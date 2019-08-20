Intel (INTC) Holder Qci Asset Management Has Decreased Its Holding by $2.62 Million as Shares Declined; Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Has Upped Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Holding by $478,438 as Valuation Declined

Qci Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Intel Corporation (INTC) by 14.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Qci Asset Management Inc sold 49,363 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.41% . The institutional investor held 280,884 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.08 million, down from 330,247 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Qci Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Intel Corporation for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $212.51 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.57% or $0.73 during the last trading session, reaching $47.23. About 21.40 million shares traded. Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) has risen 6.00% since August 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.00% the S&P500. Some Historical INTC News: 19/04/2018 – Intel and Portworx Deliver Breakthrough Performance to Answer Enterprises’ Demand for Stateful Containerized Applications in Production; 18/04/2018 – AGILENT TECHNOLOGIES FILES SECOND CIVIL ACTION TO PROTECT INTEL; 10/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Iran, Israel exchange fire in direct escalation; 16/05/2018 – MACRON TO MEET ZUCKERBERG, MICROSOFT’S NADELLA, INTEL’S KRZANICH, IBM’S ROMETTY TO SET UP DIALOGUE, EXPECTS INVESTMENTS AND JOB ANNOUCEMENTS – ELYSEE; 07/05/2018 – AVer’s Video Collaboration Technology Delivers Ultimate Huddle Room Experience Using Intel Unite® Solution; 21/03/2018 – U.S. SENATE INTEL CHAIRMAN BURR SAYS NEED FOR U.S. ELECTION SECURITY IS ‘URGENT,’ FIXES TODAY MAY NOT BE IN TIME TO SAVE SYSTEM FOR 2020; 09/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – U.S. drone pilot progam without Amazon, DJI; 04/04/2018 – GigaSpaces InsightEdge Platform with Intel® Technology Accelerates AI Innovations; 12/03/2018 – House Intel Republicans find ‘no evidence’ of Trump-Russia collusion; 02/04/2018 – Mark Gurman: Breaking now on @technology: Apple plans to start moving from Intel chips to its own custom Mac chips as early as

Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 19.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc bought 3,442 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.26% . The institutional investor held 20,662 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.89M, up from 17,220 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $349.03B market cap company. The stock increased 0.68% or $0.89 during the last trading session, reaching $132.25. About 4.18M shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has declined 1.48% since August 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.48% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 27/03/2018 – FDA: Johnson & Johnson Consumer, Inc.- COACH® Self-Adhering Sports Wrap (size: 2in); 11/03/2018 – INVOKANA® (canagliflozin) Significantly Reduces the Risk of Heart Failure-Related Outcomes in Type 2 Diabetes Patients at Risk; 20/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson is betting on vision care and expanding beyond contacts; 24/05/2018 – Drug Overview 2018: lnvega Sustenna/lnvega Trinza (Paliperidone Palmitate; Johnson & Johnson) – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 17/04/2018 – $JNJ dumps a failed PhIII antibiotic program picked up in Actelion buyout; 16/03/2018 – CBS Sports: NFL Free Agency Rumors: Tyrann Mathieu agrees to join J.J. Watt on Texans defense; 23/05/2018 – ADVISORY: JJ Ruest, CN interim president and chief executive officer, to address the Bernstein Strategic Decisions Conference i; 16/04/2018 – Boehringer Ingelheim and Lilly announce an academic collaboration with University of Oxford to investigate the effects of Jardiance® in adults with chronic kidney disease; 17/04/2018 – Genmab Announces Net Sales of DARZALEX® (daratumumab) for First Quarter of 2018; 17/04/2018 – J&J – QTRLY WORLDWIDE VELCADE SALES $313 MLN VS $280 MLN REPORTED LAST YR

Analysts await Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.18 earnings per share, down 15.71% or $0.22 from last year’s $1.4 per share. INTC’s profit will be $5.31B for 10.01 P/E if the $1.18 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.06 actual earnings per share reported by Intel Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 11.32% EPS growth.

Qci Asset Management Inc, which manages about $2.52B and $1.02 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Jp Morgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 11,329 shares to 212,491 shares, valued at $21.51 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Altria Group Inc Com (NYSE:MO) by 10,029 shares in the quarter, for a total of 238,857 shares, and has risen its stake in Apple Computer Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL).