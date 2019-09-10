Intel (INTC) Holder One Capital Management Has Lowered Holding as Valuation Declined; Kings Point Capital Management Has Cut Holding in Amgen (AMGN) as Market Valuation Rose

Kings Point Capital Management decreased its stake in Amgen Inc (AMGN) by 95.47% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kings Point Capital Management sold 26,249 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.93% . The institutional investor held 1,245 shares of the biological products (no diagnostic substances) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $237,000, down from 27,494 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kings Point Capital Management who had been investing in Amgen Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $118.33B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.90% or $5.87 during the last trading session, reaching $196.47. About 1.54 million shares traded. Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) has declined 2.12% since September 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.12% the S&P500. Some Historical AMGN News: 23/03/2018 – AMGEN INC – RECOMMENDED LABEL INCLUDES NEW INDICATION BASED ON REPATHA CARDIOVASCULAR OUTCOMES STUDY; 14/05/2018 – Fidelity Adds Magellan Health, Exits Dermira, Cuts Amgen; 17/05/2018 – FDA GRANTED APPROVAL OF AIMOVIG TO AMGEN; 10/03/2018 – Sanofi and Regeneron announce plans to make Praluent® more accessible and affordable for patients with the greatest health risk and unmet need; 24/04/2018 – AMGEN 1Q REPATHA REV. $123M, EST. $104.7M; 23/05/2018 – Amgen Enters Groundbreaking Collaboration To Improve Symptom Management During Cancer Treatment; 19/04/2018 – Novartis CEO feels heat on U.S. generics, Cosentyx drop; 10/03/2018 – REGENERON, SANOFI’S PRALUENT CUTS HEART RISKS BY 15% IN STUDY; 10/05/2018 – Templeton Adds Goldcorp, Exits Halliburton, Cuts Amgen: 13F; 10/04/2018 – Rhode Island governor says Amgen will build another plant in state

One Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Intel Corp (INTC) by 9.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. One Capital Management Llc sold 6,629 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.41% . The institutional investor held 65,784 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.53 million, down from 72,413 at the end of the previous reported quarter. One Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Intel Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $210.27B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.18% or $0.61 during the last trading session, reaching $50.98. About 6.85 million shares traded. Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) has risen 6.00% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.00% the S&P500. Some Historical INTC News: 19/03/2018 – Selling Apple, Microsoft, Intel, Buying Facebook — Barrons.com; 26/04/2018 – INTEL SAYS HIGHER SELLING PRICES HELPED PC UNIT TO GROW; 15/05/2018 – Intel did not provide financial details; 14/03/2018 – @petenajarian is looking to hit another home run with his Fast Pitch on $INTC; 19/03/2018 – INTEL CORP – BOARD VOTED UNANIMOUSLY TO EXTEND ANDY BRYANT’S TERM AS INTEL CHAIRMAN; 29/05/2018 – [24]7.ai Appoints Former Intel Executive as new CFO; 26/04/2018 – Intel’s diversification efforts boost revenues; 02/04/2018 – Intel extends slide on Apple chip switch report; 08/05/2018 – INTEL CAPITAL REPORTS OVER $70M NEW INVESTMENTS IN 12 STARTUPS; 26/04/2018 – Intel 1Q Net $4.5B

Analysts await Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.24 EPS, down 11.43% or $0.16 from last year’s $1.4 per share. INTC’s profit will be $5.11B for 10.28 P/E if the $1.24 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.06 actual EPS reported by Intel Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 16.98% EPS growth.

One Capital Management Llc, which manages about $676.36M and $562.16M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (IJT) by 4,649 shares to 68,984 shares, valued at $12.31M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr (CSJ) by 75,104 shares in the quarter, for a total of 677,952 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (IJS).

Kings Point Capital Management, which manages about $503.14 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ssga Active Etf Tr (SRLN) by 6,795 shares to 53,942 shares, valued at $2.48 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Mcdonalds Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 2,164 shares in the quarter, for a total of 21,085 shares, and has risen its stake in Cott Corp Que (NYSE:COT).

