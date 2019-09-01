Intel (INTC) Share Price Declined While Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe LTD Lifted by $2.14 Million Its Stake; Innospec (IOSP) Holder First Wilshire Securities Management Has Lowered Stake

Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd increased its stake in Intel Corp (INTC) by 672.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd bought 40,343 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.41% . The institutional investor held 46,343 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.49 million, up from 6,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd who had been investing in Intel Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $205.19 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.15% or $0.54 during the last trading session, reaching $47.41. About 16.92M shares traded. Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) has risen 6.00% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.00% the S&P500. Some Historical INTC News: 12/03/2018 – The Hill: #BREAKING: House Intel ends Trump-Russia probe, says no evidence of collusion; 16/05/2018 – Intel’s Intriguing Future For Memory Chips — Barron’s Blog; 17/05/2018 – Intel Corporation’s (INTC) CEO Brian Krzanich Hosts 2018 Stockholders’ Meeting (Transcript); 12/03/2018 – Fox News: BREAKING: GOP-led House Intel finds no evidence of collusion between #Trump campaign and Russia; 08/05/2018 – VENUENEXT GETS INVESTMENT FROM INTEL CAPITAL; 04/04/2018 – Consumer tech gets reprieve as U.S., China spar over tariffs; 29/03/2018 – DealerSocket Names Jose Arcilla as Chief Operating Officer; 12/03/2018 – Broadcom Shortens Redomiciliation Timeline as Intel Looms; 19/03/2018 – SENATE INTEL CMTE TO PREVIEW ELECTION SECURITY REPORT TUES: NBC; 19/03/2018 – Selling Apple, Microsoft, Intel, Buying Facebook — Barrons.com

First Wilshire Securities Management Inc decreased its stake in Innospec Inc (IOSP) by 2.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc sold 4,265 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.56% . The hedge fund held 154,654 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.89M, down from 158,919 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc who had been investing in Innospec Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.05B market cap company. The stock increased 0.10% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $83.18. About 58,008 shares traded. Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ:IOSP) has risen 19.11% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.11% the S&P500. Some Historical IOSP News: 05/03/2018 Innospec Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd, which manages about $1.00B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 24,425 shares to 4,175 shares, valued at $7.44M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Workday Inc (Prn) by 7.05M shares in the quarter, leaving it with 31.62 million shares, and cut its stake in Criteo S A (NASDAQ:CRTO).

