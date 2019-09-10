Intel (INTC) Position Held by Brighton Jones Llc; As Taiwan Semic (TSM) Stock Value Declined, Earnest Partners Has Cut by $1.83 Million Its Holding

Earnest Partners Llc decreased its stake in Taiwan Semic (TSM) by 4.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Earnest Partners Llc sold 45,688 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.72% . The institutional investor held 921,562 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $37.75 million, down from 967,250 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Earnest Partners Llc who had been investing in Taiwan Semic for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $214.00 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.58% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $43.6. About 1.87M shares traded. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) has risen 3.75% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.75% the S&P500. Some Historical TSM News: 10/04/2018 – TSMC 2330.TW SAYS MARCH SALES T$103.70 BLN (FEB T$64.64 BLN, MAR 2017 T$85.88 BLN); 23/04/2018 – DigiTimes: TSMC may post record profits for 2018 on 7nm volume production; 19/04/2018 – TSMC is the world’s largest semiconductor foundry company and manufactures chips for Apple and its component suppliers; 02/04/2018 – ADRs End Lower; Alibaba, ArcelorMittal and Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Trade Actively; 17/04/2018 – DoJ TN Eastern: Occupational Therapist Owner of TSM Sentenced for Making False and Fraudulent Statements Related to Health Care; 02/04/2018 – TSMC SAYS IT ORDERS MACHINERY EQUIPMENT WORTH T$942 MLN; 26/04/2018 – MEDIA-TSMC plans to invest $13.5 bln to expand Hsinchu unit – Bloomberg; 09/03/2018 – TSMC 2330.TW SAYS FEB SALES T$64.64 BLN (JAN T$79.74 BLN, 2017 DEC T$89.90 BLN); 30/04/2018 – Synopsys Digital and Custom Design Platform Certified for TSMC’s Most Advanced 5-nm Process Technology for Early Design Starts; 15/05/2018 – Samsung in talks with ZTE, others to supply mobile processor chips – exec

Brighton Jones Llc increased its stake in Intel Corp (INTC) by 6.14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brighton Jones Llc bought 7,510 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.41% . The institutional investor held 129,838 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.97 million, up from 122,328 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brighton Jones Llc who had been investing in Intel Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $210.75B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.96% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $51.1. About 7.51M shares traded. Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) has risen 6.00% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.00% the S&P500. Some Historical INTC News: 26/04/2018 – INTEL SAYS HIGHER SELLING PRICES HELPED PC UNIT TO GROW; 26/04/2018 – INTEL CORP INTC.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $3.57, REV VIEW $65.15 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 08/05/2018 – Intel Capital Announces $72M of New Investments in 12 Tech Startups; 12/03/2018 – Intel For Broadcom? Street Blanches at Potential $170B Deal — Barron’s Blog; 02/04/2018 – Intel extends slide on Apple chip switch report; 21/03/2018 – U.S. SENATE INTEL CHAIRMAN BURR SAYS NEED FOR U.S. ELECTION SECURITY IS ‘URGENT,’ FIXES TODAY MAY NOT BE IN TIME TO SAVE SYSTEM FOR 2020; 26/04/2018 – INTEL SEES 2Q REV. $16.3B +/- $500M, EST. $15.6B; 03/04/2018 – WIND RIVER – ANNOUNCED THAT GLOBAL ALTERNATIVE ASSET FIRM TPG WILL ACQUIRE THE COMPANY FROM INTEL; TERMS OF THE AGREEMENT ARE NOT BEING DISCLOSED; 19/03/2018 – Shekhar Gupta: Exclusive: China quietly & cleverly finds a new route to S. Doklam, 7 months after India stopped it, writes; 07/05/2018 – The Project Brainwave system uses field-programmable gate arrays from Intel

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.86 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.14, from 1 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 61 investors sold INTC shares while 733 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 541 raised stakes. 2.84 billion shares or 4.15% less from 2.96 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Vanguard Grp invested in 0.76% or 361.41M shares. Grp Inc One Trading LP holds 57,170 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Moneta Grp Inc Invest Advsr reported 0.42% in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). Aperio Group Ltd Liability stated it has 0.99% in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc invested in 288,997 shares or 4.69% of the stock. Cadence Capital Management Ltd Liability invested in 130,536 shares. Perigon Wealth Mgmt Limited holds 0.32% or 23,665 shares. Capstone Advsr invested 0.19% in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). Central Financial Bank & Tru owns 15,915 shares for 0.19% of their portfolio. The California-based Clarivest Asset Management has invested 0.35% in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). Mutual Of America Cap Mngmt Lc accumulated 0.47% or 601,391 shares. Cacti Asset Limited has 72,400 shares for 0.31% of their portfolio. First Personal Fincl Svcs owns 66,921 shares. Stock Yards Retail Bank Trust Comm has invested 0.44% in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). Farmers Co stated it has 2.12% of its portfolio in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC).

Brighton Jones Llc, which manages about $2.52B and $825.84M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Russell 1000 Etf (IWB) by 10,355 shares to 239,858 shares, valued at $37.73M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ubs Etracs Alerian Mlp Infras Etn (MLPI) by 15,895 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.17M shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Russell 3000 Etf (IWV).

