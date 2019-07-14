Intel (INTC) Holding Has Raised by Chemung Canal Trust Company; Aew Capital Management LP Holding in Empire State Realty Trust Cl A (EQIX) Has Lowered as Valuation Rose

Chemung Canal Trust Company increased its stake in Intel (INTC) by 41.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Chemung Canal Trust Company bought 59,676 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.61% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 203,422 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.92 million, up from 143,746 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Chemung Canal Trust Company who had been investing in Intel for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $223.49B market cap company. The stock increased 2.72% or $1.32 during the last trading session, reaching $49.92. About 20.15M shares traded. Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) has declined 16.90% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.33% the S&P500. Some Historical INTC News: 21/05/2018 – Intel Finds Another Chip Exploit, Says Fix Already in Place; 05/03/2018 Sen. Rich Burr: ADVISORY: Senate Intel Committee to Hold Security Clearance Reform Hearing This Week; 17/04/2018 – ICON Announces Agreement With Intel Allowing Integration of the Intel(R) Pharma Analytics Platform for Clinical Trials; 13/03/2018 – CONNECTIONS™: The Premier Connected Home Conference Features Keynotes from Comcast, Google, Intel, Samsung, and T-Mobile; 19/04/2018 – Intel and Portworx Deliver Breakthrough Performance to Answer Enterprises’ Demand for Stateful Containerized Applications in Production; 02/04/2018 – Intel extends slide on Apple chip switch report; 09/03/2018 – Intel considers bid for Broadcom: Dow Jones, citing; 08/05/2018 – Al Semiconductor Company Syntiant Demonstrates Analog Neural Network for Always-On Battery-Powered Devices, Closes A Round Funding Led by Intel Capital; 23/05/2018 – Institut Curie Names Intel Lead Partner to Implement High-Performance Computing and Artificial Intelligence in Accelerating Genome Sequencing and lnterpretation for Oncology; 19/03/2018 – INTEL EXTENDS ANDY BRYANT’S TERM AS INTEL CHAIRMAN UNTIL 2019

Aew Capital Management LP decreased its stake in Empire State Realty Trust Cl A (EQIX) by 6.8% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Aew Capital Management LP sold 232,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 24.17% with the market. The hedge fund held 3.19 million shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $50.35 million, down from 3.42M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Aew Capital Management LP who had been investing in Empire State Realty Trust Cl A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $43.55 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.12% or $5.87 during the last trading session, reaching $518.01. About 301,706 shares traded. Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX) has risen 22.28% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.85% the S&P500.

Aew Capital Management L P, which manages about $25.93 billion and $3.51B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Equinix Inc (NYSE:ESRT) by 8,446 shares to 29,446 shares, valued at $13.34M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Corporate Office Properties (NYSE:OFC) by 1.55M shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.60 million shares, and has risen its stake in Americold Realty Trust.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.83 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.63, from 1.2 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 33 investors sold EQIX shares while 141 reduced holdings. 77 funds opened positions while 242 raised stakes. 78.95 million shares or 0.67% more from 78.42 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Capwealth Advisors Llc has invested 2.72% in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT). Lazard Asset Mngmt Limited Co reported 11,924 shares stake. Ubs Asset Mgmt Americas Inc holds 0% in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT) or 306,349 shares. Louisiana State Employees Retirement has 0.1% invested in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT). Charles Schwab Invest Mngmt invested in 0.11% or 362,377 shares. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh owns 3,594 shares or 0.13% of their US portfolio. Mason Street Advisors Ltd Llc invested in 0.11% or 11,886 shares. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn Limited Liability has invested 1.57% in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT). Cim Inv Mangement Inc stated it has 0.35% in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT). Gotham Asset Ltd holds 0% of its portfolio in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT) for 724 shares. First Manhattan holds 33 shares or 0% of its portfolio. State Treasurer State Of Michigan stated it has 24,038 shares or 0.09% of all its holdings. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D has 75,470 shares. Mirae Asset Investments Limited reported 2,377 shares. 92,796 are held by Raymond James Associate.

Since January 25, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 5 insider sales for $352,535 activity.

Chemung Canal Trust Company, which manages about $419.51 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 6,790 shares to 146,019 shares, valued at $17.22M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Amazon.Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 2,240 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2,782 shares, and cut its stake in Sector Spdr (XLV).