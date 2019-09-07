Intel (INTC) Position Held by Credit Capital Investments Llc; Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP Has Lifted Its Pembina Pipeline (PBA) Stake

Credit Capital Investments Llc increased its stake in Intel Corp (INTC) by 31.47% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Credit Capital Investments Llc bought 9,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.41% . The institutional investor held 37,600 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.02M, up from 28,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Credit Capital Investments Llc who had been investing in Intel Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $213.46 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.64% or $0.82 during the last trading session, reaching $50.92. About 16.61M shares traded. Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) has risen 6.00% since September 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.00% the S&P500. Some Historical INTC News: 08/05/2018 – DigiTimes: Intel reportedly suspends H310 supply on tight 14nm capacity; 17/04/2018 – ICON Announces Agreement With Intel Allowing Integration of the Intel(R) Pharma Analytics Platform for Clinical Trials; 29/05/2018 – CNET: Intel reportedly faces age discrimination claims following layoffs; 19/03/2018 – Intel’s Bryant Would Serve as Chmn Until Conclusion of 2019 Annual Meeting if Electe; 02/05/2018 – Franklin Templeton – Technology Adds Intel, Exits FleetCor; 26/04/2018 – Intel Sees 2Q EPS 85c; 26/04/2018 – Intel’s diversification efforts boost revenues; 26/04/2018 – INTEL CORP SEES FY NON-GAAP EPS $3.85, +/- 5%; 03/04/2018 – DFLabs Achieves Certification with McAfee ePO and DXL for Security Automation and Orchestration; 17/04/2018 – ICON Announces Agreement with Intel Allowing Integration of the lntel® Pharma Analytics Platform for Clinical Trials

Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors Lp increased its stake in Pembina Pipeline Corp (PBA) by 14.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors Lp bought 539,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.28% . The hedge fund held 4.19 million shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $154.11M, up from 3.65 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors Lp who had been investing in Pembina Pipeline Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $18.96 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.60% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $37.02. About 559,134 shares traded. Pembina Pipeline Corporation (NYSE:PBA) has risen 2.54% since September 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.54% the S&P500. Some Historical PBA News: 03/05/2018 – PEMBINA PIPELINE – ABOUT $280 MLN PHASE Vl EXPANSION IS ANTICIPATED TO BE IN SERVICE IN EARLY 2020, SUBJECT TO ENVIRONMENTAL AND REGULATORY APPROVAL; 09/05/2018 – ENBRIDGE RECEIVES SEPARATE BIDS FROM KEYERA KEY.TO , PEMBINA PIPELINE PPL.TO , HUSKY ENERGY’S HSE.TO MIDSTREAM UNIT AND CPPIB-BACKED WOLF MIDSTREAM; 03/05/2018 – PEMBINA PIPELINE CORP – APPROVED A 5.6 PCT INCREASE IN ITS MONTHLY COMMON SHARE DIVIDEND RATE, FROM $0.18 PER COMMON SHARE TO $0.19 PER COMMON SHARE; 09/04/2018 – PEMBINA PIPELINE REPORTS CHANGES TO REPORTING SEGMENTS; 09/04/2018 – Pembina Pipeline Corp Announces Changes to Reporting Segments; 27/03/2018 – Enbridge, Pembina to Convert Alliance Pipeline Operation Into Owner-Operator Model; 09/04/2018 – Pembina Pipeline Corporation Announces Changes to Reporting Segments; 18/04/2018 – Pembina Pipeline Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average; 28/03/2018 – PEMBINA PIPELINE CORPORATION ANNOUNCES ALLIANCE PIPELINE OPEN SEASON; 03/05/2018 – PEMBINA PIPELINE – THE $280 MLN PHASE Vl EXPANSION IS ANTICIPATED TO BE IN SERVICE IN EARLY 2020, SUBJECT TO ENVIRONMENTAL AND REGULATORY APPROVAL

More notable recent Pembina Pipeline Corporation (NYSE:PBA) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Pembina Pipeline Q1 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on May 01, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Pembina Pipeline Corp (PBA) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” published on August 05, 2019, Fool.ca published: “Buy Pembina Pipeline (TSX:PPL) to Build Wealth Faster – The Motley Fool Canada” on August 14, 2019. More interesting news about Pembina Pipeline Corporation (NYSE:PBA) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Pembina Pipeline: The Growth Story Continues – Seeking Alpha” published on May 19, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Pembina Pipeline Corp (PBA) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 23, 2019.

Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors Lp, which manages about $18.02B and $7.01 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Azure Pwr Global Ltd by 37,000 shares to 42,500 shares, valued at $477,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Dcp Midstream Lp (NYSE:DPM) by 158,575 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3.42 million shares, and cut its stake in Golar Lng Partners Lp (NASDAQ:GMLP).

More notable recent Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Only Five Dow Components With Recent Insider Buying, INTC is One of Them – Nasdaq” on April 30, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Notable Monday Option Activity: PZZA, VAC, INTC – Nasdaq” published on August 05, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Dow Analyst Moves: INTC – Nasdaq” on August 09, 2019. More interesting news about Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “3 Reasons Why Intel Stock Remains An Interesting Contrarian Buy – Nasdaq” published on June 18, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Intel (INTC) Beats Q2 Earnings and Revenue Estimates – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 25, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.86 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.14, from 1 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 61 investors sold INTC shares while 733 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 541 raised stakes. 2.84 billion shares or 4.15% less from 2.96 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Rh Dinel Counsel holds 45,000 shares. Montecito Bankshares Trust stated it has 38,392 shares. Newfocus Grp Incorporated Lc has 0.14% invested in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). Pittenger And Anderson reported 152,155 shares. James Inv accumulated 2.06% or 588,498 shares. Peak Asset Lc has 0.17% invested in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). 3,266 were reported by Winfield. Legal General Group Public Ltd Llc holds 0.86% or 27.99 million shares. Ubs Oconnor reported 0% stake. Old Second Natl Bank Of Aurora reported 133,751 shares. Highvista Strategies Limited Liability owns 10,100 shares. Boston Limited Company, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 528,905 shares. Pathstone Family Office Limited Liability Company owns 32,099 shares. Wedgewood Invsts Inc Pa stated it has 23,507 shares or 1.96% of all its holdings. Mathes reported 24,027 shares stake.