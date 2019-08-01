Intel (INTC) Share Price Declined While Sta Wealth Management Raised Holding by $1.61 Million; As Live Nation Entertainment In (LYV) Market Value Rose, Shareholder Partner Fund Management LP Has Lifted Stake

Sta Wealth Management Llc increased its stake in Intel Corp (INTC) by 686.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sta Wealth Management Llc bought 30,288 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.41% . The institutional investor held 34,701 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.86 million, up from 4,413 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sta Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Intel Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $229.76B market cap company. The stock increased 2.60% or $1.32 during the last trading session, reaching $51.87. About 6.60 million shares traded. Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) has risen 6.00% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.00% the S&P500. Some Historical INTC News: 15/03/2018 – Selling GE, Intel, AMD, Micron, Buying Nvidia — Barrons.com; 02/04/2018 – DDN Named Datacenter Platform Partner of the Year at Intel Technology Partner Awards, Recognizing its Market Leadership at; 20/03/2018 – SENATE INTEL CMTE NEWSER ON RUSSIA HACK FINDINGS: LIVE; 27/04/2018 – As of Friday open, Intel was up 20 percent on the year and nearly 50 percent in the 12-month period; 11/05/2018 – AT&T’s Quest for Trump Intel on High-Stakes Merger Led to Blowup; 10/03/2018 – Patently Apple: Intel Considers Bid for Qualcomm as Fears grow that Apple may have Sway over the Broadcom Bid; 08/05/2018 – Tom’s Hardware: Intel Postpones Patching ‘Spectre NG’ CPU Flaws; 13/03/2018 – CONNECTIONS™: The Premier Connected Home Conference Features Keynotes from Comcast, Google, Intel, Samsung, and T-Mobile; 26/04/2018 – Intel’s diversification efforts boost revenues; 21/05/2018 – Intel Finds Another Chip Exploit, Says Fix Already in Place

Partner Fund Management Lp increased its stake in Live Nation Entertainment In (LYV) by 443.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Partner Fund Management Lp bought 419,833 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.09% . The hedge fund held 514,407 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $32.69M, up from 94,574 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Partner Fund Management Lp who had been investing in Live Nation Entertainment In for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.42B market cap company. The stock increased 0.37% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $72.32. About 203,564 shares traded. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) has risen 47.51% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.51% the S&P500. Some Historical LYV News: 11/05/2018 – 2018 Honda Civic Tour Presents Charlie Puth ‘Voicenotes’ This Summer; 30/05/2018 – LIVE NATION BUYS MAJORITY STAKE IN SCOREMORE SHOWS; NO TERMS; 26/05/2018 – DEADLINE ALERT: Shareholder Class Action Against Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. — LYV; 26/03/2018 – All Aboard The Rock & Roll Express! 3 Doors Down And Collective Soul To Co-Headline Tour With Special Guest Soul Asylum; 14/05/2018 – Platinum Selling Artist Drake Announces ‘Aubrey And The Three Amigos Tour’ Kicking Off This Summer With Special Guests Migos; 20/04/2018 – DJ Live Nation Entertainment Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LYV); 05/03/2018 – LYV: So a On the Run 2 Tour event just got posted and quickly deleted from Beyoncé’s Facebook page & Ticketmaster. Somebody’s getting fired ���� – ! $LYV; 03/05/2018 – LIVE NATION 1Q LOSS/SHR 24C; 20/04/2018 – Dos Equis® And Live Nation Unite For Naming Rights To Popular Dallas Music Venue; 12/03/2018 – JAY-Z And Beyoncé Join Forces For OTR Il Tour

Sta Wealth Management Llc, which manages about $570.34 million and $449.92M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (FLOT) by 224,855 shares to 458,805 shares, valued at $23.36 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLV) by 24,617 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 5,408 shares, and cut its stake in Select Sector Spdr Tr.

Partner Fund Management Lp, which manages about $4.52B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Humana Inc (NYSE:HUM) by 43,620 shares to 364,473 shares, valued at $96.95 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Accuray Inc (NASDAQ:ARAY) by 1.13 million shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.62 million shares, and cut its stake in Madison Square Garden Co New.

