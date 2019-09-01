Intel (INTC) Position Maintained by Gibraltar Capital Management Inc; Electronic Arts (EA) Holder Dynamo Internacional Gestao De Recursos Ltda Increased Its Stake by $33.66 Million as Share Value Declined

Gibraltar Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Intel Corp (INTC) by 21.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gibraltar Capital Management Inc bought 24,647 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.41% . The institutional investor held 138,719 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.45 million, up from 114,072 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gibraltar Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Intel Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $205.19B market cap company. The stock increased 1.15% or $0.54 during the last trading session, reaching $47.41. About 16.92M shares traded. Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) has risen 6.00% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.00% the S&P500. Some Historical INTC News: 18/04/2018 – FogHorn to Showcase IIoT Edge to Cloud Machine Learning with Google and Intel at Hannover Messe 2018; 24/04/2018 – MoSys Announces New Bandwidth Engine® to Support Industrial Temperature Applications; 11/03/2018 – Hot Hardware: Intel Reportedly Eyes Broadcom Purchase If Hostile Qualcomm Bid Is Successful; 30/03/2018 – INTEL FILES PATENT FOR ENERGY-EFFICIENT BITCOIN MINING: CRN; 11/05/2018 – Daily Beast: Not Just Michael Cohen: AT&T Hit Up Other Allies For Trump Intel; 07/03/2018 – Applied Materials Receives Intel’s Preferred Quality Supplier Award; 09/03/2018 – Intel reportedly considers bid for Broadcom; 09/03/2018 – Oregonian: Qualcomm + Broadcom = Intel? Sounds far-fetched; 17/05/2018 – Intel Corporation’s (INTC) CEO Brian Krzanich Hosts 2018 Stockholders’ Meeting (Transcript); 02/04/2018 – A Bloomberg report said Apple would ditch Intel chips for an in-house model on Mac computers

Dynamo Internacional Gestao De Recursos Ltda increased its stake in Electronic Arts Inc (EA) by 182.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dynamo Internacional Gestao De Recursos Ltda bought 336,631 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.49% . The institutional investor held 521,231 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $52.53 million, up from 184,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dynamo Internacional Gestao De Recursos Ltda who had been investing in Electronic Arts Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $27.42 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.70% or $0.65 during the last trading session, reaching $93.68. About 1.42M shares traded. Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) has declined 26.71% since September 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.71% the S&P500. Some Historical EA News: 08/05/2018 – Electronic Arts 4Q Net $607M; 08/05/2018 – ELECTRONIC ARTS INC – REVISED ITS LONG-TERM TAX RATE FROM 21% TO 18% PRIMARILY DUE TO CHANGES RESULTING FROM RECENT TAX LEGISLATION IN U.S; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Advisor Worldwide Adds Electronic Arts; 12/04/2018 – ELECTRONIC ARTS INC SAYS LAURA MIELE WILL BECOME CO’S CHIEF STUDIOS OFFICER; 14/05/2018 – Morgan Stanley Adds Martin Marietta, Exits Electronic Arts: 13F; 20/03/2018 – S&P REVISES ELECTRONIC ARTS INC. TO RATING ‘BBB+’ FROM ‘BBB’; 16/03/2018 – An EA spokesperson confirms to CNBC that the changes to the game are permanent and there will be no paid micro-transactions for loot boxes going forward; 12/04/2018 – ELECTRONIC ARTS NAMES PATRICK SODERLUND CHIEF DESIGN OFFICER; 07/05/2018 – VY Esports Teams Up With Electronic Arts And Coca-Cola For Russian Interactive Football Cup; 08/03/2018 – EA Announces Warner Bros Interactive Entertainment and More to Enter Origin Access

Gibraltar Capital Management Inc, which manages about $250.37 million and $99.59 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 42,790 shares to 78,894 shares, valued at $3.33M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in The Charles Schwab Corporati (NYSE:SCHW) by 33,868 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 70,135 shares, and cut its stake in Southwest Airls Co (NYSE:LUV).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.86 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.14, from 1 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 61 investors sold INTC shares while 733 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 541 raised stakes. 2.84 billion shares or 4.15% less from 2.96 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Private Advisors Incorporated holds 2.68% of its portfolio in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) for 164,878 shares. Rdl Fincl Inc reported 1.66% stake. Sva Plumb Wealth Mngmt Ltd Liability Co owns 103,416 shares for 0.54% of their portfolio. Aviance Partners Llc invested in 74,113 shares. The South Carolina-based Ccm Invest Advisers Ltd Co has invested 1.99% in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). American Century Companies Inc holds 0.42% of its portfolio in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) for 7.80 million shares. Arizona-based Davis Selected Advisers has invested 0.22% in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). Cumberland Inc accumulated 31,300 shares. Massachusetts-based Loomis Sayles & Com Limited Partnership has invested 0% in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). Legal General Gru Public Ltd Company has 0.86% invested in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) for 27.99 million shares. Hudock Group Ltd invested in 16,957 shares. 9,977 are held by Deroy And Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Incorporated. Cypress Capital Mgmt Ltd (Wy) holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) for 131 shares. Atlas Browninc accumulated 1.51% or 39,639 shares. Moreover, Martin Communication Tn has 0.42% invested in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC).

More notable recent Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Intel Corporation (INTC) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 06, 2019 – Nasdaq” on August 05, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Intel (INTC) Unveils Latest A.I. Chip, Springhill: Key Takeaways – Nasdaq” published on August 21, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Here’s Why Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) Can Manage Its Debt Responsibly – Yahoo Finance” on August 15, 2019. More interesting news about Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Intel Earnings: INTC Stock Sinks Despite Q1 EPS, Revenue Beat – Nasdaq” published on April 25, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Mobileye breaks ground on Jerusalem facility – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 29, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.31, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 70 investors sold EA shares while 185 reduced holdings. 109 funds opened positions while 204 raised stakes. 263.41 million shares or 0.98% more from 260.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Scotia Capital Inc stated it has 0.01% in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA). Glenmede Na invested in 99,261 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage accumulated 471,213 shares or 0% of the stock. Dynamic Management owns 6,200 shares or 2.28% of their US portfolio. Nomura Hldgs Incorporated stated it has 130,981 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Kansas-based Waddell And Reed Fin has invested 1.03% in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA). Banque Pictet And Cie Sa holds 0.49% or 253,584 shares. Riverhead Capital Limited Co accumulated 0.04% or 9,040 shares. 81 are owned by Tarbox Family Office. Srb Corporation invested 0.07% in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA). Accuvest Glob holds 0.62% or 11,199 shares. Patten And Patten Tn owns 12,377 shares for 0.14% of their portfolio. Georgia-based Signaturefd Llc has invested 0.02% in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA). Blb&B Advsr Limited Liability Company reported 2,000 shares. Victory Management has 85,507 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio.

More notable recent Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Nasdaq 100 Movers: EA, FOX – Nasdaq” on July 05, 2019, also Wsj.com with their article: “Electronic Arts Has More Than a Sporting Chance – The Wall Street Journal” published on August 15, 2019, Fool.com published: “Fitbit’s Final Days? – The Motley Fool” on August 12, 2019. More interesting news about Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Need for Speed Heat Arrives on November 8th, Burning All Limits – Business Wire” published on August 14, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Notable Wednesday Option Activity: QCOM, VZ, EA – Nasdaq” with publication date: June 26, 2019.

Dynamo Internacional Gestao De Recursos Ltda, which manages about $674.72 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Linde Plc by 24,300 shares to 928,132 shares, valued at $163.29M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Tempur Sealy Intl Inc (NYSE:TPX) by 1.04 million shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.68 million shares, and cut its stake in Cosan Ltd (NYSE:CZZ).