Intel (INTC) Holding Has Raised by Kbc Group Nv; Veeva Sys Cl A Com (VEEV) Holding Upped by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Veeva Sys Inc Cl A Com (VEEV) by 2.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rhumbline Advisers bought 3,651 shares as the company’s stock rose 19.88% . The institutional investor held 131,972 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.74 million, up from 128,321 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rhumbline Advisers who had been investing in Veeva Sys Inc Cl A Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $23.88B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.70% or $1.14 during the last trading session, reaching $162.16. About 656,244 shares traded. Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) has risen 120.73% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 120.73% the S&P500.

Kbc Group Nv increased its stake in Intel Corp (INTC) by 46.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kbc Group Nv bought 972,485 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.41% . The institutional investor held 3.07M shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $164.66 million, up from 2.09 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kbc Group Nv who had been investing in Intel Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $203.69B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.52% or $1.19 during the last trading session, reaching $45.98. About 24.98M shares traded or 8.35% up from the average. Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) has risen 6.00% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.00% the S&P500. Some Historical INTC News: 12/03/2018 – Intel For Broadcom? Street Blanches at Potential $170B Deal — Barron’s Blog; 21/05/2018 – ASTRO SA ASRP.WA – GETS ORDER FROM NTT SYSTEM S.A. RELATED TO MARKETING CAMPAIGN OF HEWLETT-PACKARD AND INTEL; 09/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – U.S. drone pilot progam without Amazon, DJI; 18/04/2018 – Exclusive: Intel Plans to Shut Down Smart Glasses Group; 30/04/2018 – ISRAEL INTEL SAYS IRAN HAS MISLED WORLD ON NUCLEAR PROGRAM: TV; 26/04/2018 – Happy earnings witching hour with $AMZN $MSFT $INTC all on deck at the top of the hour — check out for the deets; 17/04/2018 – ICON Announces Agreement with Intel Allowing Integration of the lntel® Pharma Analytics Platform for Clinical Trials; 30/05/2018 – Intel Presenting at GSMA Mobile World Congress Shanghai Jun 29; 05/04/2018 – Cassidy lowered his rating on Intel to hold from buy; 28/05/2018 – JCDECAUX SIGNS EXCLUSIVE CONTRACT WITH CIR GLOBAL AIRPORT INTEL

More notable recent Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Is Veeva Systems a Millionaire-Maker Stock? – Motley Fool” on January 14, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “Veeva Stock Keeps Surging Higher – Investorplace.com” published on May 03, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “See what the IHS Markit Score report has to say about Veeva Systems Inc. – Yahoo Finance” on June 11, 2019. More interesting news about Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Why Veeva Systems Stock Popped 10.3% in May – Yahoo Finance” published on June 05, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “Veeva Recognized for Industry Leadership by Forbes Magazine and IDC, Among Other Industry Accolades – Business Wire” with publication date: August 01, 2019.

Since February 12, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $1.41 million activity.

