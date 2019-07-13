Intel (INTC) Market Value Declined While Cardinal Capital Management Has Trimmed Its Position; As Koninklijke Philips N V (PHG) Market Value Rose, Shareholder Md Sass Investors Services Trimmed Its Holding by $2.65 Million

Md Sass Investors Services Inc decreased its stake in Koninklijke Philips N V (PHG) by 38.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Md Sass Investors Services Inc sold 66,360 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.35% with the market. The hedge fund held 105,555 shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.31M, down from 171,915 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Md Sass Investors Services Inc who had been investing in Koninklijke Philips N V for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $40.17 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.79% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $44.09. About 620,045 shares traded or 3.12% up from the average. Koninklijke Philips N.V. (NYSE:PHG) has declined 3.92% since July 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.35% the S&P500. Some Historical PHG News: 08/03/2018 – KONINKLIJKE BOSKALIS WESTMINSTER NV BOSN.AS – FY REVENUE: EUR 2.34 BLN; 13/03/2018 – FDA: Philips Electronics North America Corporation- HeartStart XL+ Defibrillator/Monitor The HeartStart XL+ is intended for use; 02/05/2018 – Philips Lighting Starts Shr Buyback Program; 15/03/2018 – KONINKLIJKE VOLKERWESSELS NV KVW.AS – FY EBITDA MARGIN 4.6 PCT VS 4.6 PCT YEAR AGO; 14/03/2018 – CAFC: WANGS ALLIANCE CORPORATION v. PHILIPS LIGHTING NORTH AMERICA [RULE 36 JUDGMENT] – Appeal #17-1531 – 2018-03-14; 05/04/2018 – AHOLD: CEO DICK BOER TO RETIRE, FRANS MULLER TO TAKE CEO JOB AS OF JULY 1; 02/05/2018 – Philips Lighting Buyback Program to Start |May 2, End Within 2Q; 17/05/2018 – Philips Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 11/04/2018 – Ahold Delhaize CEO Dick Boer addresses Annual General Meeting 2018; 24/05/2018 – KONINKLIJKE PHILIPS NV PHG.AS – AGREEMENT VALUED AT APPROXIMATELY 40 MILLION EURO

Cardinal Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Intel Corporation (INTC) by 1.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cardinal Capital Management Inc sold 6,247 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.61% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 377,235 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.26 million, down from 383,482 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Intel Corporation for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $223.49B market cap company. The stock increased 2.72% or $1.32 during the last trading session, reaching $49.92. About 20.15M shares traded. Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) has declined 16.90% since July 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.33% the S&P500. Some Historical INTC News: 20/03/2018 – CRN Exclusive: Intel VP Poulin On Partner Opportunities For AI In The Data Center And Optane’s Multibillion-Dollar Potential; 27/04/2018 – The “Mad Money” host says Microsoft and Intel could rule the world again; 26/04/2018 – INTEL CFO SWAN SPEAKS IN TELEPHONE INTERVIEW; 09/04/2018 – Hard OCP: Intel Rumors – Kaby Lake-X – Skylake-X and Cascade Lake; 12/03/2018 – Fox News: BREAKING: GOP-led House Intel finds no evidence of collusion between #Trump campaign and Russia; 07/03/2018 – Hitachi High-Technologies Corporation Receives Intel’s Preferred Quality Supplier Award; 19/03/2018 – INTEL EXTENDS ANDY BRYANT’S TERM AS INTEL CHAIRMAN UNTIL 2019; 01/05/2018 – Supermicro Launches New Look All-Flash 1U Server with 256TB of Hot-swap NVMe Optimized Intel “Ruler” Drives; 21/03/2018 – U.S. SENATE INTEL CHAIRMAN BURR SAYS NEED FOR U.S. ELECTION SECURITY IS ‘URGENT,’ FIXES TODAY MAY NOT BE IN TIME TO SAVE SYSTEM FOR 2020; 29/05/2018 – News 12 CT: Business Briefs: Starbucks, Pret A Manger, Intel

More notable recent Koninklijke Philips N.V. (NYSE:PHG) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Philips Foundation publishes 2018 Annual Report – Yahoo Finance” on July 01, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Philips Annual General Meeting of Shareholders re-appoints CEO Frans van Houten and CFO Abhijit Bhattacharya – Yahoo Finance” published on May 09, 2019, Streetinsider.com published: “Philips (PHG) Reports Acquisition of Healthcare IT Business from Carestream Health – StreetInsider.com” on March 07, 2019. More interesting news about Koninklijke Philips N.V. (NYSE:PHG) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Koninklijke Philips NV (PHG) CEO Frans van Houten on Q4 2018 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” published on January 29, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Rutherford Diagnostics and Philips agree 10 year partnership to improve diagnostic services and patient outcomes across England – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 14, 2019.

Md Sass Investors Services Inc, which manages about $1.91 billion and $627.60 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 87,059 shares to 147,359 shares, valued at $17.38 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Svb Finl Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) by 9,042 shares in the quarter, for a total of 91,816 shares, and has risen its stake in Norwegian Cruise Line Hldg L (NASDAQ:NCLH).

More notable recent Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Better Buy: Baidu vs. Intel Corporation – Nasdaq” on July 08, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Apple Might Make 5G Exclusive to 2020 Flagship iPhones – Nasdaq” published on June 17, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Can the Rally of Micron Stock Last? – Nasdaq” on July 08, 2019. More interesting news about Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “How, When and Why to Buy Advanced Micro Devices Stock Again – Nasdaq” published on July 02, 2019 as well as 247Wallst.com‘s news article titled: “Deutsche Bank Sees Solid Value in Battered Semiconductor Stocks – 24/7 Wall St.” with publication date: June 24, 2019.

Analysts await Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $0.88 earnings per share, down 15.38% or $0.16 from last year’s $1.04 per share. INTC’s profit will be $3.94 billion for 14.18 P/E if the $0.88 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.89 actual earnings per share reported by Intel Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.12% negative EPS growth.

Since January 25, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 5 sales for $352,535 activity.