Intel (INTC) Holder Supplemental Annuity Collective Trust Of Nj Has Raised Its Holding; First Citizens Bank & Trust Co Increases Holding in Duke Energy New (DUK)

Supplemental Annuity Collective Trust Of Nj increased its stake in Intel Corp (INTC) by 54.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Supplemental Annuity Collective Trust Of Nj bought 13,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.61% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 37,000 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.99M, up from 24,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Supplemental Annuity Collective Trust Of Nj who had been investing in Intel Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $212.59B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.32% or $0.64 during the last trading session, reaching $47.88. About 5.38 million shares traded. Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) has declined 16.90% since July 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.33% the S&P500. Some Historical INTC News: 26/04/2018 – Intel Sees 2Q Rev $16.3B; 08/05/2018 – Australian Gov: WIPO PUBLISHES PATENT OF INTEL FOR “LOCAL INTERCONNECT FOR GROUP IV SOURCE/DRAIN REGIONS” (AMERICAN INVENTORS); 16/04/2018 – Intel’s Chip Lead Disappearing, Says Linley Group — Barron’s Blog; 28/03/2018 – Inside An Intel Chip Fab: One Of The Cleanest Conference Rooms On Earth; 22/05/2018 – Intel Finds Another Chip Exploit, Says Fix Is in Place (Correct); 06/05/2018 – Tweak Town: Intel could unveil its new graphics card at CES 2019; 20/03/2018 – Global Hyperscale Data Centers Markets Report 2018: Major Players are Brocade Communications Systems, DataCore Software, Hitachi Data Systems, Intel, Neustar and Pure Storage – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 11/04/2018 – DOJ’s Rosenstein shows House Intel Committee the document that sparked FBI’s Russian probe; 11/04/2018 – CONNECTIONS™: The Premier Connected Home Conference Features Intel Keynote and Session on Independent Living and the Smart Home; 02/05/2018 – Akitio Partnering with Intel on External Thunderbolt™ 3 Intel® Optane™ SSD 905P Storage Solution for macOS & Windows

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co increased its stake in Duke Energy Corp New (DUK) by 63.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co bought 24,901 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.13% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 64,330 shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.79M, up from 39,429 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co who had been investing in Duke Energy Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $64.02B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.35% or $1.22 during the last trading session, reaching $88.88. About 611,088 shares traded. Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK) has risen 11.51% since July 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.08% the S&P500. Some Historical DUK News: 10/05/2018 – DUKE ENERGY EARNINGS CALL BEGINS; 16/05/2018 – DUKE ENERGY CAROLINAS – FINANCIAL TERMS OF DEAL ARE NOT BEING DISCLOSED PRESENTLY; 22/05/2018 – Duke Energy: Karl Newlin Will Become Senior Vice Pres of Corporate Development; 10/05/2018 – Duke Energy Sees FY Adj EPS $4.55-Adj EPS $4.85; 16/04/2018 – Duke Energy’s $62 M Solar Rebate Program Approved for North Carolina Residential, Business and Nonprofit Customers; 10/05/2018 – Duke Energy 1Q EPS 88c; 02/04/2018 – Duke Energy Florida nears completion of state-of-the-art natural gas plant; 09/03/2018 – Duke Energy Announces Closing of Common Stk Offering With a Forward Component; 29/03/2018 – Dominion to complete Atlantic Coast natgas pipe by end 2019; 02/04/2018 – DUKE ENERGY WILL RETIRE CRYSTAL RIVER COAL-FIRED UNITS 1, 2

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co, which manages about $897.46 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ecolab Inc (NYSE:ECL) by 3,985 shares to 12,457 shares, valued at $2.20 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ubs Ag London Brh (AMU) by 41,848 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 206,035 shares, and cut its stake in Invesco Qqq Tr.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.19, from 1.01 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 44 investors sold DUK shares while 332 reduced holdings. 110 funds opened positions while 340 raised stakes. 425.27 million shares or 2.74% less from 437.22 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Oppenheimer Asset Mngmt holds 11,476 shares. John G Ullman & has 0.72% invested in Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK) for 43,990 shares. Murphy Mngmt reported 29,214 shares. 1St Source Bankshares stated it has 10,491 shares or 0.08% of all its holdings. Putnam Invests Limited invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK). City Holdings reported 0.63% of its portfolio in Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK). Camarda Fin Advsr Ltd holds 0.4% or 2,337 shares in its portfolio. Tortoise Inv Mgmt Ltd holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK) for 682 shares. Sva Plumb Wealth Management Ltd reported 3,507 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Marble Harbor Counsel Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.2% or 12,721 shares. Neville Rodie & Shaw Incorporated reported 19,158 shares or 0.18% of all its holdings. Hbk Sorce Advisory Limited Liability Com holds 0.08% or 8,667 shares. Ibm Retirement Fund holds 0.19% or 10,862 shares. Atlantic Union Bankshares has 0.14% invested in Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK). Pennsylvania-based Janney Capital Management Ltd Llc has invested 0.95% in Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK).

Supplemental Annuity Collective Trust Of Nj, which manages about $225.06M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Nvidia Corp (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 3,000 shares to 5,000 shares, valued at $898,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in General Dynamics Corp (NYSE:GD) by 2,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3,000 shares, and cut its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL).

