Intel (INTC) Holding Held by Vestor Capital Llc; Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Shareholder Geller Family Office Services Boosted Holding by $3.17 Million as Share Price Declined

Vestor Capital Llc increased its stake in Intel Corp (INTC) by 3.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Vestor Capital Llc bought 7,431 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.41% . The institutional investor held 250,014 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.43M, up from 242,583 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Vestor Capital Llc who had been investing in Intel Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $205.19B market cap company. The stock increased 1.15% or $0.54 during the last trading session, reaching $47.41. About 16.92 million shares traded. Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) has risen 6.00% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.00% the S&P500. Some Historical INTC News: 23/05/2018 – NVDA, QCOM, INTC and 1 more: Big news for standalone headsets – Qualcomm to Unveil New Chipset to Power VR, AR Headsets; 21/03/2018 – Hensel Phelps at Work on $13.5 Billion in Active Projects, Mostly for Tech Leaders Intel, Microsoft, an Industrial Info News Alert; 12/04/2018 – Accenture Appoints Venkata “Murthy” Renduchintala, Executive Officer at Intel, to Bd of Directors; 08/05/2018 – Intel Exec Says Companies Need to Better Retain Diverse Talent (Video); 30/04/2018 – Exclusive: Inside Intel’s Failed Wearables Gambit; 09/04/2018 – Velostrata Partners with Google Cloud to Accelerate Enterprise Cloud Migration; 12/03/2018 – Intel For Broadcom? Street Blanches at Potential $170B Deal — Barron’s Blog; 21/05/2018 – Intel Finds Another Chip Exploit, Says Fix Already in Place; 07/03/2018 – ASMI: ASM INTERNATIONAL N.V. RECEIVES INTEL’S PREFERRED QUALITY SUPPLIER AWARD; 26/04/2018 – Intel is well prepared for the future, having acquired several emerging technology companies in the past few years and preparing to return to graphics card production in the future

Geller Family Office Services Llc increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 1177.01% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Geller Family Office Services Llc bought 22,834 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.26% . The institutional investor held 24,774 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.46M, up from 1,940 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Geller Family Office Services Llc who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $339.93 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.09% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $128.36. About 7.37M shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has declined 1.48% since September 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.48% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 17/04/2018 – J&J SEES PRETAX RESTRUCTURING CHARGES $1.9B-$2.3B; 20/03/2018 – Johnson & Johnson: Joseph Wolk to Succeed Caruso as CFO; 11/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson Required to Pay Damages of $80 Million in Lawsuit Involving Baby Powder; 18/05/2018 – Johnson & Johnson scraps Alzheimer’s trials on safety concerns; 20/03/2018 – J&J CFO Dominic Caruso to retire, names Joseph Wolk as replacement; 21/03/2018 – J.J. Redick Might Be the N.B.A.’s Most Meticulous Player; 18/04/2018 – J&J Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 11/04/2018 – Asbestos in Talc Products Verdict Means J&J, Imerys Owe Million; 17/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson Raises 2018 View To Sales $81B-$81.8B; 16/03/2018 – Johnson & Johnson’s LifeScan Makes Blood Glucose Monitoring Products

Vestor Capital Llc, which manages about $525.40 million and $546.37M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cigna Corp by 4,503 shares to 26,656 shares, valued at $4.29M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Unitedhealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 7,532 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 56,585 shares, and cut its stake in Berkshire Hathaway Inc Del Cl (BRKB).