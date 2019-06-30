Intel (INTC) Market Value Declined While Gibraltar Capital Management Upped Its Holding; Martin Marietta Matls (MLM) Holder Hoplite Capital Management LP Raised Stake by $7.12 Million as Share Value Rose

Hoplite Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Martin Marietta Matls Inc (MLM) by 38.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hoplite Capital Management Lp bought 35,417 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.45% with the market. The hedge fund held 127,146 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $25.58M, up from 91,729 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hoplite Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Martin Marietta Matls Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.40 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.50% or $3.39 during the last trading session, reaching $230.11. About 924,835 shares traded or 62.80% up from the average. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) has risen 1.80% since June 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.63% the S&P500. Some Historical MLM News: 08/05/2018 – MARTIN MARIETTA MATERIALS INC – SEES 2018 CAPITAL EXPENDITURES $450 MLN TO $500 MLN; 14/05/2018 – Morgan Stanley Adds Martin Marietta, Exits Electronic Arts: 13F; 30/04/2018 – Martin Marietta Completes Acquisition Of Bluegrass Materials; 08/05/2018 – MARTIN MARIETTA MATERIALS INC SEES 2018 TOTAL REVENUES $4,300 MLN – $4,500 MLN; 08/05/2018 – MARTIN MARIETTA MATERIALS – SEES 2018 NET EARNINGS ATTRIBUTABLE TO CO $525 MLN TO $640 MLN; 08/05/2018 – MARTIN MARIETTA MATERIALS – QTRLY TOTAL REVENUES $802.0 MLN VS $843.9 MLN; 25/04/2018 – DOJ: Martin Marietta Settlement Related to Bluegrass Deal Calls for Quarry Divestitures; 08/05/2018 – Martin Marietta 1Q Rev $802M; 10/05/2018 – MARTIN MARIETTA MATERIALS – ON APRIL 25, CORPORATION GOT ORDER ISSUED BY MSHA AT ITS BEDROCK QUARRY IN CENTER POINT, TEXAS; 30/04/2018 – Martin Marietta Reaches Areement With DOJ Resolving All Competition Issues With Respect to Acquisition

Gibraltar Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Intel Corp (INTC) by 21.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gibraltar Capital Management Inc bought 24,647 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.61% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 138,719 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.45M, up from 114,072 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gibraltar Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Intel Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $214.31B market cap company. The stock increased 0.86% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $47.87. About 26.65 million shares traded or 9.98% up from the average. Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) has declined 16.90% since June 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.33% the S&P500. Some Historical INTC News: 21/05/2018 – Intel, Google, Microsoft Disclose New Spectre/Meltdown Variant — MarketWatch; 19/03/2018 – Shekhar Gupta: Exclusive: China quietly & cleverly finds a new route to S. Doklam, 7 months after India stopped it, writes; 11/03/2018 – Hot Hardware: Intel Reportedly Eyes Broadcom Purchase If Hostile Qualcomm Bid Is Successful; 03/05/2018 – Tech Report: Rumor: Leaked video names upcoming Intel and AMD CPUs and chipsets; 18/04/2018 – Tech Today: IBM Perplexes, Intel Changes, Chip Equipment Tanks — Barron’s Blog; 16/04/2018 – RAVE Computer named Intel Partner of the Year; 09/03/2018 – INTEL SAYS HAS MADE IMPORTANT ACQUISITIONS OVER THE PAST 30 MONTHS AND WILL FOCUS ON MAKING THEM SUCCESSFUL; 28/05/2018 – Techmeme: Source: US Equal Employment Opportunity Commission investigating potential age discrimination in Intel’s 2016 cuts; 06/03/2018 – Bernstein Litowitz Berger & Grossmann LLP Announces Securities Class Action Suit Filed Against Intel Corporation and Certain of Its Senior Executives; 11/04/2018 – CONNECTIONS™: The Premier Connected Home Conference Features Intel Keynote and Session on Independent Living and the Smart Home

Gibraltar Capital Management Inc, which manages about $250.37 million and $99.59 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Alphabet Inc by 838 shares to 3,967 shares, valued at $4.66 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 15,186 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 45,031 shares, and cut its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.86 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.14, from 1 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 61 investors sold INTC shares while 733 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 541 raised stakes. 2.84 billion shares or 4.15% less from 2.96 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mcrae Capital Management Inc holds 34,818 shares. Farr Miller Washington Limited Company Dc owns 65,264 shares. Omers Administration Corp owns 7,900 shares. South Street Ltd holds 6,000 shares or 0.1% of its portfolio. New Jersey Better Educational Savings stated it has 15,000 shares. Glenmede Na accumulated 3.66M shares or 0.89% of the stock. Roanoke Asset Mngmt New York reported 23,944 shares. Farmers owns 139,052 shares. Pictet Asset holds 0.36% of its portfolio in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) for 3.06M shares. Nuveen Asset Management Limited Liability Corporation reported 0.36% stake. New York-based Element Cap Management Ltd Com has invested 0.15% in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). Illinois-based Citadel Advsrs Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.01% in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams owns 36,344 shares or 1.36% of their US portfolio. 9.17M were accumulated by Credit Suisse Ag. First Commonwealth Financial Corporation Pa invested in 0.35% or 10,485 shares.

Since January 25, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 5 selling transactions for $352,535 activity.

