Intel (INTC) Position Has Increased by Weatherly Asset Management; As Microsoft (MSFT) Stock Value Rose, Holder Guild Investment Management Has Decreased by $409,640 Its Holding

Guild Investment Management Inc decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 26.37% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Guild Investment Management Inc sold 3,080 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The hedge fund held 8,600 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.15 million, down from 11,680 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Guild Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 1.30% or $1.81 during the last trading session, reaching $137.73. About 22.50M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 07/05/2018 – The Verge: Exclusive: The future of Microsoft with Satya Nadella; 16/04/2018 – MICROSOFT INTRODUCES AZURE SPHERE; 16/05/2018 – In Gartner’s 2018 Critical Capabilities, Managed Mobile Services, Global report, Stratix Gets Highest Score in One of Four Worldwide Use Cases; 16/05/2018 – Regina Leader: Microsoft planning low-cost Surface tablet line to take on iPad; 25/04/2018 – Brazil prosecutors say Windows 10 settings violate local laws; 17/04/2018 – MICROSOFT CORP: 34 COS. STAND UP FOR CYBERSECURITY WITH A TECH; 16/05/2018 – Microsoft is reportedly planning a new Surface to rival the iPad; 30/05/2018 – Microsoft MVP Edwin Sarmiento to Join DH2i to Discuss “SQL Server Clustering on Linux without Pacemaker”; 23/03/2018 – The cloud storage company faces some stiff competition in giants like Amazon, Apple, Google and Microsoft; 19/03/2018 – Vitality Biopharma CEO Robert Brooke Provides Shareholder Letter

Weatherly Asset Management increased its stake in Intel Corp (INTC) by 9.5% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Weatherly Asset Management bought 9,211 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.41% . The institutional investor held 106,175 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.08M, up from 96,964 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Weatherly Asset Management who had been investing in Intel Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $224.96B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.27% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $50.78. About 13.52 million shares traded. Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) has risen 6.00% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.00% the S&P500. Some Historical INTC News: 02/04/2018 – Taiwan Semi: Intel’s Apple Pain Could Be Its Gain — Barron’s Blog; 25/05/2018 – Intel Says Factors Such as Age Weren’t Part of Decision-Making Process for Layoffs; 07/03/2018 – KLA-Tencor Receives Intel’s Preferred Quality Supplier Award; 02/04/2018 – $INTC $AAPL Apple plans to move away from Intel chips; 26/04/2018 – Intel Sees 2Q Rev $16.3B; 15/05/2018 – l-COM 2018: Ekimetrics won the Intel challenge hackathon final showcasing its consultants’ excellence in Data Science; 17/05/2018 – FTC: 20181163: TPG Partners VII, L.P.; Intel Corporation; 12/03/2018 – Fox News: BREAKING: GOP-led House Intel finds no evidence of collusion between #Trump campaign and Russia; 14/03/2018 – Stephen Hawking’s voice was his trademark; 29/03/2018 – INTEL, MOBILEYE ANNOUNCE RULING BY AMSTERDAM COURT OF APPEALS

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 earnings per share, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual earnings per share reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.77 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.14, from 0.91 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 47 investors sold MSFT shares while 999 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 664 raised stakes. 5.28 billion shares or 2.38% less from 5.41 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Guild Investment Management Inc, which manages about $163.97M and $67.67M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spdr Series Trust (XHB) by 21,600 shares to 46,600 shares, valued at $1.94 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.8 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.06, from 0.86 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 78 investors sold INTC shares while 717 reduced holdings. 111 funds opened positions while 523 raised stakes. 2.79 billion shares or 1.66% less from 2.84 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Weatherly Asset Management, which manages about $440.23M and $501.86M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (IWR) by 7,147 shares to 84,483 shares, valued at $4.72M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 1,837 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 142,156 shares, and cut its stake in Invesco Actively Managd Etf.