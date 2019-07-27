Intel (INTC) Share Price Declined While First Heartland Consultants Has Decreased Stake by $1.62 Million; Air Lease Cl A (AL) Holder New Amsterdam Partners Trimmed Its Holding as Market Value Rose

First Heartland Consultants Inc decreased its stake in Intel Corp (INTC) by 73.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Heartland Consultants Inc sold 30,555 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.61% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 10,923 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $587,000, down from 41,478 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc who had been investing in Intel Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $230.97B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.09% or $0.57 during the last trading session, reaching $51.59. About 36.40M shares traded or 53.73% up from the average. Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) has declined 16.90% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.33% the S&P500. Some Historical INTC News: 15/03/2018 – SlashGear: Intel details Meltdown and Spectre-proof processors; 04/05/2018 – ARIAS INTEL IN PACT WITH SEED-TO-SALE SOFTWARE PROVIDER; 07/03/2018 – Applied Materials Receives Intel’s Preferred Quality Supplier Award; 14/05/2018 – As much as $150 billion annually at stake for Apple, Intel and other US tech companies in China-US trade fight; 15/03/2018 – ASETEK ANNOUNCES ONGOING COLLABORATION WITH INTEL ON LIQUID COOLING FOR; 11/03/2018 – Hot Hardware: Intel Reportedly Eyes Broadcom Purchase If Hostile Qualcomm Bid Is Successful; 19/04/2018 – Intel and Portworx Deliver Breakthrough Performance to Answer Enterprises’ Demand for Stateful Containerized Applications in Production; 08/03/2018 – Pioneer Equity Income Adds Chubb, Exits Intel; 17/05/2018 – FTC: 20181163: TPG Partners VII, L.P.; Intel Corporation; 27/04/2018 – Intel opens more than 4 percent higher after crushing earnings

New Amsterdam Partners Llc decreased its stake in Air Lease Corp Cl A (AL) by 59.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. New Amsterdam Partners Llc sold 32,918 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.47% with the market. The institutional investor held 22,315 shares of the diversified commercial services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $767,000, down from 55,233 at the end of the previous reported quarter. New Amsterdam Partners Llc who had been investing in Air Lease Corp Cl A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.68 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.33% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $42.14. About 525,903 shares traded. Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL) has declined 13.27% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.70% the S&P500. Some Historical AL News: 10/05/2018 – AIR LEASE: JETS BOUND FOR CHINA WOULDN’T BE SUBJECT TO TARIFFS; 03/04/2018 – Boeing: Air Lease Order Valued at $936.8M at List Prices; 17/05/2018 – Air Lease Corporation Announces Delivery of Boeing 737 MAX 8 Aircraft with Travel Service; 10/05/2018 – AIR LEASE SEEING RENEWED AIRLINE FOCUS ON RISING FUEL COSTS; 10/05/2018 – Air Lease 1Q Net $110.7M; 03/05/2018 – Air Lease Corporation Increases Unsecured Revolving Credit Facility to $4.5 Billion; 10/05/2018 – AIR LEASE SEES AIRCRAFT IN SHORT SUPPLY OVER NEXT 3-4 YEARS; 03/04/2018 – Air Lease Orders Eight More Boeing 737 Max 8 Planes; 10/05/2018 – AIR LEASE USING US TAX SAVINGS TO BUY YOUNG, USED AIRCRAFT; 10/05/2018 – AIR LEASE: RUSSIA ACCOUNTS FOR 3% OF BOOK VALUE OF FLEET

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.86 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.14, from 1 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 61 investors sold INTC shares while 733 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 541 raised stakes. 2.84 billion shares or 4.15% less from 2.96 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Horizon Invest Svcs Limited Liability Com has invested 3.3% of its portfolio in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). Culbertson A N Comm Incorporated holds 2.37% of its portfolio in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) for 153,116 shares. Omers Administration reported 7,900 shares. Verition Fund Mgmt Limited Liability Company reported 0.2% in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). Wendell David Assoc holds 54,842 shares. Mercer Cap Advisers accumulated 23,674 shares. Oakworth Cap stated it has 40,007 shares or 0.44% of all its holdings. Oarsman Cap Incorporated holds 1.4% or 54,773 shares. 336,979 are owned by Polaris Greystone Group Limited Liability Corp. Guardian Limited Partnership stated it has 9,938 shares. Chemung Canal holds 2.6% in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) or 203,422 shares. Btim holds 0.12% or 159,846 shares. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp, Colorado-based fund reported 45,338 shares. Rampart Limited Liability Com invested 0.72% in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). Meyer Handelman Communications holds 644,613 shares or 1.79% of its portfolio.

First Heartland Consultants Inc, which manages about $867.76 million and $356.83M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in First Tr Exch Trd Alpha Fd I (FDT) by 25,777 shares to 31,367 shares, valued at $1.71M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Pimco Etf Tr (MINT) by 8,609 shares in the quarter, for a total of 10,641 shares, and has risen its stake in First Tr Exchange Traded Fd I (FMB).

Since January 28, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 3 selling transactions for $249,284 activity.

New Amsterdam Partners Llc, which manages about $272.45 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Encore Wire Corp (NASDAQ:WIRE) by 8,792 shares to 30,947 shares, valued at $1.77 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in G (NASDAQ:GIII) by 99,094 shares in the quarter, for a total of 190,037 shares, and has risen its stake in Lennox Intl Inc Com (NYSE:LII).

