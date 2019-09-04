Intel (Intc) (INTC) Holder Augustine Asset Management Cut Position by $653,596; As Facebook (FB) Stock Value Rose, Parus Finance Uk LTD Has Increased Holding

Parus Finance Uk Ltd increased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 1.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Parus Finance Uk Ltd bought 5,375 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The institutional investor held 388,713 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $64.80M, up from 383,338 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Parus Finance Uk Ltd who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $509.67 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.77% or $3.28 during the last trading session, reaching $182.39. About 8.05M shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 08/05/2018 – Social Capital Head Says Consumers Partly to Blame for Facebook; 20/04/2018 – Analyst says Facebook damage is ‘contained’ despite a survey showing people are using it less; 15/05/2018 – Facebook Nixes 583 Million Fake Profiles (Video); 29/05/2018 – Techmeme: Sources: Facebook plans to roll out WhatsApp payment services in India as early as next week, despite only three of; 05/04/2018 – RowOne® Partners with Netsertive to Increase Sales and Visibility through Social Media Engagement; 11/05/2018 – It’s not the first time the idea of a Facebook coin has been floated, but the plans take on some greater meaning in light of Facebook’s recently reshuffled executive structure and newly formed blockchain group; 10/04/2018 – NEWS10 ABC: #BREAKING: (AP) Facebook has begun alerting some users that their data was swept up in the Cambridge Analytica; 26/03/2018 – Swedish Pension Fished for Value in GE, Facebook — Barrons.com; 21/05/2018 – Class Action Filed Against Facebook, Inc., Cambridge Analytica LLC And SLC Group Ltd. For Unlawfully Distributing And Accessing Sensitive Personal Information Of 87 Million Americans; 10/03/2018 – BlackBerry is suing Facebook for patent infringement, and Facebook ‘intends to fight’:

Augustine Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Intel Corp (Intc) (INTC) by 12.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Augustine Asset Management Inc sold 12,332 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.41% . The institutional investor held 83,611 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.49M, down from 95,943 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Augustine Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Intel Corp (Intc) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $208.12B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.91% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $46.98. About 15.01M shares traded. Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) has risen 6.00% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.00% the S&P500. Some Historical INTC News: 26/04/2018 – INTEL BOOSTS FORECAST FOR YR; 09/03/2018 – Intel Considers Possible Bid for Broadcom; 12/04/2018 – Intel Capital to Headline 37th Annual Michigan Growth Capital Symposium; 17/04/2018 – Portland Bus Jrn: Intel unveils new threat security technology; 07/05/2018 – The Project Brainwave system uses field-programmable gate arrays from Intel; 12/03/2018 – Katrina Pierson: BREAKING REPORT: House Intel Committee Finds “No Evidence” of Trump-Russia Collusion. #DUH #MAGA; 15/05/2018 – Intel wants to expand its production operations in Israel, with the government saying the U.S. chipmaker would invest about $5 billion; 11/04/2018 – DOJ’s Rosenstein shows House Intel Committee the document that sparked FBI’s Russia probe; 06/03/2018 – DoD: Intel Chiefs Tell Senate Committee of Dangers to America; 09/03/2018 – Intel downplays report of interest in Broadcom

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.86 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.14, from 1 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 61 investors sold INTC shares while 733 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 541 raised stakes. 2.84 billion shares or 4.15% less from 2.96 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Rothschild Il holds 157,285 shares. Beaumont Financial Prtnrs Ltd Liability Corp reported 19,683 shares. Mechanics National Bank & Trust Tru Department invested in 81,458 shares or 1% of the stock. Davidson Invest Advsr invested in 0.03% or 5,400 shares. Oaktop Mngmt Ii Lp holds 0.37% in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) or 33,010 shares. Heritage Investors Management stated it has 2.03% of its portfolio in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). Van Cleef Asset Managementinc holds 0.25% or 20,000 shares in its portfolio. New Jersey-based Private Advisor Group Inc Limited Com has invested 0.26% in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). Culbertson A N And Incorporated holds 2.37% of its portfolio in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) for 153,116 shares. Blackrock reported 0.7% of its portfolio in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). Signaturefd Lc stated it has 43,437 shares. Cornerstone reported 0.25% in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). Allen Inv Management Lc owns 16,433 shares. Northeast Financial Consultants has 0.03% invested in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) for 5,145 shares. Rdl holds 44,968 shares.

Analysts await Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.24 earnings per share, down 11.43% or $0.16 from last year’s $1.4 per share. INTC’s profit will be $5.49 billion for 9.47 P/E if the $1.24 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.06 actual earnings per share reported by Intel Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 16.98% EPS growth.

Augustine Asset Management Inc, which manages about $270.82 million and $150.65M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Gilead Sciences Inc (Gild) (NASDAQ:GILD) by 5,969 shares to 58,148 shares, valued at $3.78 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Tapestry Inc (Tpr) by 17,891 shares in the quarter, for a total of 110,834 shares, and has risen its stake in Celgene Corp (Celg) (NASDAQ:CELG).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.44, from 0.71 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 70 investors sold FB shares while 592 reduced holdings. 174 funds opened positions while 590 raised stakes. 1.69 billion shares or 2.26% less from 1.73 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Montrusco Bolton Inc has invested 1.8% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Bailard owns 143,649 shares for 1.49% of their portfolio. Park National Corporation Oh holds 1.89% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 201,516 shares. Zeke Cap Advsrs Limited Liability Com, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 73,429 shares. 1.04 million were accumulated by Aviva Public. 1.76M were reported by Great West Life Assurance Company Can. Meeder Asset Mgmt Inc accumulated 67,578 shares or 0.89% of the stock. Consulate Incorporated reported 1,731 shares. Colony Grp Llc invested 0.21% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Moreover, Boston Family Office Limited Com has 0.07% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Moreover, Ativo Capital Mgmt Limited Company has 0.96% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Alps Advsr has 0.04% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 32,622 shares. Cap Impact Ltd Company stated it has 2.14% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Ar Asset Inc invested 0.84% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Baystate Wealth Mgmt Lc invested in 0.09% or 3,698 shares.

Since August 22, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 sale for $4.05 million activity.