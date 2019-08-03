Intel (INTC) Holder Zevin Asset Management Trimmed Holding by $399,885 as Valuation Declined; W P Carey Com (WPC) Holder New England Investment & Retirement Group Upped Stake by $6.14 Million as Shares Rose

New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc increased its stake in W P Carey Inc Com (WPC) by 90.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc bought 78,747 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.30% . The institutional investor held 165,393 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.96 million, up from 86,646 at the end of the previous reported quarter. New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc who had been investing in W P Carey Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.19 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 4.19% or $3.64 during the last trading session, reaching $83.26. About 1.61M shares traded or 96.22% up from the average. W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) has risen 33.84% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 33.84% the S&P500. Some Historical WPC News: 03/04/2018 – Fitch Rates Rhode Island Infrastructure Bank’s Series 2018A WPC Revs ‘AAA’; Outlook Stable; 20/04/2018 – DJ W P Carey Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WPC); 04/05/2018 – W. P. Carey Raises Dividend to $1.015; 04/05/2018 – W. P. Carey 1Q FFO $1.28/Shr; 04/05/2018 – WP CAREY 1Q NET REV. $190.3M; 19/03/2018 – W. P. Carey Inc. Appoints Robert J. Flanagan to Board of Directors; 04/05/2018 – WP CAREY INC – AFFIRM 2018 AFFO GUIDANCE RANGE OF $5.30 TO $5.50 PER DILUTED SHARE; 04/05/2018 – WP CAREY INC WPC.N FY2018 FFO SHR VIEW $4.81 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 25/04/2018 – Eielson AFB: WPC executes milestone Air Force-Army integration exercise; 06/04/2018 – W. L. Gore & Associates CEO Terri Kelly named W. P. Carey School of Business 2018 Executive of the Year

Zevin Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Intel Corp (INTC) by 11.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Zevin Asset Management Llc sold 7,545 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.41% . The institutional investor held 60,708 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.26 million, down from 68,253 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Zevin Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Intel Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $215.65 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.66% or $0.82 during the last trading session, reaching $48.68. About 25.32M shares traded or 7.77% up from the average. Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) has risen 6.00% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.00% the S&P500. Some Historical INTC News: 30/03/2018 – Hexus (GB): Acer Predator Helios 500 with Intel Core i9 CPU listed; 13/03/2018 – The Dow Jones industrial average rose more than 150 points with Intel leading the gains; 09/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – U.S. drone pilot progam without Amazon, DJI; 15/05/2018 – Intel did not provide financial details; 21/05/2018 – MICRON TECHNOLOGY INC – CO, INTEL ALSO ANNOUNCED DEVELOPMENT PROGRESS ON THIRD-GENERATION 96-TIER 3D NAND STRUCTURE; 20/03/2018 – Mark R. Warner: Senate Intel Committee’s Initial Recommendations on Election Security for 2018 Election Cycle; 08/05/2018 – DigiTimes: Intel reportedly suspends H310 supply on tight 14nm capacity; 08/05/2018 – SIFIVE REPORTS INVESTMENT FROM INTEL CAPITAL; 09/05/2018 – Major technology and aerospace companies including Amazon.com, Apple, Intel, Qualcomm and Airbus are vying to take part in a new slate of drone tests the United States is set to announce on Wednesday; 08/05/2018 – Intel Exec Says Companies Need to Better Retain Diverse Talent (Video)

New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc, which manages about $526.71 million and $218.99M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spdr Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate Etf (FLRN) by 20,376 shares to 31,278 shares, valued at $960,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Spdr Portfolio S&P 500 Growth Etf (SPYG) by 12,565 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 82,452 shares, and cut its stake in 3 Month T.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.35 in 2019 Q1. Its down 1.95, from 3.3 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 30 investors sold WPC shares while 111 reduced holdings. 68 funds opened positions while 122 raised stakes. 84.50 million shares or 44.40% less from 152.00 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage accumulated 0% or 73,846 shares. 38,861 are owned by Rench Wealth Management. Kbc Gru Nv has invested 0.01% in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC). Illinois-based Inspirion Wealth Lc has invested 3.77% in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC). Roundview Cap Llc has 0.06% invested in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC). Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd Com invested 0.04% of its portfolio in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC). Dupont Cap Management stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC). Gradient Investments Ltd Llc reported 0.01% in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC). Mcf Advisors Lc holds 782 shares. California State Teachers Retirement System invested 0.04% in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC). Cobblestone Capital Ltd Limited Liability Company New York has invested 0.02% in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC). Hl Ser Llc, a Kentucky-based fund reported 3,128 shares. Glenmede Trust Na reported 1,797 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Stratos Wealth Prtn has invested 0.03% in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC). Earnest Prtn Lc invested 0% in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC).

