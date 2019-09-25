Intel (INTC) Market Valuation Declined While Eagle Ridge Investment Management Lifted Its Stake; Tygh Capital Management Has Decreased Casella Waste Systems A (CWST) Holding by $535,041; Shares Rose

Tygh Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Casella Waste Systems Inc A (CWST) by 4.13% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tygh Capital Management Inc sold 13,719 shares as the company’s stock rose 16.70% . The institutional investor held 318,723 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $12.63 million, down from 332,442 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tygh Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Casella Waste Systems Inc A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.10B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.43% or $0.64 during the last trading session, reaching $44.1. About 611,928 shares traded or 80.14% up from the average. Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST) has risen 61.00% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 61.00% the S&P500. Some Historical CWST News: 09/05/2018 – Casella Waste Presenting at Macquarie Group Conference Tomorrow; 03/05/2018 – Casella Waste Systems 1Q Rev $147.5M; 03/05/2018 – Casella Waste Systems 1Q Loss/Shr 9c; 14/05/2018 – Casella Waste Systems, Inc. Announces Closing of $550 Million Credit Facility; 14/03/2018 – Casella Waste Systems Announces Offering of Finance Authority of Maine Solid Waste Disposal Rev Bonds and Remarketing of Veda Solid Waste Disposal Rev Bonds; 15/03/2018 – Casella Waste at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By First Analysis; 25/05/2018 – Casella Waste Presenting at KeyCorp Conference May 31; 14/03/2018 – CASELLA WASTE SYSTEMS SAYS ON MARCH 8, CO RECEIVED NOTICE FROM TOXIC ACTIONS CENTER AND CONSERVATION LAW FOUNDATION – SEC FILING; 14/05/2018 – Casella Waste Systems, Inc. Announces Closing of $550 M Credit Facility; 14/03/2018 – Casella Waste Systems, Inc. Announces Offering of Finance Authority of Maine Solid Waste Disposal Revenue Bonds and Remarketing of Veda Solid Waste Disposal Revenue Bonds

Eagle Ridge Investment Management increased its stake in Intel Corp (INTC) by 4.96% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eagle Ridge Investment Management bought 18,368 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.41% . The institutional investor held 388,535 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $18.60M, up from 370,167 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management who had been investing in Intel Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $226.02 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.41% or $1.2 during the last trading session, reaching $51.02. About 16.52M shares traded. Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) has risen 6.00% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.00% the S&P500. Some Historical INTC News: 17/04/2018 – INTEL TO ENABLE ICON TO OFFER INTEL PHARMA ANALYTICS PLATFORM; 25/05/2018 – Intel AI Head: ‘Vast Explosion of Applications’ — Barron’s Blog; 26/04/2018 – INTEL CORP INTC.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $3.57, REV VIEW $65.15 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 22/05/2018 – Bug-Hunters See More Intel Chip Flaws Ahead; 29/03/2018 – INTEL REPORTS JUDGMENT OF ENTERPRISE CHAMBER IN COMPULSORY; 27/04/2018 – As of Thursday’s close, Intel was up nearly 15 percent on the year and more than 40 percent in the 12-month period; 12/03/2018 – Broadcom Gives Notice, and Street Debates Potential Intel Take-Out — Barron’s Blog; 13/03/2018 – CONNECTIONS™: The Premier Connected Home Conference Features Keynotes from Comcast, Google, Intel, Samsung, and T-Mobile; 21/05/2018 – MEDIA ALERT: Cognitive Systems EVP to Speak on the Intel Panel at CONNECTIONS™; 07/05/2018 – The Project Brainwave system uses field-programmable gate arrays from Intel

