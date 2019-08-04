Intel (INTC) Holder Proffitt & Goodson Cut Stake by $1.01 Million as Stock Declined; James River Group Holdings LTD (JRVR) Shareholder Champlain Investment Partners Lifted Holding by $10.44 Million

Proffitt & Goodson Inc decreased its stake in Intel Corp (INTC) by 67.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Proffitt & Goodson Inc sold 19,002 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.41% . The institutional investor held 8,948 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $481,000, down from 27,950 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc who had been investing in Intel Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $215.65B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.66% or $0.82 during the last trading session, reaching $48.68. About 25.32 million shares traded or 7.93% up from the average. Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) has risen 6.00% since August 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.00% the S&P500. Some Historical INTC News: 26/04/2018 – INTEL CORP – QTRLY NON-GAAP SHR $0.87; 12/04/2018 – Sixgill, LLC Named to Intel® IoT Solutions Alliance; 26/04/2018 – Intel Sees 2018 Capital Spending $14.5 Billion; 21/03/2018 – Intel Editorial: One Simple Truth about Artificial Intelligence in Healthcare: lt’s Already Here; 02/04/2018 – BNO News: Apple plans to start using its own chips in Mac computers, replacing those from Intel, sources tell Bloomberg;; 21/05/2018 – Intel Puts Its Own Spin on Quantum Computing — Barron’s Blog; 09/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Flight path for U.S. drones without Amazon, DJI; 27/03/2018 – INTEL TO FOCUS ON CLOSING AFRICAN AMERICAN REPRESENTATION GAPS; 12/03/2018 – BREAKING: GOP-led House Intel Committee finds ‘no evidence of collusion’ between Trump campaign and Russia; 14/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – In reversal, Trump to save Chinese telecom jobs

Champlain Investment Partners Llc increased its stake in James River Group Holdings Ltd (JRVR) by 37.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Champlain Investment Partners Llc bought 260,920 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.83% . The institutional investor held 952,240 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $38.17 million, up from 691,320 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Champlain Investment Partners Llc who had been investing in James River Group Holdings Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.44B market cap company. The stock increased 1.22% or $0.57 during the last trading session, reaching $47.44. About 78,120 shares traded. James River Group Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:JRVR) has risen 16.72% since August 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.72% the S&P500. Some Historical JRVR News: 10/04/2018 – James River Group Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average; 10/05/2018 – JAMES RIVER REPORTS SECONDARY OFFERING; 17/05/2018 – Fintel Insider Selling Report: James River Group Holdings, Ltd. (JRVR), Weight Watchers International, Inc. (WTW), And Others; 08/05/2018 – JAMES RIVER GROUP HOLDINGS LTD JRVR.O : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $38 FROM $37; 15/05/2018 – James River Announces Closing of Secondary Offering; 02/05/2018 – James River Net Oper Income 55c/Shr; 08/05/2018 – James River Group Access Event Set By SunTrust for May. 15-16; 02/05/2018 – James River Group 1Q Rev $218.3M; 15/05/2018 – Redwood Investments LLC Exits Position in James River Group; 02/05/2018 – James River Group 1Q EPS 53c

Investors sentiment increased to 1.51 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.17, from 1.34 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 7 investors sold JRVR shares while 46 reduced holdings. 24 funds opened positions while 56 raised stakes. 28.62 million shares or 1.48% less from 29.05 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Natixis Ltd Partnership owns 13,165 shares. Moreover, Thompson Siegel Walmsley Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0.02% invested in James River Group Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:JRVR). Texas Permanent School Fund invested in 0.01% or 20,416 shares. Raymond James And Associates reported 223,007 shares stake. First Personal invested in 290 shares or 0% of the stock. Heritage Wealth Advisors stated it has 0% of its portfolio in James River Group Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:JRVR). Citigroup reported 20,699 shares. Whittier holds 15 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Jpmorgan Chase has 0% invested in James River Group Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:JRVR) for 21,593 shares. Bluemountain Capital Management Limited Liability Corp holds 0% of its portfolio in James River Group Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:JRVR) for 409 shares. Meeder Asset Management Incorporated holds 0% of its portfolio in James River Group Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:JRVR) for 912 shares. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund holds 0.01% or 11,601 shares in its portfolio. Barclays Public Limited Company holds 0% of its portfolio in James River Group Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:JRVR) for 32,031 shares. Millennium Ltd Liability Company accumulated 0% or 21,924 shares. Schroder Investment Management stated it has 0% of its portfolio in James River Group Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:JRVR).

Champlain Investment Partners Llc, which manages about $6.04 billion and $11.47 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Synopsys Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) by 149,860 shares to 725,822 shares, valued at $83.58 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Talend Sa Sponsored Adr by 249,305 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 720,105 shares, and cut its stake in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Inco (NYSE:RBA).

More notable recent James River Group Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:JRVR) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “KBW Announces Index Rebalancing for Second-Quarter 2019 – Nasdaq” on June 14, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “James River Group (JRVR) Q2 Earnings and Revenues Surpass Estimates – Nasdaq” published on July 31, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “New Strong Buy Stocks for July 23rd – Nasdaq” on July 23, 2019. More interesting news about James River Group Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:JRVR) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “A.M. Best Affirms Credit Ratings of James River Group Holdings Ltd. and Subsidiaries; Assigns Credit Ratings to Carolina Re Ltd. – Business Wire” published on August 14, 2018 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “James River Announces Appointment of President, Specialty Admitted Insurance Segment – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: October 22, 2018.

Proffitt & Goodson Inc, which manages about $273.50 million and $396.20M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Intl Equity Index (VWO) by 90,276 shares to 251,698 shares, valued at $10.70 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Pfizer Inc (NYSE:PFE) by 21,464 shares in the quarter, for a total of 21,532 shares, and has risen its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).

More notable recent Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: INTC, BGS, JNJ – Nasdaq” on July 19, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Intel (INTC) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” published on July 08, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Inventory and Trade Victories Mean Smooth Sailing for Micron Stock – Nasdaq” on July 05, 2019. More interesting news about Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Why Intel (INTC) Might Surprise This Earnings Season – Nasdaq” published on April 24, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Technology Sector Update for 07/23/2019: AUDC, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOGL, GOOG, INTC, ERIC – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 23, 2019.

Analysts await Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.18 earnings per share, down 15.71% or $0.22 from last year’s $1.4 per share. INTC’s profit will be $5.23 billion for 10.31 P/E if the $1.18 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.06 actual earnings per share reported by Intel Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 11.32% EPS growth.