Intel (INTC) Holder Tnb Financial Has Boosted Its Stake by $844,608; Mbt Finl (MBTF) Stock Price Rose While Alpine Partners Vi Has Cut Its Holding

Alpine Partners Vi Llc decreased its stake in Mbt Finl Corp (MBTF) by 48.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alpine Partners Vi Llc sold 88,241 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.22% . The institutional investor held 93,961 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $941,000, down from 182,202 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alpine Partners Vi Llc who had been investing in Mbt Finl Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $230.61 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.60% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $10.01. About 3,360 shares traded. MBT Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:MBTF) has declined 4.18% since August 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.18% the S&P500. Some Historical MBTF News: 26/04/2018 – MBT Financial 1Q EPS 17c; 26/04/2018 – MBT Financial Total Assets $1.33 Billion at March 31; 26/04/2018 – MBT FINANCIAL CORP MBTF.O SETS QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.07/SHR; 21/04/2018 DJ MBT Financial Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MBTF); 15/05/2018 – Mobile Barriers MBT-1 Introduces Tapered Wall Sections

Tnb Financial increased its stake in Intel Corp (INTC) by 9.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tnb Financial bought 15,936 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.41% . The institutional investor held 175,743 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.44 million, up from 159,807 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tnb Financial who had been investing in Intel Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $209.90 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.23% or $0.58 during the last trading session, reaching $46.65. About 10.85 million shares traded. Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) has risen 6.00% since August 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.00% the S&P500. Some Historical INTC News: 18/04/2018 – Intel is ditching its wearables effort; 04/05/2018 – Investor Intel: Lithium’s not so secret untapped supply; 14/03/2018 – Mark R. Warner: Senate Intel Vice Chairman Warner Urges WH to Make Security Clearance Reform a Top Priority; 20/03/2018 – O’Reilly and Intel Announce Lineup for Artificial Intelligence Conference, New York 2018; 16/05/2018 – France’s Macron to meet CEOs of Facebook, Intel, IBM on May 23; 14/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – In reversal, Trump to save Chinese telecom jobs; 30/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Breakingviews TV: Barr brawl; 15/03/2018 – Mark R. Warner: Joint Statement: Senate Intel Committee Leaders on Russian Nerve Agent Attack on British Soil; 26/04/2018 – INTEL CORP SEES FY NON-GAAP EPS $3.85, +/- 5%; 18/04/2018 – Tech Today: IBM Perplexes, Intel Changes, Chip Equipment Tanks — Barron’s Blog

Tnb Financial, which manages about $542.01M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Flowers Foods Inc (NYSE:FLO) by 41,495 shares to 726,416 shares, valued at $15.49M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Alpine Partners Vi Llc, which manages about $345.80M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Altaba Inc by 102,841 shares to 1.60M shares, valued at $118.59M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.