Intel (INTC) Position Has Increased by Van Hulzen Asset Management Llc; Autus Asset Management Cut Intuit (INTU) Stake as Valuation Rose

Van Hulzen Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Intel Corp (INTC) by 6.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Van Hulzen Asset Management Llc bought 7,908 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.61% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 130,865 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.03 million, up from 122,957 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Intel Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $213.78B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.15% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $47.75. About 15.92M shares traded. Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) has declined 16.90% since July 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.33% the S&P500. Some Historical INTC News: 17/04/2018 – ICON Announces Agreement With Intel Allowing Integration of the Intel(R) Pharma Analytics Platform for Clinical Trials; 12/03/2018 – Broadcom Shortens Redomiciliation Timeline as Intel Looms; 08/05/2018 – DigiTimes: Intel reportedly suspends H310 supply on tight 14nm capacity; 30/05/2018 – Tech Report: Rumor: Core i7-8086K could be a 5-GHz toast to Intel’s 50th year; 27/03/2018 – INTEL: FEMALE REPRESENTATION AT THE COMPANY STANDS AT 26.5%; 19/03/2018 – Intel Board Elects Risa Lavizzo-Mourey as Director; 02/04/2018 – Apple plans to replace Intel chips in Macs with its own -Bloomberg; 07/05/2018 – AVer’s Video Collaboration Technology Delivers Ultimate Huddle Room Experience Using Intel Unite® Solution; 02/04/2018 – A Bloomberg report said Apple would ditch Intel chips for an in-house model on Mac computers; 09/03/2018 – Oregonian: Qualcomm + Broadcom = Intel? Sounds far-fetched

Autus Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Intuit (INTU) by 7.1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Autus Asset Management Llc sold 3,479 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.37% with the market. The institutional investor held 45,506 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.90M, down from 48,985 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Autus Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Intuit for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $70.17B market cap company. The stock increased 0.01% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $270.68. About 860,414 shares traded. Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) has risen 26.25% since July 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.82% the S&P500. Some Historical INTU News: 22/05/2018 – INTUIT INC – SEES FULL FISCAL YEAR 2018 REVENUE OF $5.915 BLN TO $5.935 BLN, GROWTH OF 14 TO 15 PERCENT; 25/04/2018 – Intuit Reports 6% Increase in TurboTax Online Units: Raises Full-Year Consumer Group Guidance Range; 14/03/2018 – Broadcom for Intuit? Or Micron? Strange Pickings in RBC’s M&A Screen — Barron’s Blog; 16/05/2018 – Case: Negligence and Aiding and Abetting Claims Against Intuit Dismissed (N.D. Cal.) (IRC §7206); 31/05/2018 – QuickBooks Delivers Enhanced Payroll Services for Small Businesses; 25/04/2018 – INTUIT SEES YEAR CONSUMER GROUP REV. GROWTH OF 12 TO 13%; 22/05/2018 – Intuit Raises FY View To EPS $4.50-EPS $4.52; 25/04/2018 – INTUIT REPORTS 6% BOOST IN TURBOTAX ONLINE UNITS:; 22/05/2018 – INTUIT INC – SEES FULL FISCAL YEAR 2018 GAAP DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE OF $4.50 TO $4.52; 25/04/2018 – INTUIT REPORTS 6 PERCENT INCREASE IN TURBOTAX ONLINE UNITS: RAISES FULL-YEAR CONSUMER GROUP GUIDANCE RANGE

Analysts await Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) to report earnings on August, 22. They expect $-0.46 EPS, down 1,250.00% or $0.50 from last year’s $0.04 per share. After $5.26 actual EPS reported by Intuit Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -108.75% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.04, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 37 investors sold INTU shares while 275 reduced holdings. 99 funds opened positions while 219 raised stakes. 221.14 million shares or 7.15% less from 238.18 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Wellington Mgmt Grp Llp holds 1.35 million shares or 0.08% of its portfolio. Voya Mgmt owns 1.04M shares. Fairfield Bush And Company accumulated 0.13% or 1,498 shares. Cullinan Associates reported 43,790 shares. Novare Limited Liability Corporation invested in 0.31% or 7,604 shares. Citigroup holds 0.05% or 202,893 shares in its portfolio. Raymond James Na holds 0.18% or 12,190 shares. Jasper Ridge Ptnrs LP has invested 0.39% in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU). Ontario – Canada-based Manufacturers Life Insurance The has invested 0.08% in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU). Thomas J Herzfeld Advsrs Inc has 34 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Arrow Fincl holds 0.05% or 810 shares. Commonwealth Retail Bank Of Australia holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) for 18,985 shares. Natixis invested in 39,980 shares. Captrust Advisors stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU). Colony Grp Ltd Liability Company reported 93,213 shares.

Autus Asset Management Llc, which manages about $447.84M and $606.37M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Colgate Palmolive Co (NYSE:CL) by 5,335 shares to 96,987 shares, valued at $6.65M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 414 shares in the quarter, for a total of 3,680 shares, and has risen its stake in Ss&C Technologies Hldgs Inc (NASDAQ:SSNC).

Van Hulzen Asset Management Llc, which manages about $396.50 million and $371.44 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (IVV) by 1,271 shares to 13,829 shares, valued at $3.94 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Starbucks Corp (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 8,941 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3,528 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (EEM).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.86 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.14, from 1 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 61 investors sold INTC shares while 733 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 541 raised stakes. 2.84 billion shares or 4.15% less from 2.96 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. California Public Employees Retirement Sys stated it has 11.23 million shares or 0.74% of all its holdings. James Rech has invested 2.06% in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). Bbr Prns Limited Liability Company holds 0.11% or 16,193 shares. Aull Monroe Inv holds 2.71% of its portfolio in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) for 94,152 shares. Blue Chip Inc reported 0.2% in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). Neville Rodie And Shaw owns 260,418 shares. Bernzott Advsr reported 231,604 shares. 4,669 were reported by Smart Portfolios Limited Liability Com. Ims Capital Mgmt holds 1.58% or 36,020 shares in its portfolio. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa owns 0% invested in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) for 1.60M shares. Blb&B Advsr Ltd Liability Company holds 379,767 shares or 2.4% of its portfolio. Hemenway Trust Ltd reported 201,654 shares. Tru Inv Advsr has 1.83% invested in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) for 28,900 shares. Sky Grp Ltd Liability Corp has invested 1.79% in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). D E Shaw stated it has 3.40M shares.

Since January 25, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 5 selling transactions for $352,535 activity.