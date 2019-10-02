Intel (INTC) Holder Tocqueville Asset Management LP Lowered Its Holding; Artemis Investment Management Llp Lowered Position in Apple (AAPL) by $38.67 Million

Artemis Investment Management Llp decreased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 58.6% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Artemis Investment Management Llp sold 196,299 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 138,710 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $27.43 million, down from 335,009 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Artemis Investment Management Llp who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $989.52 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.51% or $5.63 during the last trading session, reaching $218.96. About 32.03M shares traded or 20.21% up from the average. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since October 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 27/03/2018 – AAPL: Apple Pencil support for new iPad confirmed. #AppleEvent – ! $AAPL; 30/04/2018 – Apple Inc. vs MEC Resources, LLC | Terminated-Settled | 04/27/2018; 07/05/2018 – Buffett: ‘I don’t have to do a thing’ to own more of Apple; 07/05/2018 – “The top tech companies do have a very strong profit position right now but Apple has the most of all,” Gates says; 23/04/2018 – Apple poaches Samsung exec to take on rival in S Korea; 27/03/2018 – Apple Unveils Everyone Can Create Curriculum to Spark Student Creativity; 21/05/2018 – KONICA MINOLTA BUYS MACPROFESSIONALS, APPLE PLATFORM EXPERTS; 10/05/2018 – Apple abandons €850m data centre project in Ireland; 24/04/2018 – Apple to start paying €13bn to Ireland over back tax claim; 14/05/2018 – APPLE SAYS ISSUES AFFECT 0.2% OF USERS

Tocqueville Asset Management Lp decreased its stake in Intel Corp (INTC) by 7.02% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tocqueville Asset Management Lp sold 72,420 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.41% . The institutional investor held 958,914 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $45.90 million, down from 1.03M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Intel Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $218.80B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.70% or $1.37 during the last trading session, reaching $49.39. About 17.06 million shares traded. Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) has risen 6.00% since October 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.00% the S&P500. Some Historical INTC News: 02/04/2018 – DDN Named Datacenter Platform Partner of the Year at Intel Technology Partner Awards, Recognizing its Market Leadership at Scale; 12/03/2018 – Recode Daily: Intel may join the Broadcom-Qualcomm fight Plus, inside Facebook’s massive bet on an AR future; inside Reddit and the conservative Meredith Corporation; and the Museum of Failure is a hit; 06/03/2018 – Bernstein Litowitz Berger & Grossmann LLP Announces Securities Class Action Suit Filed Against Intel Corporation and Certain of Its Senior Executives; 04/05/2018 – KILL McAfee Announces MOVE AntiVirus for VMware Cloud on AWS; 15/03/2018 – “Mad Money” host Jim Cramer sits down with Intel CEO Brian Krzanich to discuss developments at Intel, including a recent security flaw and takeover rumors; 26/04/2018 – INTEL CORP INTC.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $3.57, REV VIEW $65.15 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 02/04/2018 – Apple plans to replace Intel chips in Macs with its own from 2020-Bbg; 18/04/2018 – Intel is ditching its wearables effort; 08/05/2018 – INTEL CAPITAL – WITH THE NEW FUNDING, INTEL CAPITAL’S YEAR-TO-DATE INVESTMENTS HAVE REACHED MORE THAN $115 MLN; 26/03/2018 – ERDOGAN: INTEL CHIEF TO TALK WITH VISITING IRAQI OFFICIAL TODAY

Tocqueville Asset Management Lp, which manages about $12.62B and $7.72B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Siemens Ag (SIEGY) by 55,220 shares to 748,460 shares, valued at $44.65 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Honeywell Intl Inc (NYSE:HON) by 2,319 shares in the quarter, for a total of 102,459 shares, and has risen its stake in Allergan Plc Shs.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.8 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.06, from 0.86 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 78 investors sold INTC shares while 717 reduced holdings. 111 funds opened positions while 523 raised stakes. 2.79 billion shares or 1.66% less from 2.84 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Harris Associates LP has invested 0.84% of its portfolio in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). Old Republic Int holds 1.07M shares or 1.32% of its portfolio. Rothschild Il reported 128,035 shares. Investec Asset Management North America Incorporated reported 54,744 shares. The Missouri-based Monetary Mngmt Group has invested 0.67% in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). 651,639 were accumulated by Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo Com Limited Liability Company. 39,410 are held by Kj Harrison Prns. Partnervest Advisory Ser Lc reported 13,780 shares. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D holds 3.30M shares or 0.59% of its portfolio. Burke Herbert Bancorp Trust Company holds 31,306 shares. Zebra Management Limited Company accumulated 0.55% or 22,068 shares. Sumitomo Mitsui holds 0.79% or 18.53M shares. Employees Retirement Sys Of Texas holds 633,500 shares or 0.46% of its portfolio. 8,185 are owned by Saratoga And Invest Mgmt. 529,210 were reported by Atwood And Palmer.

Analysts await Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.24 EPS, down 11.43% or $0.16 from last year’s $1.4 per share. INTC’s profit will be $5.49 billion for 9.96 P/E if the $1.24 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.06 actual EPS reported by Intel Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 16.98% EPS growth.

Artemis Investment Management Llp, which manages about $8.47 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Omnicom Group Inc (NYSE:OMC) by 89,621 shares to 285,445 shares, valued at $23.38 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Henry Jack & Assoc Inc (NASDAQ:JKHY) by 158,663 shares in the quarter, for a total of 245,024 shares, and has risen its stake in Las Vegas Sands Corp (NYSE:LVS).

Analysts await Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $2.83 earnings per share, down 2.75% or $0.08 from last year’s $2.91 per share. AAPL’s profit will be $12.79 billion for 19.34 P/E if the $2.83 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.18 actual earnings per share reported by Apple Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 29.82% EPS growth.