Capital Management sold 8,619 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.63% . The institutional investor held 261 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.88 million, down from 8,880 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Shelton Capital Management who had been investing in Weingarten Rlty Invs for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.58 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.50% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $27.85. About 857,779 shares traded. Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI) has declined 1.95% since August 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.95% the S&P500. Some Historical WRI News: 24/04/2018 – WEINGARTEN REALTY INVESTORS – INCREASING 2018 NAREIT FFO PER SHARE GUIDANCE TO A RANGE OF $2.29 TO $2.35; 24/04/2018 – Weingarten Realty Reaffirms Core FFO for 2018; 24/04/2018 – WEINGARTEN REALTY INVESTORS – REAFFIRM CORE FFO FOR YEAR; 21/04/2018 DJ Weingarten Realty Investors, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WRI); 24/04/2018 – Weingarten Raises 2018 View To FFO $2.29/Shr-FFO $2.35/Shr; 24/04/2018 – WEINGARTEN REALTY INVESTORS WRI.N FY2018 FFO SHR VIEW $2.30 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 24/04/2018 – Weingarten 1Q Rev $132.5M; 24/04/2018 – WEINGARTEN REALTY INVESTORS QTRLY CORE FFO SHR $0.57; 24/04/2018 – Weingarten 1Q EPS $1.13; 24/04/2018 – Weingarten Realty Reports Another Strong Quarter

Analysts await Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.18 earnings per share, down 15.71% or $0.22 from last year’s $1.4 per share. INTC’s profit will be $5.23 billion for 9.74 P/E if the $1.18 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.06 actual earnings per share reported by Intel Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 11.32% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.86 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.14, from 1 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 61 investors sold INTC shares while 733 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 541 raised stakes. 2.84 billion shares or 4.15% less from 2.96 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bernzott Advsrs stated it has 1.51% of its portfolio in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). Northern, Illinois-based fund reported 61.72 million shares. 50,443 were accumulated by Hedeker Wealth Ltd Co. 10,880 are held by Mark Sheptoff Fin Planning Ltd Liability Corp. Van Hulzen Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Com reported 130,865 shares. Weik Capital Management accumulated 6,670 shares. Lombard Odier Asset Mgmt (Usa) invested in 0.04% or 9,000 shares. Moreover, Hexavest Incorporated has 1.12% invested in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). 5.73M were accumulated by State Of Wisconsin Invest Board. Cidel Asset Management Inc owns 5,330 shares. Birinyi Associate Inc owns 4,300 shares for 0.1% of their portfolio. Wetherby Asset Mgmt has invested 0.64% in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). Exchange Capital holds 0.81% or 53,832 shares in its portfolio. Bailard owns 70,394 shares. Waddell & Reed stated it has 1.39 million shares or 0.19% of all its holdings.

Alpha Cubed Investments Llc, which manages about $320.00M and $825.50M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Amgen Inc (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 1,771 shares to 96,121 shares, valued at $18.26M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in United Parcel Service Inc (NYSE:UPS) by 6,688 shares in the quarter, for a total of 165,578 shares, and has risen its stake in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD).

