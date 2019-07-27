Intel (INTC) Holder Polaris Wealth Advisers Boosted Holding by $17.93 Million; Royal London Asset Management LTD Holding in Ppg Inds (PPG) Trimmed by $772.92 Million as Stock Value Rose

Polaris Wealth Advisers Llc increased its stake in Intel Corp (INTC) by 6731.12% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Polaris Wealth Advisers Llc bought 332,046 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.61% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 336,979 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.37M, up from 4,933 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Polaris Wealth Advisers Llc who had been investing in Intel Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $230.97B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.09% or $0.57 during the last trading session, reaching $51.59. About 36.40 million shares traded or 53.73% up from the average. Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) has declined 16.90% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.33% the S&P500. Some Historical INTC News: 25/04/2018 – MacRumors: Intel to Supply Apple With 70% of LTE Chips Needed for 2018 iPhones; 09/04/2018 – Hard OCP: Intel Rumors – Kaby Lake-X – Skylake-X and Cascade Lake; 26/04/2018 – Intel Sees 2018 EPS $3.79; 08/05/2018 – Tony Romm: SCOOP: White House will huddle with top scientist for Amazon’s Alexa, VP for AI at Facebook, the CEO of Intel,; 26/04/2018 – Intel 1Q EPS 93c; 09/04/2018 – Amazon spent nearly $23 billion on R&D last year – more than any other U.S. company. It’s followed in spending by: ✅ Alphabet – $16.6 billion ✅ Intel – $13.1 billion ✅ Microsoft – $12.3 billion ✅ Apple – $11; 09/04/2018 – Velostrata Partners with Google Cloud to Accelerate Enterprise Cloud Migration; 11/05/2018 – Daily Beast: Not Just Michael Cohen: AT&T Hit Up Other Allies For Trump Intel; 09/03/2018 – INTEL CORP INTC.O CONSIDERS POSSIBLE BID FOR BROADCOM – WSJ, CITING; 14/03/2018 – Stephen Hawking’s voice was his trademark

Royal London Asset Management Ltd decreased its stake in Ppg Inds Inc (PPG) by 6.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Royal London Asset Management Ltd sold 6,847 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.75% with the market. The institutional investor held 94,226 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.64B, down from 101,073 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd who had been investing in Ppg Inds Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $27.87 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.17% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $117.94. About 1.21 million shares traded. PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) has risen 8.71% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.28% the S&P500. Some Historical PPG News: 19/04/2018 – PPG Industries Begins Extensive Review of Cost Structure; 10/05/2018 – PPG SAYS FORMER VP WAS PUT ON ADMINISTRATIVE LEAVE; 19/04/2018 – PPG Industries Seeks to Identify, Drive Additional Cost Savings Opportunities; 27/04/2018 – PPG Industries: Sees Taking $80M-$85M Restructuring Charge in 2Q 201; 19/04/2018 – PPG Marks Successful 2017, Reports Solid Financials at Annual Meeting; 07/05/2018 – PPG Industries at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 22/05/2018 – PPG Class Action: Bernstein Liebhard LLP Announces That A Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against PPG Industries, Inc. -; 10/05/2018 – PPG INDUSTRIES – INVESTIGATION FOUND IMPROPER ACCOUNTING ENTRIES WERE MADE BY CERTAIN EMPLOYEES AT DIRECTION OF FORMER VICE PRESIDENT AND CONTROLLER; 27/04/2018 – PPG Industries Sees Other Cash Costs of $35M-$40M; 26/04/2018 – PPG Completes COLORFUL COMMUNITIES Project in Istanbul

