Intel (INTC) Position Has Upped by Narwhal Capital Management; Stephens Has Raised Medtronic Plc (MDT) Position by $1.38 Million

Narwhal Capital Management increased its stake in Intel Corp (INTC) by 18.67% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Narwhal Capital Management bought 26,133 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.41% . The hedge fund held 166,120 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.95 million, up from 139,987 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Narwhal Capital Management who had been investing in Intel Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $232.75B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.89% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $52.54. About 14.76M shares traded. Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) has risen 6.00% since September 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.00% the S&P500. Some Historical INTC News: 17/04/2018 – ICON PACT W/INTEL ALLOWING INTEGRATION OF PHARMA ANALYTICS; 26/04/2018 – Intel earnings: 87 cents per share, vs 72 cents expected; 04/05/2018 – Investor Intel: Lithium’s not so secret untapped supply; 07/05/2018 – The Project Brainwave system uses field-programmable gate arrays from Intel; 15/05/2018 – Intel did not provide financial details; 08/05/2018 – Intel Exec Says Companies Need to Better Retain Diverse Talent; 02/04/2018 – DDN Named Datacenter Platform Partner of the Year at Intel Technology Partner Awards, Recognizing its Market Leadership at; 28/03/2018 – Inside An Intel Chip Fab: One Of The Cleanest Conference Rooms On Earth; 08/05/2018 – Movellus Closes Funding From Intel Capital for Digital Tool Expansion Technology; 24/04/2018 – U.S. SUPREME COURT UPHOLDS PATENT OFFICE REVIEW PROCESS THAT IS VALUED BY SILICON VALLEY TO WARD OFF INFRINGEMENT CLAIMS

Stephens Inc increased its stake in Medtronic Plc (MDT) by 8.37% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stephens Inc bought 14,235 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.43% . The institutional investor held 184,317 shares of the electromedical & electrotherapeutic apparatus company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $17.95M, up from 170,082 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stephens Inc who had been investing in Medtronic Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $147.14 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.64% or $0.71 during the last trading session, reaching $109.67. About 6.34 million shares traded or 41.54% up from the average. Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) has risen 14.44% since September 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.44% the S&P500. Some Historical MDT News: 23/04/2018 – ARCA BIOPHARMA & MEDTRONIC EXTEND GENCARO CLINICAL TRIAL PACT; 11/05/2018 – MEDTRONIC: INVESTIGATIONAL ALGORITHM MAY RESTORE AV SYNCHRONY; 30/05/2018 – Medtronic Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 23/04/2018 – MEDTRONIC DRUG COATED BALLOON GETS FDA APPROVAL; 25/05/2018 – MEDTRONIC PLC MDT.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $95 FROM $90; 10/04/2018 – Medtronic Expands Visualase MRI-Guided Laser Ablation System to European Markets With CE Mark Approval; 16/05/2018 – MEDTRONIC BEGINS CLINICAL STUDY OF DES FOR BIFURCATION LESIONS; 18/04/2018 – FBO:Veteran Aff: Veterans Affairs Contract Award – 65–5068P5242-SPINAL STIMULATOR- MEDTRONIC INC/NEUROLOGICAL DIV -; 15/05/2018 – New Analysis Shows Medtronic Cardiac Resynchronization Therapy Feature Associated with Improved Patient Survival; 22/05/2018 – Medtronic PLC expected to post earnings of $1.39 a share – Earnings Preview

Stephens Inc, which manages about $6.58 billion and $4.41B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLP) by 6,223 shares to 59,208 shares, valued at $3.44M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Yum China Hldgs Inc by 8,432 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 10,209 shares, and cut its stake in Hca Healthcare Inc (NYSE:HCA).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.14 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.30, from 1.44 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 57 investors sold MDT shares while 422 reduced holdings. 127 funds opened positions while 417 raised stakes. 1.04 billion shares or 1.39% more from 1.02 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Suntrust Banks Inc holds 0.09% or 186,581 shares. Ci Invs invested 0.67% in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT). Hotchkis And Wiley Cap Management Lc owns 4.61M shares for 1.72% of their portfolio. Hilton Cap Mgmt Limited Com invested 0% of its portfolio in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT). Cooke & Bieler Limited Partnership reported 968,953 shares or 1.65% of all its holdings. Exane Derivatives invested 0% in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT). Monetary Grp owns 9,417 shares. Cohen Lawrence B stated it has 2.07% in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT). Loudon Inv Management Ltd has 0.55% invested in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT). Canada Pension Plan Invest Board holds 0.39% of its portfolio in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) for 1.97 million shares. Sigma Planning Corp holds 0.07% of its portfolio in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) for 14,144 shares. Mirae Asset Invs Co Ltd holds 0.08% in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) or 126,025 shares. Golub Group Limited Liability Co has invested 2.78% in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT). Maryland-based Wms Partners Limited has invested 0.06% in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT). 28,475 are held by Dowling & Yahnke Ltd.

Narwhal Capital Management, which manages about $490.63 million and $483.28 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cemex Sab De Cv (NYSE:CX) by 101,304 shares to 74,852 shares, valued at $317,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in American Intl Group Inc (NYSE:AIG) by 24,242 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 44,096 shares, and cut its stake in Kinder Morgan Inc Del (NYSE:KMI).