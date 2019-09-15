Intel (INTC) Holder Thomas Story & Son Upped Holding; As Discover Financial Services (DFS) Market Value Rose, American International Group Lifted Its Stake by $351,582

American International Group Inc increased its stake in Discover Financial Services (DFS) by 3.75% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. American International Group Inc bought 4,566 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.65% . The institutional investor held 126,401 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $9.81 million, up from 121,835 at the end of the previous reported quarter. American International Group Inc who had been investing in Discover Financial Services for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $26.98 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.33% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $84.78. About 1.48M shares traded. Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) has risen 24.81% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.81% the S&P500. Some Historical DFS News: 15/03/2018 – DISCOVER FINANCIAL SERVICES SAYS CREDIT CARD DELINQUENCY RATE 1.84 PCT AT FEBRUARY END VS 1.81 PCT AT JANUARY END – SEC FILING; 22/05/2018 – DFS Furniture COO Tim Stacey to Replace Retiring CEO Ian Filby; 24/04/2018 – NY Insur Dept: DFS Superintendent Vullo Issues Updated Disaster Response and Recovery Plan Requirements for Insurers; 24/04/2018 – NY DFS ORDERS INSURERS TO UPDATE RESPONSE & RECOVERY PLANS; 14/05/2018 – DISCOVER FINANCIAL SERVICES DFS.N – CREDIT CARD CHARGE-OFF RATE 2.36 PCT AT APRIL END VS 2.50 PCT AT MARCH END – SEC FILING; 13/03/2018 – Discover Financial Closes Below 50-Day Average: Technicals; 16/04/2018 – NY Insur Dept: DFS Superintendent Vullo Issues Consumer Alert Regarding Rent-To-Own and Land Installment Contracts; 10/04/2018 – NY Insur Dept: DFS to Co-Host Fintech Forum with Conference of State Banking Supervisors; 26/04/2018 – Discover Financial Services Reports First Quarter Net Income of $666 Million or $1.82 Per Diluted Share; 23/04/2018 – ILUKA: DFS FOR JACINTH-AMBROSIA EXPANSION SEEN COMPLETED MID-YR

Thomas Story & Son Llc increased its stake in Intel Corp (INTC) by 4.01% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Thomas Story & Son Llc bought 9,665 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.41% . The institutional investor held 250,938 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $12.01M, up from 241,273 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Thomas Story & Son Llc who had been investing in Intel Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $232.75 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.89% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $52.54. About 14.76M shares traded. Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) has risen 6.00% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.00% the S&P500. Some Historical INTC News: 27/04/2018 – INTEL CORP INTC.O : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $62 FROM $58; 06/04/2018 – The Daily Beast: @attackerman Although the Nat Intel Director said a “decision” was reached, sources say the course of the; 26/04/2018 – INTEL CORP SEES FULL-YEAR CAPITAL SPENDING $14.5 BLN, +/- $500 MLN; 15/05/2018 – l-COM 2018: Ekimetrics won the Intel challenge hackathon final showcasing its consultants’ excellence in Data Science; 26/04/2018 – INTEL 1Q ADJ EPS 87C, EST. 71C; 02/05/2018 – MERKEL: NEW ISRAELI INTEL. ON IRAN MUST BE REVIEWED BY IAEA; 02/04/2018 – APPLE IS PLANNING TO MOVE FROM INTEL CHIPS TO ITS OWN MAC CHIPS – CNBC, CITING REPORT; 29/05/2018 – S&PGR Rmvs Intel ‘A-1+’ Shrt-Trm Rtg Frm WatchNeg; Rtgs Affmd; 09/03/2018 – SVbizjournal: Breaking: Report says #Intel considering its own acquisition options, including #Broadcom; 12/04/2018 – Intel Capital to Headline 37th Annual Michigan Growth Capital Symposium

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.8 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.06, from 0.86 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 78 investors sold INTC shares while 717 reduced holdings. 111 funds opened positions while 523 raised stakes. 2.79 billion shares or 1.66% less from 2.84 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Aviance Ltd Liability reported 62,712 shares. Patten Patten Tn reported 2.02% stake. Parallax Volatility Advisers Limited Partnership holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) for 444,645 shares. Investors Asset Management Of Georgia Ga Adv reported 25,343 shares. Da Davidson Com stated it has 0.8% in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). Stone Run Capital Ltd Liability Co holds 5,160 shares. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec reported 1.46 million shares. Fort Point Prtn Limited Liability Corp invested in 9,250 shares or 0.17% of the stock. Middleton & Company Ma has invested 0.25% in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). Srb Corp reported 4.05M shares. Cypress invested 0.41% of its portfolio in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). D L Carlson Investment Gru owns 0.58% invested in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) for 39,556 shares. Warren Averett Asset Mgmt Ltd Company reported 11,124 shares stake. Round Table Limited holds 17,954 shares. Iron Fincl Limited Liability Com holds 14,974 shares or 0.75% of its portfolio.

American International Group Inc, which manages about $24.76B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Walt Disney Co/The (NYSE:DIS) by 37,814 shares to 668,079 shares, valued at $93.29 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in L Brands Inc (LTD) by 722,407 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 10.96 million shares, and cut its stake in Cms Energy Corp (NYSE:CMS).