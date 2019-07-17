Intel (INTC) Holder Pacad Investment LTD Cut Holding by $1.77 Million; Agilysys (AGYS) Holder Mak Capital One Decreased Holding

Pacad Investment Ltd decreased its stake in Intel Corp (INTC) by 95.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pacad Investment Ltd sold 33,456 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.61% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 1,599 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $85,000, down from 35,055 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pacad Investment Ltd who had been investing in Intel Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $220.13B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.90% or $0.95 during the last trading session, reaching $49.17. About 17.13 million shares traded. Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) has declined 16.90% since July 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.33% the S&P500. Some Historical INTC News: 09/03/2018 – CNBC Now: BREAKING: Intel considering range of acquisitions that could include a bid for Broadcom – Dow Jones; 21/05/2018 – MICRON & INTEL EXTEND THEIR LEADERSHIP IN 3D NAND FLASH MEMORY; 26/04/2018 – INTEL CORP – KELLER JOINS INTEL FROM TESLA; 16/05/2018 – Intel’s Intriguing Future For Memory Chips — Barron’s Blog; 04/04/2018 – Consumer tech gets reprieve as U.S., China spar over tariffs; 26/04/2018 – Intel raises full-year forecasts on demand for data center chips; 29/03/2018 – Schneider Electric Receives Supplier Achievement Award from Strategic Partner, Intel; 30/05/2018 – Intel Presenting at GSMA Mobile World Congress Shanghai Jun 29; 26/04/2018 – INTEL CORP – INTEL IS RAISING ITS FULL-YEAR REVENUE AND EARNINGS OUTLOOK; 07/03/2018 – DocuSign picks banks for potential IPO in April

Mak Capital One Llc decreased its stake in Agilysys Inc (AGYS) by 60.79% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mak Capital One Llc sold 3.21 million shares as the company’s stock rose 3.29% with the market. The hedge fund held 2.07M shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $43.87M, down from 5.28M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mak Capital One Llc who had been investing in Agilysys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $551.98 million market cap company. The stock increased 1.48% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $23.34. About 75,290 shares traded. Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS) has risen 69.17% since July 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 64.74% the S&P500. Some Historical AGYS News: 23/03/2018 – Agilysys: Prabuddha Biswas Appointed Chief Technology Officer, Effective April 19; 23/03/2018 – AGILYSYS NAMES PRABUDDHA BISWAS CTO, REPLACING LARRY STEINBERG; 24/05/2018 – Agilysys 4Q Rev $32.1M; 24/05/2018 – Agilysys Fiscal 2018 Fourth Quarter Revenue Rises 5% to $32.1 Million Inclusive of 32% Increase in SAAS Revenue; 22/03/2018 – Agilysys Participates in HTNG Whitepaper on GDPR; 23/03/2018 – Agilysys: Heather Varian Foster Appointed VP of Marketing, a New Position at Agilysys, Effective March 29; 08/03/2018 – Agilysys to Highlight Next-Generation Hospitality Software Solutions at HT-NEXT in San Diego; 15/03/2018 – Agilysys to Sponsor Crescent Hotels & Resorts Leadership Conference; 07/03/2018 Agilysys Solutions Selected by The Summit Hotel, Cincinnati to Optimize Efficiency and Enhance the Guest Experience; 23/03/2018 – Agilysys Appoints Two New Senior Executives to Lead Technology and Marketing Initiatives

Since February 5, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 23 selling transactions for $10.02 million activity. SRINIVASAN RAMESH had bought 20,000 shares worth $367,977 on Tuesday, February 5.

More notable recent Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Stocks To Watch: Eyes On Boeing, Nvidia, Disney, Nike And WageWorks – Seeking Alpha” on March 16, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On Agilysys, Inc. (AGYS) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 25, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Agilysys Inc (AGYS) Q4 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” on May 16, 2019. More interesting news about Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is International Seaways, Inc. (INSW) A Good Stock To Buy ? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 28, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “Release of New Eatec® Version Brings Simplified Installation and Enhanced Integrations – Business Wire” with publication date: May 15, 2018.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.97 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.04, from 1.93 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 8 investors sold AGYS shares while 24 reduced holdings. 22 funds opened positions while 41 raised stakes. 16.47 million shares or 13.25% less from 18.98 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Lapides Asset Management Ltd Liability Corp reported 199,600 shares. Tower Research Cap Lc (Trc) accumulated 0% or 384 shares. Northern, a Illinois-based fund reported 213,150 shares. Arizona State Retirement System accumulated 27,229 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Legal And General Gru Public Ltd Llc has invested 0% of its portfolio in Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS). Millennium Mngmt Ltd Com owns 263,350 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Gsa Capital Prtnrs Limited Liability Partnership holds 0.02% or 10,721 shares in its portfolio. Ack Asset Management Ltd Company holds 368,029 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Citigroup invested in 10,120 shares. Vanguard Group Inc reported 1.20 million shares or 0% of all its holdings. Mutual Of America Capital Management Ltd Liability invested 0% in Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS). Moreover, Retail Bank Of Montreal Can has 0% invested in Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS). Alliancebernstein LP stated it has 0% in Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS). Thrivent For Lutherans has 13,507 shares. Arrowstreet Capital Ltd Partnership stated it has 199,318 shares.

Analysts await Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS) to report earnings on August, 7. They expect $-0.09 EPS, down 12.50% or $0.01 from last year’s $-0.08 per share. After $-0.16 actual EPS reported by Agilysys, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -43.75% EPS growth.

More notable recent Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Intel remains weak after trade deal – analysts – Seeking Alpha” on July 01, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “For All Of The Problems Facing Qualcomm Stock, China Looms Largest – Nasdaq” published on June 19, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Nasdaq Today: Semis Rally, Micron Earnings, Suing FB and GOOGL? – Nasdaq” on June 26, 2019. More interesting news about Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “Nasdaq Today: Should We Fade the Fade? – Investorplace.com” published on July 01, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Is It Time to Take Profits on Intel Stock? – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 05, 2019.

Since January 25, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 5 insider sales for $352,535 activity.

Pacad Investment Ltd, which manages about $747.15 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Trex Co Inc (NYSE:TREX) by 5,401 shares to 6,797 shares, valued at $430,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Sunstone Hotel Invs Inc New (NYSE:SHO) by 21,500 shares in the quarter, for a total of 27,900 shares, and has risen its stake in Iqiyi Inc.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.86 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.14, from 1 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 61 investors sold INTC shares while 733 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 541 raised stakes. 2.84 billion shares or 4.15% less from 2.96 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Texas-based Corda Inv Ltd Company has invested 1.3% in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). Cap Counsel invested 1.5% in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). Timber Creek Capital Management Llc accumulated 3,622 shares. Assetmark stated it has 360,850 shares or 0.18% of all its holdings. Putnam Fl Inv Management Com reported 0.68% of its portfolio in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). Federated Pa holds 0.28% or 2.09M shares. Rockland Tru invested in 0.16% or 28,426 shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Hldg invested in 18.80 million shares or 0.93% of the stock. Cullen Cap Limited Liability Company has invested 1.77% in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). Aviance Management Limited Liability holds 0.17% or 21,191 shares. Obermeyer Wood Counsel Lllp holds 0.23% or 45,338 shares. United Fire Group reported 40,000 shares. Etrade Cap Limited Liability Com invested 0.15% of its portfolio in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). Bp Public Ltd Com holds 479,000 shares. Ferguson Wellman Capital Mgmt Inc invested 0.9% of its portfolio in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC).