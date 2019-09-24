Intel (INTC) Holder Wedbush Securities Has Cut Its Holding by $365,707 as Share Value Declined; Progressive (PGR) Holder Amalgamated Bank Has Cut Holding by $438,529 as Share Price Rose

Wedbush Securities Inc decreased its stake in Intel Corp (INTC) by 9.64% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wedbush Securities Inc sold 7,781 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.41% . The institutional investor held 72,920 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.49 million, down from 80,701 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc who had been investing in Intel Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $226.29 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.35% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $50.9. About 21.57 million shares traded or 1.11% up from the average. Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) has risen 6.00% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.00% the S&P500. Some Historical INTC News: 29/03/2018 – Schneider Electric Receives Supplier Achievement Award from Strategic Partner, Intel; 19/03/2018 – INTEL EXTENDS ANDY BRYANT’S TERM AS INTEL CHAIRMAN UNTIL 2019; 02/04/2018 – Apple Said to Plan Move From Intel to Mac Chips (Video); 19/03/2018 – Sen. Rich Burr: Advisory: Senate Intel to Hold Open Hearing on Election Security; 26/04/2018 – INTEL CFO SWAN SPEAKS IN TELEPHONE INTERVIEW; 09/03/2018 – Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Reminds Investors of the March 12, 2018 Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit Against Intel Corporation; 20/03/2018 – O’Reilly and Intel Announce Lineup for Artificial Intelligence Conference, New York 2018; 02/04/2018 – Taiwan Semi: Intel’s Apple Pain Could Be Its Gain — Barron’s Blog; 09/03/2018 – Intel reportedly considers bid for Broadcom; 02/04/2018 – BNO News: Apple plans to start using own its chips in Mac computers, replacing those of Intel, sources tell Bloomberg

Amalgamated Bank decreased its stake in Progressive Corp (PGR) by 6.36% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Amalgamated Bank sold 5,551 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.29% . The institutional investor held 81,662 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.53 million, down from 87,213 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Amalgamated Bank who had been investing in Progressive Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $44.66B market cap company. The stock increased 0.49% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $76.38. About 2.63M shares traded. The ProgreSive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) has risen 36.28% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.28% the S&P500. Some Historical PGR News: 16/05/2018 – PROGRESSIVE APRIL COMBINED RATIO 89.9% :PGR US; 09/03/2018 – S&PGR Rates Progressive Sr. Unsec. Debt And Preferred Shares; 17/04/2018 – PROGRESSIVE MARCH NET PREMIUMS EARNED $2.28B :PGR US; 09/03/2018 – PROGRESSIVE CORP – NOTES WERE PRICED AT 99.173% OF PAR; 17/04/2018 – PROGRESSIVE 1Q NET PREMIUMS EARNED $7.17B; 17/05/2018 – Progressive Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 17/04/2018 – Progressive 1Q Rev $7.43B; 09/03/2018 PROGRESSIVE FILES OFFER FOR SR DEBT SECURITIES, SERIAL PFD SHRS; 14/03/2018 – PROGRESSIVE FEB. NET PREMIUMS EARNED $2.20B :PGR US; 17/04/2018 – PROGRESSIVE CORP – QTRLY SHR $1.22

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.15 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.07, from 1.22 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 35 investors sold PGR shares while 242 reduced holdings. 95 funds opened positions while 224 raised stakes. 444.06 million shares or 0.68% less from 447.09 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Partner Invest Mngmt Ltd Partnership owns 20,617 shares. Bradley Foster Sargent Ct reported 0.01% stake. 8,512 are held by Winslow Evans And Crocker Inc. First National Bank & Trust Of Hutchinson holds 0.23% in The ProgreSive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) or 4,647 shares. North Star Investment has invested 0.03% in The ProgreSive Corporation (NYSE:PGR). Hexavest has 1.05% invested in The ProgreSive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) for 997,538 shares. First Business Financial Services Inc owns 11,687 shares. 167,377 were accumulated by Lazard Asset Management Limited. Athena Advisors Lc reported 15,416 shares stake. Kistler has invested 0% in The ProgreSive Corporation (NYSE:PGR). Natl Bank Of Montreal Can has 2.95M shares. National Bank Of Ny Mellon Corp invested in 0.15% or 6.77M shares. Griffin Asset reported 1,350 shares. Kepos LP reported 31,203 shares. Parallax Volatility Advisers Lp invested 0% in The ProgreSive Corporation (NYSE:PGR).

Analysts await The ProgreSive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $1.30 earnings per share, down 17.20% or $0.27 from last year’s $1.57 per share. PGR’s profit will be $760.04 million for 14.69 P/E if the $1.30 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.66 actual earnings per share reported by The ProgreSive Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -21.69% negative EPS growth.

Amalgamated Bank, which manages about $4.28 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Prudential Finl Inc (NYSE:PRU) by 5,423 shares to 58,324 shares, valued at $5.89 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Caci International Inc (NYSE:CACI) by 1,504 shares in the quarter, for a total of 5,161 shares, and has risen its stake in Docusign Inc.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.8 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.06, from 0.86 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 78 investors sold INTC shares while 717 reduced holdings. 111 funds opened positions while 523 raised stakes. 2.79 billion shares or 1.66% less from 2.84 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Bankshares Of Nova Scotia Trust Co owns 6,980 shares or 0.04% of their US portfolio. Perritt Cap Mgmt Inc reported 0.25% in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). 55,140 are held by Hightower Tru Svcs Lta. 4.86 million were accumulated by First Trust Limited Partnership. Old Second Savings Bank Of Aurora invested 2.24% of its portfolio in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). Palisades Hudson Asset Mngmt Lp reported 0.19% of its portfolio in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). Milestone Gru holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) for 7,690 shares. Whalerock Point Limited Liability Company, Rhode Island-based fund reported 26,875 shares. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Tru Co reported 108,597 shares. Northstar Advsr Limited Liability Com reported 293,325 shares or 2.59% of all its holdings. Gemmer Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Com stated it has 17,630 shares or 0.23% of all its holdings. Meridian Inv Counsel Inc invested in 84,363 shares or 2.23% of the stock. Polaris Greystone Grp Lc holds 0.03% or 7,815 shares. Rdl Fin reported 1.39% of its portfolio in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). Biondo Advsrs Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 108,204 shares or 1.24% of all its holdings.