Eagle Ridge Investment Management, which manages about $215.44 million and $688.95 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Halliburton Co (NYSE:HAL) by 27,851 shares to 229,151 shares, valued at $5.21 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cvs Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 10,676 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 110,985 shares, and cut its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.8 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.06, from 0.86 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 78 investors sold INTC shares while 717 reduced holdings. 111 funds opened positions while 523 raised stakes. 2.79 billion shares or 1.66% less from 2.84 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 253,709 are owned by Millennium Ltd Liability Corporation. The Illinois-based New England Rech has invested 1.98% in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). Smithbridge Asset Mgmt De holds 2.18% or 78,655 shares. Winslow Evans Crocker has invested 0.57% in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). Argyle Management accumulated 124,140 shares or 2.25% of the stock. Shell Asset Management Company, a Netherlands-based fund reported 632,694 shares. Edgestream Prtn LP reported 397,129 shares or 2.14% of all its holdings. Tanaka Cap Mgmt Inc holds 600 shares or 0.09% of its portfolio. Ogorek Anthony Joseph Ny Adv stated it has 600 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Lodestar Invest Counsel Ltd Liability Corp Il reported 0.82% in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). Azimuth Management Lc holds 0.99% in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) or 311,198 shares. Tiedemann Advisors Lc holds 0.47% or 194,565 shares. Amer Century holds 5.30M shares. Virginia-based Evermay Wealth Mngmt Lc has invested 0.39% in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). Round Table Ltd Llc, a New Jersey-based fund reported 17,954 shares.

More notable recent Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Monday Apple Rumors: Apple Terminates iPhone Walkie-Talkie Feature – Nasdaq” on August 26, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Intel: Value Investment For Future Data Growth – Seeking Alpha” published on September 09, 2019, 247Wallst.com published: “Is Semiconductor Short Interest Signaling More Market Highs? – 24/7 Wall St.” on September 25, 2019. More interesting news about Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Intel News: INTC Stock Falls on Disappointing Outlook – Nasdaq” published on May 09, 2019 as well as 247Wallst.com‘s news article titled: “The 6 Most Shorted Dow Stocks – 24/7 Wall St.” with publication date: September 25, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.06 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.41, from 1.47 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 12 investors sold CWST shares while 58 reduced holdings. 25 funds opened positions while 49 raised stakes. 40.65 million shares or 3.29% more from 39.36 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 100 are held by Fincl Architects Incorporated. California Pub Employees Retirement Sys holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST) for 111,924 shares. Moreover, National Bank Of America Corp De has 0% invested in Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST). Teton Inc holds 1.97% of its portfolio in Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST) for 511,053 shares. Legal General Grp Pcl invested in 0% or 9,284 shares. Fmr Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0% in Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST). Nuveen Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Co holds 0% or 303,850 shares. Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan invested in 0.06% or 8,000 shares. Segall Bryant & Hamill Limited Liability Company accumulated 176,627 shares or 0.11% of the stock. Earnest Partners Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.82% of its portfolio in Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST). Moreover, Bbt Capital Mngmt Limited has 0.29% invested in Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST) for 6,175 shares. Stone Ridge Asset Limited Liability Com has invested 0.03% in Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST). Rwc Asset Ltd Liability Partnership reported 0.11% stake. Caprock Group Inc accumulated 6,200 shares. Tygh Capital Mngmt owns 318,723 shares.

Tygh Capital Management Inc, which manages about $521.11 million and $588.72 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Repligen Corp (NASDAQ:RGEN) by 15,840 shares to 151,290 shares, valued at $13.00M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Littelfuse Inc (NASDAQ:LFUS) by 16,673 shares in the quarter, for a total of 39,228 shares, and has risen its stake in Cardlytics Inc.

More notable recent Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Casella Waste Systems, Inc. Announces Second Quarter 2019 Results – GlobeNewswire” on August 01, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Casella Waste Systems, Inc. Announces Permit Expansion at Its WasteUSA Landfill – Nasdaq” published on September 10, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Casella Waste Systems Inc (CWST) Senior Vice President & CFO Edmond Coletta Sold $990,038 … – Yahoo Finance” on August 08, 2019. More interesting news about Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Casella Waste Systems Inc (CWST) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” published on August 05, 2019 as well as 247Wallst.com‘s news article titled: “4 Recession/Trade War Proof Stocks That Could Be Huge Winners Going Forward – 24/7 Wall St.” with publication date: August 28, 2019.