Intel (INTC) Market Valuation Declined While North Star Asset Management Has Trimmed Its Position; As Cyberark Software LTD (CYBR) Share Value Rose, Rgm Capital Decreased Its Holding by $27.51 Million

Rgm Capital Llc decreased its stake in Cyberark Software Ltd (CYBR) by 24.2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rgm Capital Llc sold 231,217 shares as the company’s stock rose 46.01% with the market. The hedge fund held 724,326 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $86.23 million, down from 955,543 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rgm Capital Llc who had been investing in Cyberark Software Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.97B market cap company. The stock increased 1.83% or $2.37 during the last trading session, reaching $132.09. About 611,395 shares traded. CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR) has risen 116.48% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 112.05% the S&P500. Some Historical CYBR News: 30/05/2018 – CyberArk Software Presenting at Cowen Conference Tomorrow; 30/04/2018 – CyberArk Wins Multiple Privileged Access Security Awards; 09/05/2018 – Vaughan Nelson Investment Buys 2.6% of CyberArk Software; 03/05/2018 – CyberArk Software Sees 2018 Adj EPS $1.31-Adj EPS $1.37; 03/05/2018 – CYBERARK SOFTWARE SEES 2Q ADJ EPS 23C TO 25C, EST. 23C; 03/05/2018 – CyberArk Software 1Q Rev $71.8M; 04/05/2018 – CYBERARK SOFTWARE LTD CYBR.O : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $64 FROM $61; 03/05/2018 – CyberArk Software Sees 2018 Rev $315M-$319M; 08/05/2018 – CyberArk Conjur Enterprise Now Available on Red Hat OpenShift Container Platform; 03/05/2018 – CyberArk Software 1Q EPS 18c

North Star Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Intel Corp (INTC) by 4.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. North Star Asset Management Inc sold 5,966 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.61% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 119,981 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.44 million, down from 125,947 at the end of the previous reported quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Intel Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $215.84B market cap company. The stock increased 0.96% or $0.46 during the last trading session, reaching $48.21. About 13.70M shares traded. Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) has declined 16.90% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.33% the S&P500. Some Historical INTC News: 22/05/2018 – The basket includes Nvidia, AT&T, Intel and Walmart; 21/05/2018 – MEDIA ALERT: Cognitive Systems EVP to Speak on the Intel Panel at CONNECTIONS™; 02/04/2018 – APPLE PLANS TO USE ITS OWN CHIPS IN MACS FROM 2020, REPLACING INTEL – BLOOMBERG; 26/04/2018 – Intel Sees 2Q Tax Rate About 14%; 20/03/2018 – O’Reilly and Intel Announce Lineup for Artificial Intelligence Conference, New York 2018; 28/03/2018 – Inside An Intel Chip Fab: One Of The Cleanest Conference Rooms On Earth; 12/03/2018 – Intel-Sponsored Study: Smart Cities Technologies Give Back 125 Hours to Citizens Every Year; 02/04/2018 – BNO News: Apple plans to start using its own chips in Mac computers, replacing those from Intel sources tell Bloomberg;; 30/05/2018 – Oregonian: Apple quietly opens Oregon engineering lab, poaches from Intel; 02/04/2018 – DDN Named Datacenter Platform Partner of the Year at Intel Technology Partner Awards, Recognizing its Market Leadership at Scale

Rgm Capital Llc, which manages about $775.24 million and $1.47 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Nice Ltd (NASDAQ:NICE) by 248,473 shares to 709,440 shares, valued at $86.91 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Proofpoint Inc (NASDAQ:PFPT) by 16,445 shares in the quarter, for a total of 487,541 shares, and has risen its stake in Tyler Technologies Inc (NYSE:TYL).

Analysts await CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR) to report earnings on August, 6. They expect $0.25 earnings per share, up 38.89% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.18 per share. CYBR’s profit will be $9.40M for 132.09 P/E if the $0.25 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.35 actual earnings per share reported by CyberArk Software Ltd. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -28.57% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “CyberArk Software Reaches Analyst Target Price – Nasdaq” on July 10, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “CyberArk Marketplace Delivers Deepest Set of Privileged Access Security Solutions with New Community Contributions – Business Wire” published on June 17, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Does CyberArk Software Ltd.’s (NASDAQ:CYBR) CEO Salary Compare Well With Others? – Yahoo Finance” on April 26, 2019. More interesting news about CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “CyberArk (CYBR) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” published on June 25, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Strange: Bullish CYBR Analysts Actually See -7.78% Downside – Nasdaq” with publication date: April 11, 2019.

More notable recent Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Oppenheimer Bullish On Nvidia, Cautious On AMD, Intel – Benzinga” on June 13, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “AMD Rallies On Micron Earnings, Rumors Of Replacing Intel In Microsoft Surface Devices – Benzinga” published on June 26, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: LII, INTU, INTC – Nasdaq” on July 08, 2019. More interesting news about Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Qualcomm Stock Hammered Amid Continued FTC-Related Woes – Nasdaq” published on June 12, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Nasdaq Today: iQiyi Surges on Award; Intel, Cisco Struggle – Nasdaq” with publication date: June 27, 2019.

North Star Asset Management Inc, which manages about $1.15 billion and $1.24B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:EPAY) by 23,605 shares to 740,228 shares, valued at $37.08M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in First Data Corp by 36,204 shares in the quarter, for a total of 620,182 shares, and has risen its stake in Schwab Emerging Mkt Etf (SCHE).

Analysts await Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $0.88 EPS, down 15.38% or $0.16 from last year’s $1.04 per share. INTC’s profit will be $3.94 billion for 13.70 P/E if the $0.88 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.89 actual EPS reported by Intel Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.12% negative EPS growth.