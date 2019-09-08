Intel (INTC) Holder Proffitt & Goodson Lowered Its Position by $1.01 Million; Micron Technology (MU) Holder Clearline Capital LP Cut Its Position

Clearline Capital Lp decreased its stake in Micron Technology Inc (MU) by 82.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Clearline Capital Lp sold 118,559 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.14% . The hedge fund held 24,405 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.01M, down from 142,964 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Clearline Capital Lp who had been investing in Micron Technology Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $51.52 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.12% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $48.97. About 19.57 million shares traded. Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) has declined 15.32% since September 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.32% the S&P500. Some Historical MU News: 15/05/2018 – Appaloosa Adds Lam Research, Exits Apple, Buys More Micron: 13F; 05/03/2018 Micron Technology to Host Analyst and Investor Event; 11/04/2018 – S&P Raises Corporate Credit Rating on Micron Technology to ‘BB+’ From ‘BB’; 21/05/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades Micron Tech’s Cfr, Reflects Co.’s Conservative Fincl Policy, Strong Free Cash Flow; 23/03/2018 – GLOBAL MARKETS-Trade war fears roil equity markets while yen, bonds gain; 22/03/2018 – Micron: Memory Production Will Be Affected By Issue At Production Facility — MarketWatch; 21/04/2018 – DJ Micron Solutions Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MICR); 19/03/2018 – Micron’s 21% March Rally Sets High Bar for Earnings on Thursday; 15/05/2018 – OMEGA ADVISORS – CHANGE IN HOLDINGS ARE AS OF MARCH 31, 2018 AND COMPARED WITH THE PREVIOUS QUARTER ENDED AS OF DEC 31, 2017; 22/05/2018 – MICRON TECHNOLOGY INC MU.O : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $80 FROM $70

Proffitt & Goodson Inc decreased its stake in Intel Corp (INTC) by 67.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Proffitt & Goodson Inc sold 19,002 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.41% . The institutional investor held 8,948 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $481,000, down from 27,950 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc who had been investing in Intel Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $213.46B market cap company. The stock increased 1.64% or $0.82 during the last trading session, reaching $50.92. About 16.61 million shares traded. Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) has risen 6.00% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.00% the S&P500. Some Historical INTC News: 19/03/2018 – Wiwynn Demonstrates Wiwynn® Cluster Manager with NVMe over Fabric Based on Intel® Rack Scale Design at OCP US Summit; 09/03/2018 – Intel downplays report of interest in Broadcom; 08/03/2018 – ModusLink Corporation Receives Intel’s Preferred Quality Supplier Award; 15/03/2018 – ASETEK ANNOUNCES ONGOING COLLABORATION WITH INTEL ON LIQUID COOLING FOR; 27/03/2018 – CONNECTIONS™: The Premier Connected Home Conference Features Google Keynote and Special Intel Session on User lnterfaces for Multimodal Connected Devices; 09/03/2018 – CNBC Now: BREAKING: Intel considering range of acquisitions that could include a bid for Broadcom – Dow Jones; 29/04/2018 – China’s $140 billion push to topple Intel, Samsung and TSMC; 27/04/2018 – INTEL CORP INTC.O : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $62 FROM $58; 07/03/2018 – ASM INTERNATIONAL N.V. RECEIVES INTEL’S PREFERRED QUALITY SUPPLIER AWARD; 09/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Flight path for U.S. drones without Amazon, DJI

Clearline Capital Lp, which manages about $865.30 million and $191.26 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Willscot Corp by 247,036 shares to 834,723 shares, valued at $9.26 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Mr Cooper Group Inc by 532,376 shares in the quarter, for a total of 702,151 shares, and has risen its stake in Tivo Corp.

Analysts await Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) to report earnings on September, 26 after the close. They expect $0.41 EPS, down 88.29% or $3.09 from last year’s $3.5 per share. MU’s profit will be $431.37 million for 29.86 P/E if the $0.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.00 actual EPS reported by Micron Technology, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -59.00% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.06 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.30, from 0.76 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 63 investors sold MU shares while 237 reduced holdings. 102 funds opened positions while 216 raised stakes. 807.22 million shares or 2.34% less from 826.56 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 228,696 were reported by Mirae Asset Glob Invs. Tortoise Capital Advsr Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 52 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Fagan Assocs holds 28,565 shares or 0.51% of its portfolio. Sg Americas Llc accumulated 22,035 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Tower Capital Ltd Liability (Trc) accumulated 20,300 shares. Ftb Inc invested 0.07% of its portfolio in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU). First Washington has 570 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Institute For Wealth Management Limited Liability owns 5,136 shares or 0.05% of their US portfolio. 469,830 were accumulated by Putnam Investments Ltd Limited Liability Company. Moreover, Us National Bank & Trust De has 0.05% invested in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) for 419,933 shares. Kepos Cap Lp, New York-based fund reported 154,520 shares. Pnc Group reported 338,352 shares stake. Jackson Wealth Ltd Liability holds 2.53% or 250,000 shares. Dalton Invs Lc owns 0.5% invested in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) for 27,882 shares. Cls Invs Lc reported 19,052 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.86 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.14, from 1 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 61 investors sold INTC shares while 733 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 541 raised stakes. 2.84 billion shares or 4.15% less from 2.96 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Acropolis Inv Mngmt holds 0.51% or 59,886 shares. Marathon Asset Management Ltd Liability Partnership reported 2.52% of its portfolio in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). Jp Marvel Inv Advsr Limited holds 1.66% or 95,183 shares in its portfolio. Mackay Shields Limited holds 19.66M shares or 0.9% of its portfolio. Cornerstone Inv Prtn Limited Company reported 96,927 shares. Raymond James & Associates reported 3.68M shares. Whitnell And holds 1.5% or 72,666 shares in its portfolio. Cullen Frost Bankers owns 195,669 shares for 0.32% of their portfolio. California State Teachers Retirement Sys reported 8.35 million shares or 0.92% of all its holdings. Whittier Trust reported 0.61% in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). White Pine Cap Ltd Limited Liability Company invested 0.96% of its portfolio in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). Congress Asset Mgmt Ma has invested 0.1% in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). Moreover, Johnson Financial Grp Inc Inc has 0.59% invested in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) for 124,551 shares. Cap Inv Counsel reported 76,204 shares. 67,567 are owned by Homrich Berg.

Proffitt & Goodson Inc, which manages about $273.50M and $396.20M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 3,042 shares to 3,053 shares, valued at $814,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard Bd Index Fd Inc (BND) by 4,861 shares in the quarter, for a total of 31,041 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VOO).

