Intel (INTC) Holding Held by Pitcairn Company; Apple Computer (AAPL) Position Has Increased by Academy Capital Management Inc

Pitcairn Company increased its stake in Intel Corp (INTC) by 24.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pitcairn Company bought 7,898 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.41% . The institutional investor held 39,596 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.13M, up from 31,698 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pitcairn Company who had been investing in Intel Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $199.17 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.89% or $1.82 during the last trading session, reaching $44.96. About 32.82M shares traded or 47.13% up from the average. Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) has risen 6.00% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.00% the S&P500. Some Historical INTC News: 09/03/2018 – Intel downplays report of interest in Broadcom; 07/05/2018 – NORTHSTAR ASSET MANAGEMENT – URGE INTEL SHAREOWNERS TO VOTE FOR PROPOSAL FOR BOARD TO REPORT COST-BENEFIT ANALYSIS OF POLITICAL CONTRIBUTIONS BY INTEL, IPAC; 19/04/2018 – Intel and Portworx Deliver Breakthrough Performance to Answer Enterprises’ Demand for Stateful Containerized Applications in Pr; 18/04/2018 – Investor Intel: Global Blockchain Introduces the Laser Network – The SWIFT for Blockchains; 20/04/2018 – Under Construction: Intel’s Largest Water Recycling Plant; 26/04/2018 – INTEL CORP SEES FULL-YEAR CAPITAL SPENDING $14.5 BLN, +/- $500 MLN; 08/03/2018 – McAfee Closes Acquisition of TunnelBear, Enhancing Its Advanced Cybersecurity Portfolio to Protect Consumers from Device to Cloud; 08/03/2018 – ModusLink Corporation Receives lntel’s Preferred Quality Supplier Award; 08/05/2018 – Tom’s Hardware: Intel Postpones Patching ‘Spectre NG’ CPU Flaws; 02/04/2018 – BNO News: Apple plans to start using own its chips in Mac computers, replacing those of Intel, sources tell Bloomberg

Academy Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Apple Computer Inc (AAPL) by 53.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Academy Capital Management Inc bought 33,641 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 96,456 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.32 million, up from 62,815 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Academy Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Apple Computer Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $915.77 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 4.62% or $9.82 during the last trading session, reaching $202.64. About 46.88M shares traded or 77.68% up from the average. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 24/04/2018 – APPLE, IRELAND SIGN ESCROW AGREEMENT FOR ARREARS; 15/03/2018 – With One Battle Over, a Bigger One Looms for Qualcomm: Apple; 03/04/2018 – Bank of America says Apple could save $500 million a year making its own PC chips; 23/05/2018 – The company does have monthly subscriptions for Apple Music and iCloud; 12/03/2018 – Apple inks deal to buy the ‘Netflix of magazines’; 07/03/2018 – Friends Fun Wine Captures The Taste Buds Of Americans And Takes A Bite Out Of The Big Apple With Its New Miami-lnspired Fun Wine Drink; 18/03/2018 – APPLE IS MAKING A SMALL NUMBERS OF SCREENS FOR TESTING PURPOSES -BLOOMBERG; 01/05/2018 – But Apple announced a generous $100 billion capital return program; 13/03/2018 – Apple Inc. vs Realtime Data, LLC d/b/a IXO | FWD Entered | 03/13/2018; 01/05/2018 – “Apple remains one of the most significant technology companies in the world,” analyst Tom Forte says

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.86 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.14, from 1 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 61 investors sold INTC shares while 733 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 541 raised stakes. 2.84 billion shares or 4.15% less from 2.96 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Burke & Herbert Financial Bank & Co reported 1.51% of its portfolio in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). Rampart Inv Mngmt Company Lc invested in 0.72% or 117,463 shares. Gabelli Funds Ltd Liability invested 0.08% in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). Cullinan Assocs Inc reported 1.44% in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). Town Country Savings Bank Co Dba First Bankers Co holds 0.31% or 12,121 shares in its portfolio. Qv Invsts Incorporated holds 4.09% or 534,196 shares. Proffitt & Goodson owns 8,948 shares or 0.12% of their US portfolio. Ing Groep Nv reported 104,908 shares stake. Orrstown Services Inc reported 3,784 shares. Parsons Capital Management Ri owns 217,614 shares or 1.28% of their US portfolio. Gm Advisory Group Inc stated it has 9,545 shares. Amf Pensionsforsakring accumulated 1.86% or 3.48M shares. Hedeker Wealth Ltd invested 1.9% of its portfolio in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). Bridges Inv has invested 0.16% in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). 53,007 are owned by At National Bank.

Pitcairn Company, which manages about $920.88M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vmware Inc (NYSE:VMW) by 2,242 shares to 2,806 shares, valued at $506,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 1,516 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 6,504 shares, and cut its stake in Metlife Inc (NYSE:MET).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Coastline Trust Co stated it has 1.27% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Botty Limited Co holds 0.04% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) or 621 shares. Hartline Inv Corp invested 4.87% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Retirement Planning Group reported 0.39% stake. Calamos Wealth Ltd Llc reported 129,227 shares. Amica Retiree Medical owns 18,991 shares or 3.17% of their US portfolio. Argyle Cap stated it has 1,380 shares. Jolley Asset Limited Com holds 3.2% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 23,264 shares. Kidder Stephen W holds 4.91% or 63,587 shares. 1,150 were reported by Lifeplan Fincl Inc. Hanson Mcclain stated it has 0.37% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). West Oak Cap Ltd Llc invested in 1.73% or 14,604 shares. Violich Mngmt Inc invested 5.05% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Kopp Inv Ltd Liability Company invested 1.13% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Mi Adv holds 3.58% or 42,814 shares in its portfolio.

Academy Capital Management Inc, which manages about $542.59 million and $431.49M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in National (NYSE:NOV) by 22,642 shares to 380,203 shares, valued at $10.13M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) by 18,896 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 212,173 shares, and cut its stake in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA).