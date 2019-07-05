Intel (INTC) Market Value Declined While Jump Trading Cut Holding by $5.38 Million; Verizon Communications (VZ) Stake Has Lifted by Montecito Bank & Trust

Jump Trading Llc decreased its stake in Intel Corp (INTC) by 83.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jump Trading Llc sold 101,475 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.61% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 20,525 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.10 million, down from 122,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jump Trading Llc who had been investing in Intel Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $213.21B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.03% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $48.02. About 6.87M shares traded. Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) has declined 16.90% since July 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.33% the S&P500. Some Historical INTC News: 02/05/2018 – MERKEL: NEW ISRAELI INTEL. ON IRAN MUST BE REVIEWED BY IAEA; 08/05/2018 – Jeffrey Dastin: Exclusive: U.S. to reveal winners of #drone program that has attracted top companies $AMZN $INTC $QCOM -…; 28/05/2018 – Techmeme: Source: US Equal Employment Opportunity Commission investigating potential age discrimination in Intel’s 2016 cuts; 18/04/2018 – The Information: Intel Plans to Shut Down Smart Glasses Group; 18/04/2018 – Intel is ditching its wearables effort; 26/04/2018 – INTEL CFO SWAN SPEAKS IN TELEPHONE INTERVIEW; 09/03/2018 – Intel casts doubt on report of interest in Broadcom; 26/04/2018 – Amazon, Intel Earnings Boost Tech Momentum in Post-Market Surge; 15/05/2018 – ON24 Names Ian Halifax Chief Financial Officer as Company Accelerates Growth; 19/03/2018 – Intel: Lavizzo-Mourey is Fifth New Independent Director Added to Intel’s Bd Since Beginning of 2016

Montecito Bank & Trust increased its stake in Verizon Communications Inc (VZ) by 35.32% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Montecito Bank & Trust bought 15,023 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.28% with the market. The institutional investor held 57,554 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.40 million, up from 42,531 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust who had been investing in Verizon Communications Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $241.69 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.53% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $58.44. About 2.67 million shares traded. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 17.16% since July 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.73% the S&P500. Some Historical VZ News: 06/03/2018 – 3/6/18: Verizon declares quarterly dividend; 14/05/2018 – Mocana Integrates with Verizon’s ThingSpace Platform to Help Simplify IoT Security; 26/03/2018 – FCC chairman proposes steps to protect U.S. communications networks, supply chains; 22/05/2018 – Verizon Digital Media Services’ Content Delivery Network Now Supports Quick UDP Internet Connections; 23/05/2018 – RYOT Studio Unveils Two New Global Content Programs for Brands; 20/04/2018 – BNN: U.S. Justice Dept. to probe AT&T, Verizon wireless contracts; 11/05/2018 – Verizon to speak at MoffettNathanson conference May 14; 15/05/2018 – VERIZON CEO: 2 OF 4 CITIES TO GET 5G THIS YEAR SACRAMENTO, L.A; 24/04/2018 – Verizon 1Q Wireless Retail Postpaid ARPA $131.71; 30/05/2018 – VERIZON IS SAID TO BE EXCLUSIVE U.S. CARRIER FOR PIXEL PHONES

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.04, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 52 investors sold VZ shares while 600 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 667 raised stakes. 2.61 billion shares or 2.49% less from 2.67 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Legacy Capital holds 2.1% or 76,235 shares in its portfolio. 486,700 were reported by Cincinnati Corporation. Rothschild Investment Il holds 0.91% of its portfolio in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) for 130,565 shares. First Commonwealth Financial Pa stated it has 20,321 shares or 0.75% of all its holdings. 39.48 million were reported by Cap Interest. Sns Gru Limited Liability Corporation holds 33,351 shares. 9,978 are owned by Phocas Finance. Strategic Fincl has invested 0.64% of its portfolio in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Moreover, Lsv Asset Mngmt has 1.77% invested in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Gru Lc invested in 0.44% or 35,716 shares. Eaton Vance holds 8.39M shares. Stoneridge, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 63,890 shares. Capital Interest Sarl stated it has 0.16% of its portfolio in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Perkins Cap accumulated 16,900 shares or 0.66% of the stock. Schroder Management Gp invested in 3.26 million shares or 0.31% of the stock.

Montecito Bank & Trust, which manages about $327.26 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Russell 1000 Value Etf (IWD) by 11,613 shares to 139,342 shares, valued at $17.21M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Schwab (Charles) Corp (NYSE:SCHW) by 10,650 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 6,246 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Core Msci Eafe Etf (IEFA).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.86 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.14, from 1 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 61 investors sold INTC shares while 733 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 541 raised stakes. 2.84 billion shares or 4.15% less from 2.96 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ingalls & Snyder Ltd Co invested in 0.39% or 151,950 shares. Acg Wealth owns 0.77% invested in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) for 106,815 shares. Mcf Advsrs Ltd Company has invested 0.07% in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). Illinois-based Calamos Advsr Ltd has invested 0.26% in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). Foundry Prtnrs Limited owns 393,098 shares. Advisors Asset Inc owns 480,348 shares for 0.46% of their portfolio. Rodgers Brothers reported 38,655 shares. Texas-based United Services Automobile Association has invested 0.47% in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). Zwj Invest Counsel Inc holds 0.1% in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) or 21,532 shares. Flow Traders Us Ltd Co holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) for 4,749 shares. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board owns 380,570 shares for 0.88% of their portfolio. Nomura holds 0.02% or 103,365 shares in its portfolio. Scholtz & Ltd holds 14,608 shares or 0.52% of its portfolio. Wealthtrust Axiom Ltd Liability Corp reported 2.27% stake. Rdl Fincl, a Virginia-based fund reported 44,968 shares.

Since January 25, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 5 insider sales for $352,535 activity.