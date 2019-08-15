Intel (INTC) Holding Maintained by Fairview Capital Investment Management Llc; Yakira Capital Management Continues to Hold Holding in Red Hat (RHT)

Fairview Capital Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Intel Corp (INTC) by 2.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fairview Capital Investment Management Llc bought 23,600 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.41% . The hedge fund held 940,929 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $50.53M, up from 917,329 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fairview Capital Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Intel Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $203.20 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.07% or $0.97 during the last trading session, reaching $45.87. About 21.27 million shares traded. Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) has risen 6.00% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.00% the S&P500. Some Historical INTC News: 19/03/2018 – Intel Board of Directors Elects New Director and Extends Andy Bryant’s Term as Intel Chairman Until 2019; 27/04/2018 – Intel opens more than 4 percent higher after crushing earnings; 09/03/2018 – Intel Considers Possible Bid for Broadcom; 19/03/2018 – Intel Board Votes Unanimously to Extend Andy Bryant’s Term as Intel Chmn; 07/03/2018 – DocuSign picks banks for potential IPO in April; 15/05/2018 – Polar Capital Adds Intel, Exits J&J, Cuts Validus: 13F; 07/03/2018 – Hitachi High-Technologies Corporation Receives Intel’s Preferred Quality Supplier Award; 21/05/2018 – Intel, Google, Microsoft Disclose New Spectre/Meltdown Variant — MarketWatch; 04/05/2018 – Investor Intel: Lithium’s not so secret untapped supply; 09/05/2018 – AMAZON.COM INC WAS NOT ON ANY WINNING APPLICATIONS FOR U.S. DRONE PILOT PROGRAM – STATEMENT

Yakira Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Red Hat Inc (RHT) by 265.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Yakira Capital Management Inc bought 70,800 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The hedge fund held 97,500 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.81 million, up from 26,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Yakira Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Red Hat Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $33.43B market cap company. It closed at $187.71 lastly. It is down 0.00% since August 15, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500. Some Historical RHT News: 26/03/2018 – After-hours buzz: RHT, ANAB & more; 07/05/2018 – Red Hat Appoints Alfred W. Zollar to Its Bd of Directors; 22/05/2018 – Red Hat Hyperconverged Infrastructure for Cloud Bridges Datacenters and Edge Deployments; 08/05/2018 – Netronome Announces In-Box Support and Certification for its Agilio® SmartNlCs in Red Hat Enterprise Linux 7.5; 19/03/2018 – Momentum Builds as New Wave of Technology Industry Leaders Join Efforts to Increase Predictability in Open Source Licensing; 31/05/2018 – Maxta Announces Support for Comprehensive Private Cloud Infrastructure Based on Red Hat Virtualization and Red Hat OpenShift Co

Fairview Capital Investment Management Llc, which manages about $1.38B and $1.87 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Americold Realty Trust by 693,714 shares to 2.11M shares, valued at $64.43M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Lpl Financial Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LPLA) by 863,498 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.48 million shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Vipers (VTI).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.86 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.14, from 1 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 61 investors sold INTC shares while 733 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 541 raised stakes. 2.84 billion shares or 4.15% less from 2.96 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Colrain Ltd Company, Massachusetts-based fund reported 2,955 shares. Boston stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). New York-based Trustco Bancorp N Y has invested 4.57% in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). Centre Asset Mgmt Limited Com holds 1.34% of its portfolio in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) for 96,270 shares. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Limited Co accumulated 49,755 shares. Guggenheim Cap Ltd Liability Company owns 1.73M shares. Leavell Mgmt Inc has invested 0.49% of its portfolio in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). Staley Cap Advisers invested 2.08% of its portfolio in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). Stillwater Invest Management Limited Co has 48,933 shares. Sns Fincl Gru Limited Liability Co, Minnesota-based fund reported 23,172 shares. Stellar Cap Ltd Liability Com owns 128,263 shares or 4.5% of their US portfolio. Birmingham Capital Incorporated Al owns 161,001 shares. Endurance Wealth Management stated it has 0.22% in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). Intll Inc Ca holds 0.31% or 48,498 shares in its portfolio. Notis reported 135,884 shares stake.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.89 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.09, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 43 investors sold RHT shares while 201 reduced holdings. 65 funds opened positions while 152 raised stakes. 157.03 million shares or 0.49% more from 156.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Parallax Volatility Advisers Lp has 0% invested in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT). British Columbia Mgmt stated it has 0.07% in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT). Moreover, Pictet Asset Ltd has 0.12% invested in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT). Harding Loevner Ltd Partnership, a New Jersey-based fund reported 120 shares. New Jersey-based Bessemer Grp has invested 0% in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT). 11,000 are held by Barbara Oil. National Bank Of New York Mellon reported 0.07% in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT). Panagora Asset Mgmt accumulated 20,168 shares. Baystate Wealth Mgmt Limited Liability Com has 20 shares. New York-based Bristol John W Inc Ny has invested 1.09% in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT). Oakbrook Invests Limited Liability Company accumulated 0.1% or 9,250 shares. Jnba invested in 16 shares. Pnc Inc invested in 0.01% or 44,848 shares. Quantitative Systematic Strategies Llc invested 0.06% of its portfolio in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT). Mariner Limited Liability Corporation reported 0% of its portfolio in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT).

