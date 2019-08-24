Intel (INTC) Holder Stewart & Patten Co Has Trimmed Its Holding; Brighton Jones Increases Stake in Microsoft (MSFT)

Brighton Jones Llc increased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 3.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brighton Jones Llc bought 18,159 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 537,544 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $63.38M, up from 519,385 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brighton Jones Llc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 3.19% or $4.39 during the last trading session, reaching $133.39. About 32.52 million shares traded or 32.08% up from the average. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 29/03/2018 – REFILE-Microsoft’s veteran Windows head Terry Myerson to leave company; 25/04/2018 – Kraken Aligned With Canada’s Key Industrial Capabilities; 04/04/2018 – eXp World Holdings Releases Select 2017 Financial Results, Submits Application to Uplist to Nasdaq; 10/04/2018 – lteris Named Finalist in Fast Company’s World Changing Ideas Awards; 15/05/2018 – THIRD POINT LLC – CHANGE IN HOLDINGS ARE AS OF MARCH 31, 2018 AND COMPARED WITH THE PREVIOUS QUARTER ENDED AS OF DEC 31, 2017; 14/03/2018 – Clifford Sarkin Appointed to Millennium BlockChain Board of Advisors; 17/04/2018 – Momentum to Unveil Mobility App, Portal Enhancements and More at Channel Partners; 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT VISUAL STUDIO TEAM SERVICES ISSUES STATEMENT; 16/04/2018 – CRN Exclusive: Microsoft Expert Nayamode Acquires Design Firm Bluewave Communications; 07/05/2018 – MICROSOFT, AMAZON DEMO TOOK PLACE AT MICROSOFT CONFERENCE

Stewart & Patten Co Llc decreased its stake in Intel Corp (INTC) by 3.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stewart & Patten Co Llc sold 13,234 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.41% . The institutional investor held 417,018 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $22.39M, down from 430,252 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stewart & Patten Co Llc who had been investing in Intel Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $199.17 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.89% or $1.82 during the last trading session, reaching $44.96. About 32.82M shares traded or 47.13% up from the average. Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) has risen 6.00% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.00% the S&P500. Some Historical INTC News: 30/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Breakingviews TV: Barr brawl; 26/04/2018 – Intel Sees 2Q Rev $16.3B; 27/04/2018 – Intel beat on both the top and bottom lines in the first quarter; 18/04/2018 – Intel is ditching its wearables effort; 02/04/2018 – Taiwan Semi: Intel’s Apple Pain Could Be Its Gain — Barron’s Blog; 19/03/2018 – Intel Votes to Extends Chairman’s Term, Selects New Director; 09/03/2018 – Mercury News: Report: Intel eyes acquisitions to fend off expanding chip foes; 15/03/2018 – ASETEK A/S ASETEK.OL – ASETEK ANNOUNCES ONGOING COLLABORATION WITH INTEL ON LIQUID COOLING FOR SERVERS AND DATACENTERS; 22/03/2018 – Self-driving car industry confronts trust issues after Uber crash; 26/04/2018 – After watching $AMZN and $INTC surge after hours, $MSFT gets in on the action

Brighton Jones Llc, which manages about $2.52B and $825.84 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spdr Dow Jones Global Real Estate Etf (RWO) by 12,986 shares to 39,457 shares, valued at $1.97 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard Total Stock Market Etf (VTI) by 5,930 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 310,578 shares, and cut its stake in Ubs Etracs Alerian Mlp Infras Etn (MLPI).

Analysts await Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.18 EPS, down 15.71% or $0.22 from last year’s $1.4 per share. INTC’s profit will be $5.23 billion for 9.53 P/E if the $1.18 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.06 actual EPS reported by Intel Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 11.32% EPS growth.

