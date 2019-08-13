Intel (INTC) Position Has Lifted by Alpine Investment Management Llc; As Facebook Class A (FB) Stock Rose, Shareholder Columbia Asset Management Has Lifted Its Holding

Alpine Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Intel Corp (INTC) by 5275.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alpine Investment Management Llc bought 280,280 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.41% . The hedge fund held 285,593 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.32M, up from 5,313 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alpine Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Intel Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $207.77 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.85% or $1.3 during the last trading session, reaching $46.9. About 14.34M shares traded. Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) has risen 6.00% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.00% the S&P500. Some Historical INTC News: 25/05/2018 – U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission Investigating Age-Discrimination Claims Against Intel; 05/04/2018 – Cassidy lowered his rating on Intel to hold from buy; 16/04/2018 – Intel’s Chip Lead Disappearing, Says Linley Group — Barron’s Blog; 08/05/2018 – INTEL CAPITAL: INITIATIVE TO IDENTIFY INVESTMENT OPPORTUNITIES; 27/03/2018 – INTEL: FEMALE REPRESENTATION AT THE COMPANY STANDS AT 26.5%; 26/03/2018 – Tom Winter: BREAKING: U.S. set to expel 60 Russian diplomats (Intel agents with diplomatic cover) and close Russia’s consulate; 26/04/2018 – INTEL BOOSTS FORECAST FOR YR; 08/05/2018 – INTEL CAPITAL – INTEL CORP’S GLOBAL INVESTMENT ORGANIZATION ANNOUNCED NEW INVESTMENTS TOTALING $72 MLN IN 12 TECHNOLOGY STARTUPS; 09/05/2018 – Major technology and aerospace companies including Amazon.com, Apple, Intel, Qualcomm and Airbus are vying to take part in a new slate of drone tests the United States is set to announce on Wednesday; 04/05/2018 – Investor Intel: Lithium’s not so secret untapped supply

Columbia Asset Management increased its stake in Facebook Inc Class A (FB) by 64.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Columbia Asset Management bought 2,155 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The institutional investor held 5,501 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $917,000, up from 3,346 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Columbia Asset Management who had been investing in Facebook Inc Class A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $542.66B market cap company. The stock increased 2.61% or $4.84 during the last trading session, reaching $190.21. About 6.26M shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 08/05/2018 – BNN: Google, Amazon, Facebook to Attend White House AI Meeting; 20/03/2018 – Facebook’s value trumps that of two of the world’s biggest financial firms:; 10/04/2018 – Mark Zuckerberg will win today by keeping the focus on privacy instead of Facebook’s business model; 10/04/2018 – Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg aims to pacify U.S. lawmakers; 27/03/2018 – Facebook sent a letter to Collins on March 26 saying that either of the executives will be available from April 16. Not date for the hearing has been set yet; 12/05/2018 – Match Group says Facebook’s new dating feature will have “no negative impact on Tinder.” “[People don’t] want to mix Facebook with their dating lives,” says Match CEO Mandy Ginsberg; 18/03/2018 – New York Post: Investigation launched into Facebook, data firm used in Trump campaign; 25/04/2018 – FACEBOOK INC – QTRLY TOTAL REVENUE $11,966 MLN VS $8,032 MLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 29/03/2018 – Garage Gurus™ to Host Facebook Live Event on April 4; 04/05/2018 – Vancouver Sun: Facebook is researching offering an ad-free, subscription based version of its service

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.44, from 0.71 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 70 investors sold FB shares while 592 reduced holdings. 174 funds opened positions while 590 raised stakes. 1.69 billion shares or 2.26% less from 1.73 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.86 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.14, from 1 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 61 investors sold INTC shares while 733 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 541 raised stakes. 2.84 billion shares or 4.15% less from 2.96 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported.