Intel (INTC) Position Held by Novare Capital Management Llc; Wealth Architects Continues to Hold Stake in Apple (AAPL)

Wealth Architects Llc increased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 4.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wealth Architects Llc bought 1,880 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.19% with the market. The institutional investor held 41,432 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.87 million, up from 39,552 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wealth Architects Llc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $940.92 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.35% or $0.71 during the last trading session, reaching $204.5. About 16.87 million shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 1.47% since July 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.96% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 09/04/2018 – In need of an Apple upgrade? These new red iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus have hit the market; 15/03/2018 – Christian Post: Apple iPhone Rumors: Cheaper Model to Launch Alongside Bigger Model in September 2018?; 19/03/2018 – APPLE AAPL.O : INSTINET LOWERS FY18 IPHONE UNITS FROM 226MN – 221MN, BELOW CONSENSUS OF 224MN AND EPS FROM $11.56 TO $11.40 ALSO BELOW CONSENSUS OF $11.48; 02/05/2018 – Correction to Apple iPhone Heard on the Street (May 1); 24/03/2018 – Apple’s Tim Cook calls for calm heads on China, US trade; 03/04/2018 – Bank of America says Apple could save $500 million a year making its own PC chips; 27/03/2018 – Apple Unveils New Cheaper Ipad With Pencil Support For The Classroom — MarketWatch; 01/05/2018 – Apple’s cash hoard fell to $267.2 billion in the second quarter of 2018; 01/05/2018 – APPLE 2Q IPHONE UNITS SOLD 52.2M, EST. 52.3M; 07/05/2018 – BUFFETT SAYS THERE WILL ALWAYS BE THOSE SEEKING UNFAIR TRADE ADVANTAGES, BUT “THE WORLD WILL NOT DO SOMETHING STUPID”

Novare Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Intel Corporation (INTC) by 4.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Novare Capital Management Llc bought 10,049 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.61% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 254,685 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.68M, up from 244,636 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Novare Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Intel Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $220.13B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.90% or $0.95 during the last trading session, reaching $49.17. About 17.13 million shares traded. Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) has declined 16.90% since July 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.33% the S&P500. Some Historical INTC News: 26/04/2018 – Intel Sees 2Q Rev $16.3B; 08/05/2018 – Intel Capital Announces $72M of New Investments in 12 Tech Startups at Annual Global Summit; 08/03/2018 – ModusLink Corporation Receives Intel’s Preferred Quality Supplier Award; 12/04/2018 – Accenture Appoints Venkata “Murthy” Renduchintala, Executive Officer at Intel, to Board of Directors; 15/05/2018 – Intel submits plans for $5 billion Israel expansion; 07/03/2018 – ASM INTERNATIONAL N.V. RECEIVES INTEL’S PREFERRED QUALITY SUPPLIER AWARD; 25/04/2018 – Glogou Launches RapidChain Marketing Services for Blockchain Based Products and Services; 16/05/2018 – France’s Macron to meet CEOs of Facebook, Intel, IBM on May 23; 26/04/2018 – Intel 1Q Net $4.5B; 29/05/2018 – CNET: Intel reportedly faces age discrimination claims following layoffs

Wealth Architects Llc, which manages about $529.39 million and $320.76 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 2,642 shares to 13,408 shares, valued at $1.58M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Novare Capital Management Llc, which manages about $695.33M and $639.75 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Short Term Corp (VCSH) by 4,365 shares to 12,921 shares, valued at $1.03 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Broadcom Ltd by 1,079 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 25,795 shares, and cut its stake in Fortive Corporation.

