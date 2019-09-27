Intel (INTC) Holding Held by Thomas Story & Son Llc; Lear (LEA) Share Price Declined While Moon Capital Management LP Decreased Holding

Moon Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Lear Corp (LEA) by 19.86% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Moon Capital Management Lp sold 3,495 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.06% . The hedge fund held 14,100 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.96 million, down from 17,595 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Moon Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Lear Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.18B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.31% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $117.63. About 310,402 shares traded. Lear Corporation (NYSE:LEA) has declined 28.60% since September 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.60% the S&P500. Some Historical LEA News: 06/04/2018 – INTERNATIONAL AUTOMOTIVE COMPONENTS – GAMUT WILL ALSO ACQUIRE A MINORITY EQUITY INTEREST IN IAC AND NOMINATE REPRESENTATIVES TO BOARD; 26/04/2018 – Lear 1Q EPS $5.16; 26/04/2018 – Lear 1Q Net $353.7M; 29/03/2018 – Review: Glenda Jackson Gets Her Queen Lear Moment in `Three Tall Women’; 23/04/2018 – DJ Lear Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LEA); 26/04/2018 – Lear 1Q Adj EPS $5.10; 06/04/2018 – CAFC: NHK SEATING OF AMERICA, INC. v. LEAR CORPORATION [RULE 36 JUDGMENT] – Appeal #17-1888 – 2018-04-06; 26/04/2018 – Lear Sees FY Sales $21.8B-$22B; 23/05/2018 – Indiewire: Norman Lear Developing Hip-Hop Animated Kids Series for Nickelodeon; 30/05/2018 – Ford Honors Lear Corporation at 20th Annual World Excellence Awards

Thomas Story & Son Llc increased its stake in Intel Corp (INTC) by 4.01% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Thomas Story & Son Llc bought 9,665 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.41% . The institutional investor held 250,938 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $12.01M, up from 241,273 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Thomas Story & Son Llc who had been investing in Intel Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $225.13 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.20% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $50.92. About 11.48 million shares traded. Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) has risen 6.00% since September 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.00% the S&P500. Some Historical INTC News: 16/05/2018 – France’s Macron to meet CEOs of Facebook, Intel, IBM on May 23; 16/04/2018 – Intel’s Chip Lead Disappearing, Says Linley Group — Barron’s Blog; 12/03/2018 – Recode Daily: Intel may join the Broadcom-Qualcomm fight; 02/04/2018 – Apple Said to Plan Move From Intel to Mac Chips (Video); 12/03/2018 – Katrina Pierson: BREAKING REPORT: House Intel Committee Finds “No Evidence” of Trump-Russia Collusion. #DUH #MAGA; 23/05/2018 – Institut Curie Names Intel Lead Partner to Implement High-Performance Computing and Artificial Intelligence in Accelerating Genome Sequencing and lnterpretation for Oncology; 02/04/2018 – Chipmakers Fall Most in Two Years as Apple Ditches Intel Chips; 26/04/2018 – After-hours buzz: AMZN, INTC, SBUX & more; 03/04/2018 – Apple to replace Intel chips with own processors in 2020 Macs, sources say; 11/04/2018 – Australian Gov: WIPO PUBLISHES PATENT OF INTEL FOR “BACKSIDE SOURCE/DRAIN REPLACEMENT FOR SEMICONDUCTOR DEVICES WITH

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.8 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.06, from 0.86 in 2019Q1.

Analysts await Lear Corporation (NYSE:LEA) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $3.49 EPS, down 14.67% or $0.60 from last year’s $4.09 per share. LEA’s profit will be $213.06 million for 8.43 P/E if the $3.49 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.78 actual EPS reported by Lear Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -7.67% negative EPS growth.

Moon Capital Management Lp, which manages about $2.17B and $292.99 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Dana Incorporated (NYSE:DAN) by 38,053 shares to 250,235 shares, valued at $4.99 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.74 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.56, from 1.3 in 2019Q1.