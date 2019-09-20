Intel (INTC) Position Has Raised by Athena Capital Advisors Llc; Polar Securities Cut Celgene (CELG) Holding by $6.11 Million; Stock Declined

Polar Securities Inc decreased its stake in Celgene Corp (CELG) by 68.88% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Polar Securities Inc sold 66,400 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.33% . The institutional investor held 30,000 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.77M, down from 96,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Polar Securities Inc who had been investing in Celgene Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $70.63 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.42% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $99.37. About 3.71 million shares traded. Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) has risen 3.32% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.32% the S&P500. Some Historical CELG News: 23/04/2018 – CELGENE CAN INCREASE NUMBER OF PRODUCTS TO 10 FROM 8; 27/03/2018 – U.S. FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION (FDA) ACCEPTS BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB’S APPLICATION FOR OPDIVO (NIVOLUMAB) PLUS YERVOY (IPILIMUMAB) FOR PREVIOUSLY TREATED PATIENTS WITH MSI-H OR DMMR METASTATIC; 26/03/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS – CHMP ALSO RECOMMENDED APPROVAL OF TWO-WEEK OPDIVO DOSING OPTION OF 240 MG TO REPLACE WEIGHT-BASED DOSING FOR APPROVED MONOTHERAPIES IN EU; 09/04/2018 – Merck’s Keytruda helps lung cancer patients live longer in trial; 16/05/2018 – Jounce Therapeutics to Present Data from Ongoing ICONIC Trial of JTX-2011 at the 2018 American Society of Clinical Oncology Ann; 18/04/2018 – U.S. FDA Accepts Supplemental Biologics License Application for Opdivo (nivolumab) in Previously Treated Patients With Small Cell Lung Cancer and Grants Priority Review; 15/05/2018 – Rexahn Pharm: SMC Confirmed Combination of RX-3117 and Abraxane Is Safe and Well Tolerated; 24/05/2018 – Celgene Corp to Execute $2B Accelerated Share Repurchase Program; 10/05/2018 – Denali Therapeutics Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average; 23/04/2018 – Zymeworks and Celgene Expand Bispecific Antibody Collaboration

Athena Capital Advisors Llc increased its stake in Intel Corp (INTC) by 48.51% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Athena Capital Advisors Llc bought 19,857 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.41% . The hedge fund held 60,791 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.91M, up from 40,934 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Athena Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Intel Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $223.95 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.65% or $0.85 during the last trading session, reaching $50.72. About 22.06M shares traded or 3.72% up from the average. Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) has risen 6.00% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.00% the S&P500. Some Historical INTC News: 12/03/2018 – FOX 5 Atlanta: #BREAKING: @FoxNews: GOP-led House Intel finds no evidence of collusion between Trump campaign and Russia; 09/04/2018 – Velostrata Partners with Google Cloud to Accelerate Enterprise Cloud Migration; 16/05/2018 – FRENCH PRESIDENT MACRON TO MEET FACEBOOK FB.O CEO ZUCKERBERG IN PARIS ON MAY 23 – ELYSEE; 26/04/2018 – INTEL CORP SEES FULL-YEAR CAPITAL SPENDING $14.5 BLN, +/- $500 MLN; 09/03/2018 – Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Reminds Investors of the March 12, 2018 Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit Against Intel Corporation; 05/04/2018 – igolgi Announces iGoCast OTT Broadcast Platform at NAB 2018; 18/04/2018 – Former Apple General Counsel Bruce Sewell Joins Village Enterprise Board; 08/03/2018 – McAfee Closes Acquisition of TunnelBear, Enhancing Its Advanced Cybersecurity Portfolio to Protect Consumers from Device to Cloud; 21/05/2018 – MICRON & INTEL EXTEND THEIR LEADERSHIP IN 3D NAND FLASH MEMORY; 09/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Flight path for U.S. drones without Amazon, DJI

Analysts await Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $2.58 EPS, up 27.09% or $0.55 from last year’s $2.03 per share. CELG’s profit will be $1.83 billion for 9.63 P/E if the $2.58 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.61 actual EPS reported by Celgene Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.15% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.55 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.21, from 0.76 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 97 investors sold CELG shares while 443 reduced holdings. 83 funds opened positions while 216 raised stakes. 466.35 million shares or 3.39% less from 482.72 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Quantbot Technology Lp has invested 0.01% in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG). Employees Retirement Sys Of Texas reported 106,200 shares. Calamos Advsr Limited Liability Company owns 236,345 shares for 0.12% of their portfolio. Monetary Gp invested in 0.05% or 1,375 shares. 77,947 are held by Rafferty Asset Management Llc. Stonebridge Advsr Ltd Liability Corporation has 0.38% invested in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) for 23,067 shares. Muhlenkamp owns 3.17% invested in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) for 70,621 shares. Smithfield Trust Com holds 0.01% or 1,238 shares. Field And Main Retail Bank holds 0.16% or 1,925 shares. 90 are owned by Massmutual Tru Fsb Adv. Welch And Forbes Limited Company reported 0.05% in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG). First Interstate Bancorporation holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) for 1,413 shares. 6,936 are owned by Chemical Retail Bank. Omni Prtn Llp reported 1.84 million shares. Td Asset Management, Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 244,673 shares.

Polar Securities Inc, which manages about $5.35B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Sprott Physical Gold Trust (PHYS) by 1.70M shares to 3.89M shares, valued at $44.11M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Flexsteel Inds Inc (NASDAQ:FLXS) by 98,041 shares in the quarter, for a total of 261,293 shares, and has risen its stake in Rio Tinto Plc (Put) (NYSE:RIO).

Athena Capital Advisors Llc, which manages about $5.10 billion and $442.67M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vaneck Vectors Etf Tr by 69,149 shares to 119,981 shares, valued at $3.07 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 34,171 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 74,075 shares, and cut its stake in Vodafone Group Plc New (NASDAQ:VOD).

