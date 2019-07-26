Intel (INTC) Holder Toth Financial Advisory Lifted Holding by $827,277 as Market Value Declined; Light Street Capital Management Has Decreased Position in Microsoft (MSFT) by $23.61 Million as Share Value Rose

Toth Financial Advisory Corp increased its stake in Intel Corp (INTC) by 45.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Toth Financial Advisory Corp bought 15,609 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.61% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 50,243 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.70M, up from 34,634 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp who had been investing in Intel Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $233.52B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.44% or $0.76 during the last trading session, reaching $52.16. About 27.77M shares traded or 14.52% up from the average. Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) has declined 16.90% since July 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.33% the S&P500. Some Historical INTC News: 20/03/2018 – Global Hyperscale Data Centers Markets Report 2018: Major Players are Brocade Communications Systems, DataCore Software, Hitachi Data Systems, Intel, Neustar and Pure Storage – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 20/03/2018 – O’Reilly and Intel Announce Lineup for Artificial Intelligence Conference, New York 2018; 09/03/2018 – Intel Working With Advisors on Evaluating Broadcom, Other Possible; 21/03/2018 – Hensel Phelps at Work on $13.5 Billion in Active Projects, Mostly for Tech Leaders Intel, Microsoft, an Industrial Info News Alert; 12/04/2018 – Accenture Appoints Venkata “Murthy” Renduchintala, Executive Officer at Intel, to Bd of Directors; 27/03/2018 – CONNECTIONS™: The Premier Connected Home Conference Features Google Keynote and Special Intel Session on User lnterfaces for Multimodal Connected Devices; 12/03/2018 – Broadcom Gives Notice, and Street Debates Potential Intel Take-Out — Barron’s Blog; 02/05/2018 – Janus Global Technology Adds Crown Castle, Exits Intel; 29/03/2018 – INTEL REPORTS JUDGMENT OF ENTERPRISE CHAMBER IN COMPULSORY; 31/05/2018 – EQS-News: Mobile TeleSystems PJSC: MTS, ERICSSON AND INTEL TESTED A CYBERSPORT VR GAME ON A 5G NETWORK

Light Street Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 32.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Light Street Capital Management Llc sold 201,800 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.99% with the market. The hedge fund held 420,200 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $49.56M, down from 622,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Light Street Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 0.38% or $0.53 during the last trading session, reaching $140.19. About 18.36 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 28.55% since July 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.12% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 29/03/2018 – MICROSOFT’S NADELLA COMMENTS IN EMPLOYEE EMAIL; 30/05/2018 – Local leaders champion a “region of inclusion” heading into July Special Olympics USA Games; 25/04/2018 – Marc Jacobs fuels creativity and innovative design with the Microsoft Cloud; 25/04/2018 – Kraken Aligned With Canada’s Key Industrial Capabilities; 19/03/2018 – Amazon launches a cloud service for game developers, taking on Microsoft and Google; 30/04/2018 – Microsoft’s John Thompson is going to help venture capital firm Lightspeed find some deals; 22/03/2018 – Microsoft adds 315 megawatts of new solar power in Virginia in largest corporate solar agreement in the United States; 16/04/2018 – Rapid Advances in Technology Outpacing Risk Management: Marsh/RIMS; 16/04/2018 – Lincoln Financial Group Names Chris Neczypor as Senior Vice President, Head of Investment Risk and Strategy; 29/05/2018 – Microsoft has previously sought to defend the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program, despite the Trump administration’s attempts to end it

Light Street Capital Management Llc, which manages about $928.09M and $1.50 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Yandex N V (NASDAQ:YNDX) by 1.07 million shares to 2.69 million shares, valued at $92.34 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Mongodb Inc by 75,450 shares in the quarter, for a total of 589,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Netflix Inc (NASDAQ:NFLX).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.86 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.14, from 1 in 2018Q4.

Toth Financial Advisory Corp, which manages about $319.42 million and $427.12 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Quest Diagnostics Inc (NYSE:DGX) by 8,740 shares to 41,038 shares, valued at $3.69 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd by 26,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 100 shares, and cut its stake in Equifax Inc (NYSE:EFX).