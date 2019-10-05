Intel (INTC) Holding Held by Pennsylvania Trust Co; As Oracle(Orcl) (ORCL) Stock Price Rose, Shareholder Psagot Investment House LTD Has Lowered Stake by $2.62 Million

Psagot Investment House Ltd decreased its stake in Oracle(Orcl) (ORCL) by 24.04% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Psagot Investment House Ltd sold 46,735 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.59% . The institutional investor held 147,640 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.41M, down from 194,375 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd who had been investing in Oracle(Orcl) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $183.94B market cap company. The stock increased 2.38% or $1.28 during the last trading session, reaching $55.14. About 13.52M shares traded or 7.32% up from the average. Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) has risen 17.96% since October 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.96% the S&P500. Some Historical ORCL News: 15/05/2018 – New Oracle Billing Management and Revenue Features Help Cloud, Telco Providers Monetize Emerging Services; 19/03/2018 – Tech Today: Bad Facebook, Oracle On Tap, Buying II-VI, Selling Arista — Barron’s Blog; 09/05/2018 – Oracle to Launch Internet ‘Weather Map’; 21/03/2018 – Oracle Signs Agreement with Midwestern Higher Education Compact; 20/03/2018 – Oracle HCM Cloud Delivers Simple and Powerful Innovations that Can Make Work More Enjoyable and Supportive for Employees; 06/04/2018 – Oracle: Takes Violations of Its Intellectual Property Rights Very Seriously; 24/05/2018 – SuiteCentric Joins Oracle NetSuite Commerce Agency Program; 01/05/2018 – Oracle’s Aconex Surpasses $200 Billion in Transportation Project Value Managed on Its Platform; 10/04/2018 – New Oracle Health Sciences mHealth Connector Cloud Service Enables Digital Clinical Trials at Scale and Delivers New Level of P; 19/03/2018 – ORACLE’S ELLISON: MORE AUTONOMOUS DATABASE SERVICES COMING

Pennsylvania Trust Co increased its stake in Intel Corp (INTC) by 1283.48% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pennsylvania Trust Co bought 353,739 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.41% . The institutional investor held 381,300 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $18.25M, up from 27,561 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pennsylvania Trust Co who had been investing in Intel Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $222.69 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.78% or $0.89 during the last trading session, reaching $50.92. About 10.48M shares traded. Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) has risen 6.00% since October 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.00% the S&P500. Some Historical INTC News: 26/04/2018 – Intel Sees 2018 Capital Spending $14.5 Billion; 26/04/2018 – INTEL CORP – QTRLY REVENUE WAS $16.1 BILLION VS $14.8 BLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 08/05/2018 – Intel Exec Says Companies Need to Better Retain Diverse Talent; 07/03/2018 – KLA-Tencor Receives Intel’s Preferred Quality Supplier Award; 19/04/2018 – Sen. Rich Burr: Advisory: Senate Intel Committee to Hold Confirmation Hearing for Gina Haspel to Head CIA; 26/04/2018 – INTEL CORP – QTRLY GAAP SHR $0.93; 27/04/2018 – As of Thursday’s close, Intel was up nearly 15 percent on the year and more than 40 percent in the 12-month period; 21/05/2018 – MOODY’S UPGRADES MICRON TECHNOLOGY’S CFR TO BA1, OUTLOOK POSITIVE; 12/03/2018 – March 12th Deadline Alert: The Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit; 09/03/2018 – CNBC Now: BREAKING: Intel considering range of acquisitions that could include a bid for Broadcom – Dow Jones

More notable recent Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) news were published by: Bizjournals.com which released: “Texas man arrested after shooting gun in Intel parking lot in Chandler – Phoenix Business Journal” on September 05, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “At This Point, the Smart Move for AMD Stock Is to Wait – Yahoo Finance” published on September 06, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “3 Semiconductor Stocks Blasting Higher â€” And How to Profit From the Surge – Yahoo Finance” on September 05, 2019. More interesting news about Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Intel: Don’t Chase This Yield – Seeking Alpha” published on September 16, 2019 as well as Bizjournals.com‘s news article titled: “Intel highlights new technology being developed at its Rio Rancho plant – Albuquerque Business First” with publication date: September 26, 2019.

Pennsylvania Trust Co, which manages about $2.44B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Stryker Corp (NYSE:SYK) by 15,173 shares to 10,040 shares, valued at $2.06 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Psagot Investment House Ltd, which manages about $2.45 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cigna Corp New by 2,539 shares to 21,690 shares, valued at $3.42M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

