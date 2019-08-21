Intel (INTC) Position Held by Stanley-Laman Group Ltd; Parsley Energy (PE) Market Value Declined While Sankaty Advisors Has Lifted Position

Sankaty Advisors Llc increased its stake in Parsley Energy Inc (PE) by 123.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sankaty Advisors Llc bought 156,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.05% . The hedge fund held 282,164 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.45M, up from 126,164 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sankaty Advisors Llc who had been investing in Parsley Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.13B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.28% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $16.21. About 3.40M shares traded. Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE) has declined 48.19% since August 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 48.19% the S&P500. Some Historical PE News: 27/03/2018 – Parsley Energy will not add rigs if oil prices rise further -CEO; 04/05/2018 – PARSLEY ENERGY EXECUTIVES COMMENTING DURING CONFERENCE CALL; 04/05/2018 – PARSLEY SEEING SOME COST INFLATION DUE TO LABOR TIGHTNESS: CFO; 28/03/2018 – CORRECTED-Parsley Energy will not add rigs if oil prices rise further -CEO; 04/05/2018 – PARSLEY EXPECTS ROYALTY BURDEN IN DELAWARE BASIN TO FALL 10%; 23/04/2018 – Parsley Energy Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 13/03/2018 PARSLEY ENERGY INC PE.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $45 FROM $43; 03/05/2018 – Parsley Energy 1Q Rev $392.7M; 22/05/2018 – Parsley Energy at UBS Global Oil & Gas Conference Tomorrow; 04/05/2018 – PARSLEY CEO: SPIN-OFF OF MINERAL UNIT `SOMETHING TO LOOK INTO’

Stanley-Laman Group Ltd increased its stake in Intel Corp (INTC) by 14.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stanley-Laman Group Ltd bought 6,259 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.41% . The institutional investor held 48,744 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.62M, up from 42,485 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stanley-Laman Group Ltd who had been investing in Intel Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $206.44B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.33% or $0.63 during the last trading session, reaching $46.6. About 23.12 million shares traded or 2.98% up from the average. Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) has risen 6.00% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.00% the S&P500. Some Historical INTC News: 29/03/2018 – INTEL, MOBILEYE ANNOUNCE RULING BY AMSTERDAM COURT OF APPEALS; 24/05/2018 – VentureBeat: Intel AI Lab open-sources library for deep learning-driven NLP; 09/03/2018 – SVbizjournal: Breaking: Report says #Intel considering its own acquisition options, including #Broadcom; 26/04/2018 – INTEL CORP – INTEL IS RAISING ITS FULL-YEAR REVENUE AND EARNINGS OUTLOOK; 19/03/2018 – Shekhar Gupta: Exclusive: China quietly & cleverly finds a new route to S. Doklam, 7 months after India stopped it, writes; 04/04/2018 – ePlus Wins Healthcare Solution Partner of the Year at Intel Technology Partner Awards; 10/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Iran, Israel exchange fire in direct escalation; 12/04/2018 – Intel Capital to Headline 37th Annual Michigan Growth Capital Symposium; 09/05/2018 – CHINA’S DJI CONFIRMS IT WAS NOT ON ANY WINNING APPLICATIONS FOR U.S. DRONE TEST PROGRAM; 15/05/2018 – Intel wants to expand its production operations in Israel, with the government saying the U.S. chipmaker would invest about $5 billion

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.86 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.14, from 1 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 61 investors sold INTC shares while 733 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 541 raised stakes. 2.84 billion shares or 4.15% less from 2.96 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Trexquant Invest LP holds 0.06% or 14,748 shares. Numerixs Inv Technologies Inc reported 3,198 shares. Appleton Partners Inc Ma has 39,274 shares for 0.28% of their portfolio. Winfield stated it has 3,266 shares or 0.09% of all its holdings. Cantillon Capital Mgmt Ltd Llc owns 4.17 million shares. Tuttle Tactical Management owns 88,341 shares. Boys Arnold & Company holds 0.64% of its portfolio in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) for 80,180 shares. Duff Phelps Inv Management invested in 48,850 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Vantage Investment Prns Limited Liability Company reported 192,061 shares. Df Dent And Company accumulated 286,784 shares or 0.31% of the stock. Keating Inv Counselors accumulated 2.7% or 111,312 shares. Bessemer Securities Ltd holds 52,787 shares. Oppenheimer Asset has invested 0.37% in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). Royal Bancorp Of Canada stated it has 0.36% in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). Koshinski Asset Management owns 35,919 shares.

Stanley-Laman Group Ltd, which manages about $747.00 million and $411.84 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Constellation Brand Class A (NYSE:STZ) by 1,865 shares to 23,529 shares, valued at $4.13M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 2,981 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2,207 shares, and cut its stake in N V R Inc (NYSE:NVR).

Since June 5, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $34,738 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.09 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.23, from 1.32 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 31 investors sold PE shares while 99 reduced holdings. 54 funds opened positions while 88 raised stakes. 247.62 million shares or 2.05% less from 252.80 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. At Fincl Bank has 30,199 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. Massachusetts Services Com Ma invested 0.01% in Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE). Moreover, Zimmer Prtn Lp has 0.48% invested in Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE). 685,652 are owned by Legal & General Grp Incorporated Public Ltd Com. Tiaa Cref Mngmt Ltd Liability holds 14.04M shares or 0.19% of its portfolio. Columbia Pacific Advsrs Limited Co holds 0.91% or 20,254 shares. British Columbia Mgmt has invested 0.01% in Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE). Wolverine Asset Mngmt Ltd Company invested in 0% or 9,955 shares. Andra Ap, Alabama-based fund reported 51,100 shares. Gluskin Sheff & owns 23,427 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. Citigroup, a New York-based fund reported 225,749 shares. Perella Weinberg Partners Management Ltd Partnership accumulated 0.08% or 89,716 shares. Assets Invest Management Lc holds 0.07% or 22,000 shares. First Advisors Lp invested in 392,513 shares. Spc Financial holds 0.08% or 18,925 shares.